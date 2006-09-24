What's new

Republican Senators request military aid for Taiwan amid pressure from China

Zibago

Zibago

Republican Senators introduced a bill seeking to increase military aid to Taiwan amid growing tensions with China.
The bill, titled the Taiwan Deterrence Act, is aimed at strengthening Taiwan’s defenses in order to stave off aggression across the Taiwan Strait and attacks from China.
The top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Jim Risch (Idaho), is the lead sponsor of the bill, with Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) joining as co-sponsors.

The bill looks to give $2 billion a year in military grants and loans to Taiwan until 2032 — as long as the country meets certain conditions.
Those conditions include Taiwan matching the influx of aid with its own spending and agreeing to engage with the U.S. in long-term planning about how to increase the island's defense capabilities.
The bill would also amend the Arms Export Control Act to enable the U.S. to sell arms to Taiwan more easily.
If the bill is passed, a yearly assessment would be done to evaluate Taiwan’s defenses against China, who has recently been flying warplanes into the island’s air defense identification zone.
“The defense of Taiwan is critical to the future peace and security of the entire Indo-Pacific region,” Risch said in a statement. “This legislation authorizes $2 billion a year in Foreign Military Financing for Taiwan, but it is not a blank check. This funding is contingent on Taiwan’s commitment to further advance initiatives championed by President Tsai to build a credible defense.”
The bill was introduced as Taiwan announced it is increasing training to its reserve forces.
A top Taiwan security official recently said China had internally debated attacking islands Taiwan controls, but decided to wait until 2024.
Titanium100

Titanium100

All partisan talk nobody will come for Taiwan. I guraantee you this even today if China moves nobody would stand in her way this is just simple 101 geopolitics
 
Dalit

Dalit

LOL I love it how the Americans are sweating it out. China is giving them nightmares.
All partisan talk nobody will come for Taiwan. I guraantee you this even today if China moves nobody would stand in her way this is just simple 101 geopolitics
When Chinese soldiers were beating Indians to pulp no one came to their rescue. They all pretend to be allies of each other. Taiwan is Chinese territory. China is already there. The Americans know this, but they love to pretend otherwise. This is just for domestic consumption. Talk tough and pretend you are in control. The reality is different.

The Americans have lost the window of opportunity where they could have slowed down China's rise. Today's China is unstoppable. Look at China's economic and political strength. There is not a day where China is taking its foot away from the accelerator so to speak. China is in full throttle mode and the Americans are in decline.
 
