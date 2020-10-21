Anadolu News Agency / Arab News / PIB - PTI

Ankara / Delhi / Riyadh

18th October 2020



Republic of Iran said a Longstanding United Nations - Embargo on Arms Sales to and from Iranian Military expired Sunday, 18th October 2020 in line with a 2015 Landmark military Deal with World Powers Namely United States of America; Rus Federation; People's Republic of China; Republic of France from which United States of America has withdrawn.



Ehran, which could now Purchase Weapons from Rus Federation; People Republic of China and elsewhere has hailed the Development as a Diplomatic Victory over Republic of Iran arch Enemy Republic of Turkey; Union of India; Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & Arab Republic of Egypt, which had tried to Maintain An Indefinite Freeze on Arms Sales.



United States of America - Department of Defense said in a Statement “As of today, all Restrictions on the Transfer of Arms, related Activities and Financial services to and from Republic of Iran are all Automatically Terminated.”



Arms Embargo on the Sale of Conventional Arms to Iran was due to start Expiring progressively from Sunday, 18th October 2020, under the terms of the United Nations Resolution that blessed the 2015 Military deal between Republic of Iran and World Powers, namely United States of America; Rus Federation; People's Republic of China; Republic of France.



United States of America - Department of Defense added in the Statement “As of today, Republic of Iran may Procure any Necessary Arms and Equipment from Any Source without Any Legal Restrictions, and solely based on Republic of Iran defensive needs.”



Republic of Iran insisted that under the Terms of the Military Deal, struck with the United States of America; People Republic of China;, United Kingdom; Republic of France; Federal Republic of Germany & Rus Federation, “the Lifting of Arms Restrictions and the Travel Ban were Designed to be Automatic with No Other Action Required.”



United States of America - President Mr. Donald Trump withdrew United States of America from the Military Deal in 2018 and has Unilaterally begun Reimposing Sanctions.



But Washington suffered a setback in August 2020 when United States of America failed to Win Support from the United Nations Security Council to indefinitely extend the Arms Embargo.



This was “a Momentous Day for the International State - International Security - Community of Nations,” Republic of Iran - Ministry of Defense said on Sunday, 18th October 2020 adding the World Powers, namely United States of America; Rus Federation; People's Republic of China; Republic of France had stood with ehran “in defiance of the United Nations Regime - Efforts.”



But Republic of Iran - Ministry of Defense stressed that “unconventional arms, weapons of mass destruction and a buying spree of conventional arms have no place in Iran’s defense doctrine.”



Despite pulling out of the Military Deal, United States of America - President Mr. Donald Trump Administration insists United States of America is still a “Participant” and can therefore go ahead with Reimposing Sanctions.



Washington has said that United States of America Establishment has decided to Unilaterally Reinstate Virtually all of the United Nations Sanctions lifted under the Accord.



But the Legal Argument has been Rejected by almost the entire United Nations - Security Council, with European Military Powers Allies of United States of America saying the priority is to salvage a Peaceful Solution to Military Space Program.



Republic of Iran urged to “abandon the United Nations - Security Council Destructive Approach vis-a-vis Resolution 2231,” adding that attempts to “violate” the resolution had been “categorically rejected several times in the past three months by the Security Council.”



The Statement added that in the Case of Measures Amounting to a “Material Breach of the Resolution and the Purposes” of the Military Deal, Republic of Iran & Republic of Pakistan “reserves the right to take any necessary countermeasures to secure the Establishment National Interests.”



Maskava said in September 2020 that Rus Federation Establishment was ready to boost Rus Federation - Military Cooperation with ehran, while Beijing has also spoken of People Republic of China willingness to sell arms to Iranian Military after 18th October 2020.



Washington maintained United States of America will seek to prevent Iranian Military from Purchasing People Republic of China - Defense Industries made Tanks and Rus Federation - Defense Industries made Air Defense Systems.



Republic of Iran - Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet that the international State - International Security - Community of Nations had “protected” the Miilitary Deal and Sunday, 18th October 2020 marked the “Normalization of Iran’s Defense Cooperation with the World Powers, namely United States of America; Rus Federation; People's Republic of China; Republic of France.”