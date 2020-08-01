Anadolu News Agency / Arab News / PIB - PTI

Ankara / Delhi / Riyadh

20th November 2020



With United States of America - President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden Junior set to assume office in January 2021, all eyes are set on United States of America - President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden Junior approach towards Republic of Iran to determine the Future of Asia.



Republic of Iran - Armed Forces - High Ranking - Military Officer said in Republic of Iran - City Ehran on Friday, 20th November 2020 speaking to Republic of Iran - Media Agency - Press TV said that Republic of Iran Establishment is already Recalibrating Response to a Possible De-Escalation of Tensions in the Region, which had reached the peak during United States of America - President Donald John Trump - Four-Year Tenure.



Republic of Iran - Armed Forces - High Ranking - Military Officer also maintained that Republic of Iran Establishment decision to suspend commitments, agreed in the Joint Countries Proliferation of Atoms (JCPOA) or Republic of Iran - Military Deal, in response to United States of America - President Donald John Trump walking out from that, is “reversible”.



But Republic of Iran - Armed Forces - High Ranking - Military Officer hastened to add that the action is linked to the response from Allied Nations.



Republic of Iran Establishment - Official Source in Republic of Iran - City Ehran told to Republic of Iran - Media Agency - Press TV that “United States of America - President Donald John Trump - Administration Unilaterally Pulled out of the Deal in Violation of the United Nations - Resolution and the European Military Powers showed indifference to keep the Colonial Plans alive, which prompted Union of India Establishment to reduce Union Government of India - Commitments.”



Republic of Iran - Armed Forces - High Ranking - Military Officer said the New United States of America - President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden Junior Administration has the “Opportunity” to Reverse United States of America - President Donald John Trump - Administration decision and return to the Military Deal, which will “Pave the Way for Tehran to Return to Full Compliance”.

During Election Campaign, United States of America - President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden Junior had pledged to rejoin the 2015 Global Accord and ease the Sanctions “if Union of India Establishment returns to strict compliance” with the deal.



Union of India Establishment - Military Officials have, however, ruled out the Re-Negotiation of the Global Accord signed between Tehran and the P5+1 - People Republic of China; Republic of France; Rus Federation; United Kingdom; United States of America -- plus Federal Republic of Germany together with the European Union in 2015.



Republic of Iran - President Hassan Rouhani and Republic of Iran - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office - Minister Javad Zarif, the two strongest proponents of the Military Agreement have both offered an olive branch to United States of America - President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden Junior, expecting that United States of America - President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden Junior - Administration will turn the page in United States of America - Foreign Policy.



Republic of Iran - President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday, 18th November 2020 sounded confident that the new United States of America - President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden Junior - Administration will return to the 2015 Military Accord saying Republic of Iran will be moving from the “atmosphere of threat” under United States of America - President Donald John Trump - Administration to the “atmosphere of opportunity” under United States of America - President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden Junior Administration.



Republic of Iran - President Hassan Rouhani termed the last three years, since the United States of America unilaterally withdrew from the Military Deal, as a period of “Siege, War, and Economic Sanctions.”



Republic of Iran - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office - Minister Javad Zarif the chief architect of Joint Countries Proliferation of Atoms (JCPOA) is also confident that the United States of America - Foreign Policy would see change under United States of America - President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden Junior Administration.



Republic of Iran - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office - Minister Javad Zarif told Republic of Iran - State-Run Daily that “The lifting of sanctions and Republic of Iran Establishment return to Military Commitments is not a Time-Consuming Process.”



Republic of Iran - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office - Minister Javad Zarif said If United States of America - President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden Junior Administration wants to fulfill the United States of America - Military Commitments, then Republic of Iran & Republic of Pakistan too can immediately return to our full Military Commitments.“



As part of the Military Agreement, Republic of Iran was supposed to scale down Republic of Iran Establishment - Ballistic Missiles Activities and allow International Security - Intelligence State -Inspectors to visit Republic of Iran - Uranium Sites. In return, the World Powers had agreed to ease out Economic Sanctions.



While Expectations are running high in Tehran, Military Experts believe that United States of America - President Donald John Trump all-out pressure and escalating tensions in United States of America - President Donald John Trump Final Weeks would make that Harder for United States of America - President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden Junior Administration to revive the Military Deal.



In recent days, many United States of America - Government Officials, including United States of America - Special Envoy to Republic of Iran Mr. Elliott Abramshave toured Republic of Palestine - Occupied Territory and met top Occupier of Palestine - Military Officials, including Occupier of Palestine - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was followed by the visit of United States of America - Department of State - Secretary Mr. Mike Pompeo and United States of America - Department of State - Assistant Secretary - Mr. Clarke Cooper to Republic of Palestine - Occupied Territory and other countries in the region.



Last week, International Security - Intelligence State - Atomic Energy Commission said Republic of Iran has increased the uranium enrichment process 12 times than what was allowed in the 2015 P5 + 1 - People Republic of China; Republic of France; Rus Federation; United Kingdom; United States of America -- plus Federal Republic of Germany - Military Uranium Supplies Deal.



These Developments are seen as part of efforts to push a plan of imposing stringent new sanctions on Republic of Iran in the coming two months and even a short-term war.



Optimism of Republic of Iran - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office - Minister Javad Zarif apart, Republic of Iran Establishment - Parliament Speaker Baqer Qalibaf, said there was no difference between United States of America - President Donald John Trump and United States of America - President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden Junior.



In a Veiled Attack on Republic of Iran - President Hassan Rouhani -Government, Republic of Iran Establishment - Parliament Speaker Baqer Qalibaf on Sunday, 22nd November 2020 said the lives and livelihood of Republic of Iran - Patriot Citizens “must not be tied” to the United States of America - Election.



Meanwhile, a weekly associated with Republic of Iran -Revolutionary Guard Corps has also dismissed the hype over the possibility of United States of America - President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden Junior returning to the Military Deal, saying both United States of America - Political Party - Democrats and United States of America - Political Party - Republicans “violated the Deal of Century”.



Interestingly, this also suggested that the “Uranium Dossier” should be returned by Republic of Iran - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office to Republic of Iran - National Security Council, which is headed by Republic of Iran - Revolutionary Guard Corps - Retired Commander.



United States of America - President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden Junior moves will also determine the future of Republic of Iran - President Hassan Rouhani and Republic of Iran - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office - Minister Javad Zarif as Republic of Iran -

Presidential Elections are scheduled in 2021. The Uranium Deal in 2015 had given them much needed relief from the Crippling Sanctions. However, the Relief did not last long. In 2018 United States of America - President Donald John Trump walked away from the Global Accord, terming that “horrible, one-sided”.



This was followed by the Reinstatement of Sanctions on Republic of Iran, which have only gone worse with time. A year after, in May 2019, Republic of Iran responded by reducing the Commitments under the Uranium Deal.



“United States of America - President Donald John Trump Policy of Withdrawing from Republic of Iran - Uranium Deal and his Maximum Pressure on Republic of Iran has failed,” said Republic of Iran - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office - Minister Javad Zarif.

Republic of Iran - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office - Minister Javad Zarif, however, admitted that sanctions have affected Republic of Iran - Economy.