Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) — the first of the three foundational agreements, in 2016 after a decade of negotiations. But India was reluctant to move ahead on the other two agreements — Communications Compatibility And Security Agreement and Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geospatial Information and Services Cooperation.

Of the four foundational agreements, General Security Of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) has already been signed in 2002.

"These agreements represent a confluence of interests in safeguarding sensitive information and facilitating enhanced cooperation," officials said, adding that none of these agreements "infringe upon Indian sovereignty".

New Delhi, Jan. 18: The US has linked India's ability to detect Chinese submarines in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea to the signing of an agreement that will permit sensors and equipment on US planes to talk and share data with those on Indian warships and planes.

The chief of the US Pacific Command, Admiral Harry Harris, has also flagged concerns on China-Bangladesh military relations alongside worries over China-Pakistan military ties and delivery of a refurbished Chinese Ming-class submarine last month.

The Indian and the US Navies operate the P8A and the P8i maritime surveillance aircraft, he pointed out.

"With COMCASA, the P8 aircraft would do more interoperable activity. P8A and P8i are not completely interoperable against the kind of subs (submarines) we were talking about," he said.

COMCASA stands for Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA). It is currently a reworded draft of the CISMOA --- Communications Interoperability and Security Memorandum of Agreement - that was first proposed by the US in 2004 as one of four "foundational agreements" for increased military cooperation.

India's hesitation so far in signing the agreements is a suspicion in the military and the bureaucracy that they might be too intrusive. Meaning, they want provisions that may allow US military personnel or US software that may intervene with Indian assets to be taken off.

Pakistan is in the US Centcom's area of responsibility, unlike India which is in the Pacific Command area of responsibility.

Pakistan is understood to be in talks with China to procure between six and eight submarines. "We are not involved but we are watching it closely. Our relationship with Pakistan is like our relationship with India - they stand on their own merits," he said.

military component of that policy has involved deploying 60 per cent of US naval assets in the region and a substantial increase in deployments of the US air force and the US army. "They might stop using the term 'rebalance'" he said.