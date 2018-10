First Regional Conference on 'Women in Detention and Access to Justice' in Shimla (4-5 October, 2018)

Reproductive Health Rights of Women Prisoners: National and International Legal Norms Health Needs of Women Prisoners Health, Skill, Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Women Inmates and Their Children Prison Reforms, Structural Managerial and Legal Issues with Focus on Women Inmates & Comparison to Global Norms Neuro-Criminology Program for the Offender Transforming Prisons