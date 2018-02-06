Republic of India - National Health Policy

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 06-February, 2018 17:06 IST New Policies for Health Sector The Government has formulated the National Health Policy, 2017, which aims at attainment of the highest possible level of good health and well-being, through a preventive and promotive health care orientation in all developmental policies, and universal access to good quality health care services without anyone having to face financial hardship as a consequence. The National Health Policy, 2017 is available at http://mohfw.nic.in/sites/ default/ files/9147562941489753121.Pdf The Government has also devised various new initiatives on health sector which are given below: New Initiatives in Health Sector The Government has devised various new initiatives on health sector which inter-alia includes: Introduction of new vaccines Mission Indradhanush NHM Free Drug and Diagnostics Initiatives Setting up of New AIIMS Institutions Upgradation of district hospitals to medical college hospitals. PradhanMantri National Dialysis Services Programme The Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme (SCHIS) India Newborn Action Plan Biomedical Equipment Management & Maintenance Program (BMMP) MAA- Mother's Absolute Affection Programme Kayakalp initiative Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) outlets Health and wellness centres to provide comprehensive primary healthcare. Universal Screening of Non-Communicable Diseases- Government of India launched Operational Guidelines on prevention, screening and control of common Non-Communicable Diseases: Hypertension, Diabetes and Common Cancer-Oral, Breast, Cervix. Scheme for strengthening of Drug Regulatory system in the country National Quality Assurance Programme, under which, Quality Standards for District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and Urban Primary Health Centres have been formulated. New Mental Health Policy 2014 envisions promoting mental health, by providing accessible, affordable and quality health and social care to all persons with mental illness. Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification test (CB NAAT) specialized machines which enables accurate diagnosis of drug resistant TB within a few hours facilitating diagnosis and treatment of Drug Resistant TB have been set up in 628 districts. Daily regimen for treatment of TB has been rolled out in five States. This will significantly improve treatment compliance. E-governance system (SUGAM) has been introduced in CDSCO for online processing of applications, linking of CDSCO HQ with other offices, laboratories, and for maintenance of database to promote ease of doing business. New medical device Rules have been framed and published to provide separate legal framework for regulation of medical devices. The new Rules will facilitate expeditious approval of medical devices. E-health initiatives such as Kilkari, Mobile Academy, ANM On Line (ANMOL), Mera Aspataal, e-hospital, e-rakthkosh, etc., have been rolled out. A statement showing major scheme-wise releases for last two years is given below: State-wise Expenditure under NHM & NACO during 2015-16& 2016-17 [Rs. in crore] Sl. No. States National Health Mission National AIDS Control Programme 2015-16 2016-17 2015-16 2016-17 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 11.47 28.83 0.96 1.68 2 Andhra Pradesh 1,090.17 1,247.63 21.19 40.96 3 Arunachal Pradesh 146.27 165.16 5.87 10.92 4 Assam 1,186.01 1,331.77 16.67 17.53 5 Bihar 1,621.67 1,536.72 31.5 22.08 6 Chandigarh 20.98 20.36 6.29 5.91 7 Chhattisgarh 758.28 987.4 17.68 20.51 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 15.54 17.22 0.82 1.22 9 Daman & Diu 15.69 9.97 1.89 2.6 10 Delhi 137.29 147.56 23.58 42.71 11 Goa 24.92 40.52 4.78 4.91 12 Gujarat 1,272.42 1,376.91 42.24 55.39 13 Haryana 493.23 510 16.1 16.13 14 Himachal Pradesh 281.26 343.39 7.71 9.7 15 Jammu & Kashmir 420.94 414.43 8.99 6.74 16 Jharkhand 590.18 570.6 13.29 11.7 17 Karnataka 1,141.61 1268.33 61.64 72.97 18 Kerala 632.88 737.69 22.76 26.79 19 Lakshadweep 2.72 4.32 0.22 0.17 20 Madhya Pradesh 2,046.60 1,956.84 33.52 35.17 21 Maharashtra 1,734.44 1,773.47 98.02 108.04 22 Manipur 105.51 78.99 17.88 31.94 23 Meghalaya 133.55 145.68 4.38 5.75 24 Mizoram 94.68 90.45 14.39 14.93 25 Nagaland 81.05 134.55 19.36 18.87 26 Orissa 1,205.77 1,255.88 27.14 30.15 27 Pudducherry 21.77 32.56 3.79 3.71 28 Punjab 649.49 687.75 28.09 31.16 29 Rajasthan 1,799.11 1856.77 31.43 32.56 30 Sikkim 50.71 50.57 4.75 3.81 31 Tamil Nadu 1,633.37 1,816.97 58.27 72.39 32 Telangana 505.55 687.15 34.44 31.95 33 Tripura 118.77 141.27 7.45 6.95 34 Uttar Pradesh 4,451.78 4,901.10 52.37 60.75 35 Uttarakhand 335.95 346.01 12.86 10.35 36 West Bengal 1,487.62 1,743.92 38.8 37.81 Total 26,320.61 28,458.73 791.12 906.91 Note: NHM: (i) Expenditure includes expenditure against central release, State release and unspent balances at the beginning of the year. NACO: As reported by the respective States AIDS Control Societies. Figures are prov. for 2016-17. State-wise Release under Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana during 2015-16 &2016-17 [Rs. in crore] Sl.No States/UT 2015-16 2016-17 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0.00 0.00 2 Andhra Pradesh 0.00 0.00 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0.00 0.00 4 Assam 23.24 54.72 5 Bihar 0.00 0.00 6 Chhattisgarh 88.77 114.09 7 Gujarat 74.24 22.34 8 Haryana 4.67 0.60 9 Himachal Pradesh 13.90 12.30 10 Jammu & Kashmir 0.00 0.00 11 Jharkhand 0.00 0.00 12 Karnataka 94.99 45.89 13 Kerala 112.37 73.29 14 Madhya Pradesh 1.00 0.00 15 Maharashtra 0.00 0.00 16 Manipur 1.17 2.20 17 Meghalaya 4.10 4.10 18 Mizoram 9.43 14.13 19 Nagaland 0.00 0.00 20 Odisha 59.55 31.70 21 Puducherry 0.17 0.00 22 Punjab 2.80 0.00 23 Rajasthan 53.57 0.00 24 Tripura 15.64 10.83 25 Telangana 0.00 0.00 26 Tamil Nadu 0.00 0.00 27 Uttar Pradesh 11.91 0.00 28 Uttarakhand 10.20 0.00 29 West Bengal 93.38 50.47 TOTAL 675.10 436.66 The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Smt. Anupriya Patel stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today. *****