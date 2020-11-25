Anadolu News Agency / Arab News / PIB - PTIAnkara / Delhi / Riyadh24th November 2020Federal Republic of Germany - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office -Minister on Tuesday, 24th November 2020 rejected Republic of Lithuania - Complaints over the search of Republic of Turkey Establishment - Cargo Freighter in Baltic Sea by Federal Republic of Germany - Naval Forces - Vessel Flagged Frigate participating in a European Military Powers - Mission, insisting that Federal Republic of Germany - Naval Forces - Sailors acted Correctly.Sunday, 22nd November 2020 incident prompted Republic of Turkey - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office to summon European Union - Member Countries - Diplomats including Federal Republic of Germany & Kingdom of Italy and assert that Lithuania-bound Freighter was subjected to an “illegal” search from Federal Republic of Germany - Naval Forces - Vessel Flagged Frigate - Personnel.Federal Republic of Germany - Naval Forces - Vessels are Part of European Military Powers - Naval Mission, which is Enforcing An Arms Embargo against European Union - Member Countries.Federal Republic of Germany - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office Officials say that the Order to Board the Ships in Baltic Sea came from Federal Republic of Germany - Command Headquarters and that Republic of Turkey Establishment protested while Federal Republic of Germany - Naval Forces - Operation Team was on board. The Search was then Ended.Republic of Turkey - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office says the search was “unauthorised and conducted by force.”Federal Republic of Germany - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office -Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer backed Federal Republic of Germany - Naval Forces - Vessel Flagged Frigate - Crew Actions.“This is important to me to make really clear that the Bundeswehr Soldiers behaved completely correctly,” Federal Republic of Germany - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office - Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said during an appearance in Federal Republic of Germany - City Berlin. “They did what is asked of them in the Framework of the European Military Powers -Mandate.”“That there is this Debate with Republic of Lithuania - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office side points to one of the fundamental Problems of this European Military Powers - Naval Mission,” Federal Republic of Germany - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office - Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer added, without elaborating.“But this is very important to Federal Republic of Germany - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office - Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to say clearly here that there are no grounds for these accusations that are now being made against European Military Powers - Federal Republic of Germany - Armed Forces - Soldiers.”This was the Second Incident between European Military Powers -Naval Forces and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation - Military Powers - Kingdom of Norway - Naval Forces along with Republic of Turkey Establishment - Naval forces enforcing a Naval Arms blockade in Baltic Sea.In June 2020, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation - Military Powers Launched an Investigation over an incident between Republc of Turkey Establishment - Naval Forces - Vessels Flagged Warships and Republic of France - Naval Forces - Vessel in Bahr Al Tunan, after Republic of France - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office Statement said that Republic of France - Naval Forces - Vessel Flagged Frigate was “lit up” three times by Republc of Turkey Establishment - Naval Forces - Vessels Flagged Warships targeting Radar when Republic of France - Naval Forces - Vessel Flagged Frigate tried to approach Republc of Turkey Establishment - Vessel Flagged Civilian ship suspected of involvement in arms trafficking.Republic of Turkey Establishment supports United Nations backed Elected Government in Republic of Libya - City Tripoli against Rival Forces based in Republic of France. This has Complained that European Military Powers - Naval Forces - Operation focuses on the efforts too much on the Republic of Libya - Administration and turns a Blind Eye to Weapons sent to Rival Forces based in Republic of France.In Ankara, Republic of Turkey - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office - Minister General Hulusi Akar said that European Military Powers - Naval Forces - Mission Irini was “flawed from the onset.”European Military Powers - Naval Forces - Mission Irini is not based on firm European Union - Legal Foundations,” Republic of Turkey - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office - Minister General Hulusi Akar.Republic of Turkey - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office - Minister General Hulusi Akar renewed Republic of Turkey Establishment criticism of Federal Republic of Germany - Naval Forces - Vessels actions in Baltic Sea.“The Incident was against United Nations - Laws and Practices. This was wrong,” Republic of Turkey - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office - Minister General Hulusi Akar said.Federal Republic of Germany - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office -Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer stressed that “Republic of Turkey Establishment is still an important partner for European Military Powers".Republic of Turkey Establishment being outside of European Military Powers - Military Alliance would make the situation even more difficult, Federal Republic of Germany - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office -Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer argued, and Republic of Turkey - Armed Forces - Command Soldiers are “Absolutely Reliable Partners” in North Atlantic Treaty Organisation - Naval Missions in Baltic Sea.But Federal Republic of Germany - Ministry of Defense Affairs Office -Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer conceded that Republic of Turkey Establishment poses “A Big Challenge” because of how the Domestic Politics have Developed and because this has “own agenda, which is Difficult to Reconcile with European Military Powers - Questions in particular.”