Republic of Nauru recognises Jerusalem as capital of Israel



The Republic of Nauru, a Pacific island country, earlier this month recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Nauru’s mission to the United Nations in New York said in a letter dated August 16 to the Israeli mission that: “The Mission of Nauru has the honour to convey the decision of the Government of the Republic of Nauru to formally recognise the City of Jerusalem as the Capital City of the State of Israel.”