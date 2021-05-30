Rescue-1122 conducts mock drills at Rawal Dam

The Rawalpindi Rescue-1122 conducted mock drills at Rawal Dam to assess preparations for rescue operation in case of possible floods during the monsoon.The drills were attended by the civil defence department (CDD), the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), volunteers, and scouts.The purpose of the mock drills was to check the coordination and efficiency between the related agencies during any emergency. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said personnel performed in an excellent manner in several practical exercises, including incident command post, sailing, drowning rescue exercises, first aid, swimming, and diving.Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADCG) Capt (R) Qasim Ijaz, Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Dr Abdul Rehman, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Ali Hussain, and XEN Rawal Dam Maqbool Ahmed inspected the mock drills. The ADCG also inspected the Rescue 1122 equipment used in the emergency operations.Further, the DEO said during a briefing that with the help of strong coordination and timely response between the relevant agencies, the loss of precious lives in any flood situation can be prevented. He added the Rescue-1122 was on alert round the clock to deal with any flood situation during the monsoon and the mock drill was part of the department’s routine and scheduled exercises.He said whether it is day or night or any calamity, the Rescue-1122 was always ready to serve the people and will ensure the safety of their lives and properties.