Armed Forces (Assam and Manipur) Special Powers Ordinance was promulgated by the President on 22nd May of 1958.

Section 3 of the Ordinance powers the Governor of Assam and the Chief Commissioner of Manipur to declare the whole or any part of Assam or the Union territory of Manipur, as the case may be, to be a disturbed area.

COMMENTS



(i)The Governor is empowered to declare any area of the State as“disturbed area’. It could not be arbitrary on ground of absence of legislative guidelines;Inderjit Barua v.State of Assam,

AIR 1983 Del. 514.



(ii)Section 3 cannot be construed as conferring a power to issue a declaration without any time limit. There should be periodic review of the declaration before the expiry of six months;

Naga People’s Movement of Human Rights v. Union of India,AIR 1998 SC 431.