  Friday, August 24, 2018

Republic of India - National Health Policy

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Hindustani78, Feb 6, 2018.

    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    06-February, 2018 17:02 IST
    New Policies for Health Sector

    The Government has formulated the National Health Policy, 2017, which aims at attainment of the highest possible level of good health and well-being, through a preventive and promotive health care orientation in all developmental policies, and universal access to good quality health care services without anyone having to face financial hardship as a consequence. The National Health Policy, 2017 is available at http://mohfw.nic.in/sites/ default/ files/9147562941489753121.Pdf



    The Government has also devised various new initiatives on health sector which are given below:

    New Initiatives in Health Sector

    The Government has devised various new initiatives on health sector which inter-alia includes:

    1. Introduction of new vaccines
    2. Mission Indradhanush
    3. NHM Free Drug and Diagnostics Initiatives
    4. Setting up of New AIIMS Institutions
    5. Upgradation of district hospitals to medical college hospitals.
    6. PradhanMantri National Dialysis Services Programme
    7. The Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA)
    8. Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme (SCHIS)
    9. India Newborn Action Plan
    10. Biomedical Equipment Management & Maintenance Program (BMMP)
    11. MAA- Mother's Absolute Affection Programme
    12. Kayakalp initiative
    13. Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) outlets
    14. Health and wellness centres to provide comprehensive primary healthcare.
    15. Universal Screening of Non-Communicable Diseases- Government of India launched Operational Guidelines on prevention, screening and control of common Non-Communicable Diseases: Hypertension, Diabetes and Common Cancer-Oral, Breast, Cervix.
    16. Scheme for strengthening of Drug Regulatory system in the country
    17. National Quality Assurance Programme, under which, Quality Standards for District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and Urban Primary Health Centres have been formulated.
    1. New Mental Health Policy 2014 envisions promoting mental health, by providing accessible, affordable and quality health and social care to all persons with mental illness.
    2. Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification test (CB NAAT) specialized machines which enables accurate diagnosis of drug resistant TB within a few hours facilitating diagnosis and treatment of Drug Resistant TB have been set up in 628 districts.
    3. Daily regimen for treatment of TB has been rolled out in five States. This will significantly improve treatment compliance.
    4. E-governance system (SUGAM) has been introduced in CDSCO for online processing of applications, linking of CDSCO HQ with other offices, laboratories, and for maintenance of database to promote ease of doing business.
    5. New medical device Rules have been framed and published to provide separate legal framework for regulation of medical devices. The new Rules will facilitate expeditious approval of medical devices.
    6. E-health initiatives such as Kilkari, Mobile Academy, ANM On Line (ANMOL), Mera Aspataal, e-hospital, e-rakthkosh, etc., have been rolled out.
    A statement showing major scheme-wise releases for last two years is given below:

    State-wise Expenditure under NHM & NACO during 2015-16& 2016-17 [Rs. in crore]

    Sl. No.

    States

    National Health Mission

    National AIDS Control Programme

    2015-16

    2016-17

    2015-16

    2016-17

    1

    Andaman & Nicobar Islands

    11.47

    28.83

    0.96

    1.68

    2

    Andhra Pradesh

    1,090.17

    1,247.63

    21.19

    40.96

    3

    Arunachal Pradesh

    146.27

    165.16

    5.87

    10.92

    4

    Assam

    1,186.01

    1,331.77

    16.67

    17.53

    5

    Bihar

    1,621.67

    1,536.72

    31.5

    22.08

    6

    Chandigarh

    20.98

    20.36

    6.29

    5.91

    7

    Chhattisgarh

    758.28

    987.4

    17.68

    20.51

    8

    Dadra & Nagar Haveli

    15.54

    17.22

    0.82

    1.22

    9

    Daman & Diu

    15.69

    9.97

    1.89

    2.6

    10

    Delhi

    137.29

    147.56

    23.58

    42.71

    11

    Goa

    24.92

    40.52

    4.78

    4.91

    12

    Gujarat

    1,272.42

    1,376.91

    42.24

    55.39

    13

    Haryana

    493.23

    510

    16.1

    16.13

    14

    Himachal Pradesh

    281.26

    343.39

    7.71

    9.7

    15

    Jammu & Kashmir

    420.94

    414.43

    8.99

    6.74

    16

    Jharkhand

    590.18

    570.6

    13.29

    11.7

    17

    Karnataka

    1,141.61

    1268.33

    61.64

    72.97

    18

    Kerala

    632.88

    737.69

    22.76

    26.79

    19

    Lakshadweep

    2.72

    4.32

    0.22

    0.17

    20

    Madhya Pradesh

    2,046.60

    1,956.84

    33.52

    35.17

    21

    Maharashtra

    1,734.44

    1,773.47

    98.02

    108.04

    22

    Manipur

    105.51

    78.99

    17.88

    31.94

    23

    Meghalaya

    133.55

    145.68

    4.38

    5.75

    24

    Mizoram

    94.68

    90.45

    14.39

    14.93

    25

    Nagaland

    81.05

    134.55

    19.36

    18.87

    26

    Orissa

    1,205.77

    1,255.88

    27.14

    30.15

    27

    Pudducherry

    21.77

    32.56

    3.79

    3.71

    28

    Punjab

    649.49

    687.75

    28.09

    31.16

    29

    Rajasthan

    1,799.11

    1856.77

    31.43

    32.56

    30

    Sikkim

    50.71

    50.57

    4.75

    3.81

    31

    Tamil Nadu

    1,633.37

    1,816.97

    58.27

    72.39

    32

    Telangana

    505.55

    687.15

    34.44

    31.95

    33

    Tripura

    118.77

    141.27

    7.45

    6.95

    34

    Uttar Pradesh

    4,451.78

    4,901.10

    52.37

    60.75

    35

    Uttarakhand

    335.95

    346.01

    12.86

    10.35

    36

    West Bengal

    1,487.62

    1,743.92

    38.8

    37.81


    Total

    26,320.61

    28,458.73

    791.12

    906.91

    Note:

    NHM: (i) Expenditure includes expenditure against central release, State release and unspent balances at the beginning of the year.

    NACO: As reported by the respective States AIDS Control Societies. Figures are prov. for 2016-17.

    State-wise Release under Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana during 2015-16 &2016-17

    [Rs. in crore]

    Sl.No

    States/UT

    2015-16

    2016-17

    1

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    0.00

    0.00

    2

    Andhra Pradesh

    0.00

    0.00

    3

    Arunachal Pradesh

    0.00

    0.00

    4

    Assam

    23.24

    54.72

    5

    Bihar

    0.00

    0.00

    6

    Chhattisgarh

    88.77

    114.09

    7

    Gujarat

    74.24

    22.34

    8

    Haryana

    4.67

    0.60

    9

    Himachal Pradesh

    13.90

    12.30

    10

    Jammu & Kashmir

    0.00

    0.00

    11

    Jharkhand

    0.00

    0.00

    12

    Karnataka

    94.99

    45.89

    13

    Kerala

    112.37

    73.29

    14

    Madhya Pradesh

    1.00

    0.00

    15

    Maharashtra

    0.00

    0.00

    16

    Manipur

    1.17

    2.20

    17

    Meghalaya

    4.10

    4.10

    18

    Mizoram

    9.43

    14.13

    19

    Nagaland

    0.00

    0.00

    20

    Odisha

    59.55

    31.70

    21

    Puducherry

    0.17

    0.00

    22

    Punjab

    2.80

    0.00

    23

    Rajasthan

    53.57

    0.00

    24

    Tripura

    15.64

    10.83

    25

    Telangana

    0.00

    0.00

    26

    Tamil Nadu

    0.00

    0.00

    27

    Uttar Pradesh

    11.91

    0.00

    28

    Uttarakhand

    10.20

    0.00

    29

    West Bengal

    93.38

    50.47


    TOTAL

    675.10

    436.66



    The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Smt. Anupriya Patel stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.



    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    06-February, 2018 17:06 IST

    Authorisation to Sign Pathology Report

    As per clause (c) of sub-section (2) of Section 15 of IMC Act, 1956, no person other than a doctor having qualification recognized by MCI and registered with MCI/State Medical Council(s) is allowed to practice modern system of medicine or sign or authenticate a medical or fitness certificate or any other certificate required by any law to be signed. Further, Hon’ble Supreme Court of India vide order dated 12.12.2017 in the Special Leave to Appeal (Civil) No. 28529/2010 in the matter of North Gujarat Unit of Association of Self Employed Owners (Paramedical) of Private Pathology Laboratories of Gujarat Vs. North Gujarat Pathologists Association & Ors held that the stand of the Medical Council of India that Laboratory Report can be counter signed only by a registered medical practitioner with a post graduate qualification in pathology is correct”.

    The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), ShAshwini Kumar Choubey stated this in a written reply in the RajyaSabha here today.



    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    06-February, 2018 17:05 IST
    National Mental Health Programme

    The Government has supported the establishment of 23 Centres of Excellence under the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) since initiation of Scheme, out of which 12 Centres of Excellence are sanctioned during the last three years. Details are given below:

    State-wise list of 12 Centres of Excellence established during the last three years

    S.No.
    State/UT
    Name of the Institute

    Madhya Pradesh
    Gwalior Mansik Arogyashala, Gwalior
    MGM Medical College, Indore

    Delhi
    Dr. RML Hospital, Delhi

    Himachal Pradesh
    Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Medical College, Kangra, Tanda

    Rajasthan
    S.P. Medical College, Bikaner
    SMS Medical College, Jaipur

    Karnataka
    Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences

    Goa
    Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour, Bambolim

    Uttar Pradesh
    King George Medical University, Lucknow

    Andhra Pradesh
    Hospital for Mental Care, Vishakhapatnam

    West Bengal
    Department of Psychiatry, Calcutta Medical College

    Punjab
    Institute of Mental Health, Amritsar



    To address the acute shortage of qualified mental health professionals in the country, the Central Government, under the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) is providing support for implementation of manpower development schemes by States/UTs for establishment of Centres of Excellence and strengthening/ establishment of Post Graduate (PG) Departments in mental health specialties.

    Till date, support has been provided for establishment of 23 Centres of Excellence and strengthening/ establishment of 46 Post Graduate (PG) Departments in mental health specialties in the country. These schemes have resulted in increasing the availability of additional Human Resources in the field of mental health.

    The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Smt Anupriya Patel stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.



    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    06-February, 2018 17:02 IST
    Boosting Cadaver Donationprogramme


    Since health is a State subject, complete data regarding number of organ transplant procedures conducted across the country is not available. However, as per the data available with National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisaiton (NOTTO) the number of organ transplant procedures conducted across the countryis as under:





    Year

    Kidney
    Liver
    Heart
    Lung
    Pancreas


    2015
    1024
    523
    110
    37
    04


    2016
    1368
    665
    235
    58
    21


    2017
    3848
    1047
    48
    02
    05



    As per data available with NOTTO, the estimated number of cadaver donations which took place in 2016 and 2017 across the countryare 559 and 655 respectively.

    The Government of India has taken a series of measures to promote cadaver organ donation. The Government is implementing the National Organ Transplant Programme (NOTP) to promote organ donation across the country. The website of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), viz. www.notto.nic.in contains information pertinent to the activities relating toorgan donation. A 24x7 call centre with a toll free helpline number (1800114770) and a National Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplant Registry have also been set up. Financial assistance is admissible for establishing Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (ROTTO) and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (SOTTO) and hiring of transplant coordinators in Hospitals and Trauma Centres. Further, a number of activities are carried out throughout the year for generating awareness about cadaver organ donation and for imparting training to all those associated with transplant activities including doctors and transplant coordinators. Activities such as celebration of Indian organ donation day every year, seminars, workshops, debates, sports events, walkathons, participation in marathons, nukkadnatak, etc. are also organized at different places in the country to disseminate information and increase awareness. Audio-visual messages to promote cadaver organ donation are also telecast on Doordarshan and other Television channels.

    The cadaver organ donor family members are honoured on various occasions including Indian Organ Donation Day organised every year.

    The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), SmtAnupriya Patel stated this in a written reply in the RajyaSabha here today.



    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare06-February, 2018 17:01 IST
    Mission Indradhanush

    Intensified Mission Indradhanush has been launched on 8th October 2017 to increase the full immunization coverage to 90% by December 2018. Inter-sectoral convergence along with intensive planning and monitoring are the salient features of this mission. Funds allocated for Routine Immunization under part ‘C’ of PIP are being utilized by the state to carryout Intensified Mission Indradhanush. Further, flexible additional funds to the tune of Rs.6411.11 lakh have been provided only in the financial year 2017-18 based on states proposals to carry out Intensified Mission Indradhanush. The state wise details are given below:

    Details of Additional Funds provided to states for Intensified Mission Indradhanush based on states proposal

    S. No.

    State

    Funds allocated for IMI (Rs. In lakh)

    1

    Andhra Pradesh

    -

    2

    Arunachal Pradesh

    117.47

    3

    Bihar

    172.84

    4

    Delhi

    415.02

    5

    Gujarat

    -

    6

    Haryana

    32.24

    7

    Himachal Pradesh

    -

    8

    Jammu and Kashmir

    42.75

    9

    Jharkhand

    28.04

    10

    Karnataka

    -

    11

    Kerala

    -

    12

    Madhya Pradesh

    251.43

    13

    Maharashtra

    -

    14

    Manipur

    -

    15

    Meghalaya

    156.82

    16

    Mizoram

    -

    17

    Nagaland

    148.92

    18

    Odisha

    -

    19

    Rajasthan

    274.81

    20

    Sikkim

    -

    21

    Tripura

    19.55

    22

    Uttar Pradesh

    4751.22

    23

    Uttarakhand

    -

    24

    West Bengal

    -



    Through Intensified Mission Indradhanush, the Government plans to reach the target of 90% Full Immunization Coverage of children by December 2018. As per the report of Integrated Child Health and Immunization Survey (INCHIS), the first two phases of Mission Indradhanush led to an increase of 6.7% in full immunization coverage.

    The state-wise details of immunization coverage since inception of Mission Indradhanush from 2015-16 is given below:

    State-wise details of Children and Pregnant Women immunized under Mission Indradhanush (MI) and Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI)*

    (Figures in lakhs)

    S.No

    State/UT

    Children immunized

    Pregnant Women Immunized

    MI

    IMI

    Total

    MI

    IMI

    Total

    1

    A & N Islands

    0.001

    -

    0.001

    0.000

    -

    0.000

    2

    Andhra Pradesh

    1.798

    0.217

    2.015

    0.392

    0.033

    0.425

    3

    Arunachal Pradesh

    0.442

    0.118

    0.559

    0.054

    0.013

    0.066

    4

    Assam

    3.397

    0.266

    3.663

    0.941

    0.062

    1.003

    5

    Bihar

    11.744

    1.614

    13.357

    2.724

    0.294

    3.018

    6

    Chandigarh

    0.045

    -

    0.045

    0.007

    -

    0.007

    7

    Chhattisgarh

    4.882

    -

    4.882

    1.109

    -

    1.109

    8

    Dadra & Nagar Haveli

    0.005

    -

    0.005

    0.001

    -

    0.001

    9

    Daman & Diu

    0.006

    -

    0.006

    0.001

    -

    0.001

    10

    Delhi

    11.095

    1.097

    12.191

    1.785

    0.117

    1.903

    11

    Goa

    0.008

    -

    0.008

    0.001

    -

    0.001

    12

    Gujarat

    5.211

    0.317

    5.528

    1.279

    0.056

    1.335

    13

    Haryana

    10.041

    0.843

    10.883

    2.715

    0.217

    2.932

    14

    Himachal Pradesh

    0.124

    -

    0.124

    0.028

    -

    0.028

    15

    Jammu & Kashmir

    0.841

    0.098

    0.939

    0.067

    0.009

    0.076

    16

    Jharkhand

    7.943

    0.593

    8.536

    1.956

    0.130

    2.086

    17

    Karnataka

    8.190

    0.704

    8.894

    1.639

    0.133

    1.772

    18

    Kerala

    1.378

    0.018

    1.396

    0.109

    0.002

    0.111

    19

    Lakshadweep

    0.000

    -

    0.000

    0.000

    -

    0.000

    20

    Madhya Pradesh

    21.209

    2.821

    24.030

    6.446

    0.597

    7.043

    21

    Maharashtra

    4.299

    2.021

    6.320

    0.550

    0.257

    0.807

    22

    Manipur

    0.440

    0.057

    0.497

    0.085

    0.011

    0.096

    23

    Meghalaya

    0.880

    0.230

    1.110

    0.145

    0.037

    0.182

    24

    Mizoram

    0.135

    0.020

    0.155

    0.032

    0.005

    0.038

    25

    Nagaland

    0.421

    0.162

    0.584

    0.066

    0.022

    0.088

    26

    Odisha

    3.634

    0.140

    3.774

    1.069

    0.028

    1.096

    27

    Puducherry

    0.006

    -

    0.006

    0.001

    -

    0.001

    28

    Punjab

    1.839

    -

    1.839

    0.399

    -

    0.399

    29

    Rajasthan

    15.546

    0.706

    16.252

    4.081

    0.143

    4.224

    30

    Sikkim

    0.003

    0.002

    0.005

    0.000

    0.000

    0.001

    31

    Tamil Nadu

    6.702

    -

    6.702

    1.637

    -

    1.637

    32

    Telangana

    2.519

    -

    2.519

    0.421

    -

    0.421

    33

    Tripura

    0.128

    0.083

    0.210

    0.033

    0.012

    0.046

    34

    Uttar Pradesh

    122.454

    45.123

    167.577

    37.240

    9.318

    46.558

    35

    Uttarakhand

    2.396

    0.396

    2.791

    0.653

    0.107

    0.760

    36

    West Bengal

    5.017

    0.387

    5.404

    1.121

    0.020

    1.141

    INDIA

    254.777

    58.033

    312.811

    68.785

    11.624

    80.409

    *Data as on 23rd January 2018.

    The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.



    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    06-February, 2018 17:02 IST
    Curbing Milk Adulteration


    In compliance of orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India dated 05.08.2016 in the case Writ Petition (Civil) No.159 of 2012 titled ‘Swami Achyutanand Tirth&Ors. v/s Union of India & Others pertaining to checking the menace of adulterated milk, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has advised States/Union Territories (UTs) to comply with the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. In response, nine States/UTs viz. Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Dadra & Nagar Heveli and Tamil Nadu have so far submitted their Action Taken Report (ATR) on the orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India to FSSAI.



    To look into the issue of milk adulteration, State/District level Steering Committee has been constituted in some States such as Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka. Further, States/UTs have instructed their officers to ensure the effective enforcement and implementation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Rules and Regulations made thereunder and to conduct Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities about milk adulteration etc.

    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    06-February, 2018 16:56 IST
    Improving Health Conditions Of The Poor

    “Public Health & Hospitals” being a State subject, the primary responsibility for providing affordable health services lies with respective State/UT Governments. However, in order to improve the health condition of the people particularly poor people of the country, the Government of India has taken several steps which inter-alia include:

    • Implementation of National Health Mission Free Drugs and Free Diagnostics initiative to provide essential drugs and diagnostics free of cost in public health facilities.
    • Implementation of JananiShishuSurakshaKaryakaram (JSSK), RashtriyaBalSwasthyaKaryakaram (RBSK), RashtriyaKishorSwasthyaKaryakaram (RKSK) and implementation of other National programmes like Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP), National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP), National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) etc. where free treatment is provided to patients of Tuberculosis(TB), HIV/AIDS, Vector Borne, Leprosy diseases etc.
    • Decision to transform Sub-Health Centres/PHCs to Health and Wellness Centres to provide comprehensive primary care.
    • Screening and Management of 5 common NCDs of hypertension, diabetes, and cancers of oral, cervix and breast.
    • PradhanMantri National Dialysis Programme for free dialysis services to the poor in district hospitals.
    • Making available tertiary health care services in the public sector through strengthening of hospitals, establishment of AIIMS institutions in the States and up-gradation of existing Government medical colleges across the country.
    • Making available quality generic medicines at affordable prices to all, under ‘Jan Aushadhi Scheme’, in collaboration with the State Governments.
    • RashtriyaSwasthyaBimaYojana (RSBY) which provides for smart card based cashless health coverage on family floater basis.
    • Under the RashtriyaArogyaNidhi (RAN), financial support is provided to patients living below poverty line suffering from major life threatening diseases, to receive medical treatment at any of the super specialty Government Hospitals/Institutes.
    Statement showing per capita expenditure on health in India as compared to some select developing countries -2015

    Countries

    Domestic General Government Health Expenditure (GGHE-D) per Capita in PPP Int$

    Domestic General Government Health Expenditure (GGHE-D) per Capita in US$

    Republic of Korea

    1442

    1135

    Russian Federation

    864

    320

    Brazil

    595

    334

    South Africa

    582

    252

    Thailand

    470

    167

    China

    456

    254

    Bhutan

    207

    66

    Sri Lanka

    190

    63

    Indonesia

    141

    43

    Vietnam

    140

    49

    Philippines

    101

    40

    India

    61

    16

    Pakistan

    37

    10

    Nepal

    27

    8

    Bangladesh

    13

    5



    Source : WHO Global Health Expenditure Data base (WHO GHED)(accessed on 1st February, 2018))



    The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, ShJagatPrakashNadda stated this in a written reply in the RajyaSabha here today.



    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    06-February, 2018 16:54 IST


    Aerated and Other Energy Drinks

    Excessive and regular use of aerated and energy drinks may lead to hypokalaemia, hallucinations, stroke, paralysis, diabetes, cardiovascular disease etc. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has prescribed standards for Caffeinated beverages and Carbonated water under Food Safety and Standards (Food products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

    States/UTs are primarily responsible to implement and enforce Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. This Act also provides penal action for non-conforming to the Act. Also, under the National Health Mission Scheme, Nutrition Education is given to enhance awareness and provide healthy and balance food at population level. States & UTs have also been requested to withdraw foods, high in saturated fats and carbonated drinks from schools’ and colleges’ canteens.

    The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Smt Anupriya Patel stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.



    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    06-February, 2018 17:00 IST

    Eliminating AIDS By 2030

    There has been a 66% decline in the estimated number of annual new HIV infections in the country from 2000 to 2015, against the global average of 35%. AIDS related deaths declined by 54% from 2007 to 2015 against the global average of 41% decline during 2005 - 2015.

    Government of India has launched the seven year National Strategic Plan on HIV/AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) 017-24, which aims to attain universal coverage of HIV prevention, treatment to care continuum of services that are effective, inclusive, equitable and adapted to needs of the people living with HIV. The National Strategic Plan aims to working towards reaching the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

    The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Smt Anupriya Patel stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha here today.
    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    06-February, 2018 17:00 IST


    Maintenance of Digital Records

    A scheme to set up an ‘Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP)’, to maintain the Electronic Health Records (EHRs) of patients in a centralized manner and to be made available nationwide online for medical history, with the help of Health Information Exchange has been approved.

    The objective of IHIP is to keep the medical records of the patient in digital form which could be accessed by the patient as well as providers as and when required. IHIP will help exchange of clinical data among providers irrespective of the hospital site visited by the patients.

    IHIP will be implemented in a phased manner. In phase I, IHIP will be implemented on a pilot basis in three States & five Central Government Hospitals. On successful implementation of the pilot phase, IHIP will be rolled out pan-India.

    With the advent of the envisaged system of EHRs of citizens in an inter-operable manner pan-India, online availability and accessibility would be ensured. This would facilitate continuity of care, better health outcome and better decision support system and is expected to help in reducing expenditure on avoidable repetitive and similar diagnostic tests.

    The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Smt Anupriya Patel stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.



    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    06-February, 2018 16:53 IST
    Achievements Under NRHM and NUHM



    National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) is now overarching National Health Mission (NHM), along with National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) as the other sub-Mission. It is implemented in all States /UTs in the country. NHM is a flagship Programme of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare that continues to support the State Governments in strengthening their health systems.



    A statement showing State wise Central Grants released, Expenditure reported under NRHM and NUHM for the last three years and the current year is given below:




    Statement Showing State-wise Allocation, Release and Expenditure under NRHM for the FY 2014-15 to 2017-18





    Rs. in crore





    Sl. No.

    States

    2014-15

    2015-16

    2016-17

    2017-18





    Allocation
    Release
    Exp

    Allocation
    Release
    Exp

    Allocation
    Release
    Exp

    Allocation
    Release
    Exp


    1

    Andaman & Nicobar Islands

    27.63
    22.89
    24.33

    27.83
    37.30
    11.39

    45.76
    44.81
    28.42

    37.64
    22.29
    7.94


    2

    Andhra Pradesh

    553.03
    462.18
    887.18

    564.18
    600.38
    1057.25

    547.25
    546.17
    1184.01

    597.62
    593.86
    521.82


    3

    Arunachal Pradesh

    179.92
    138.47
    68.87

    158.40
    162.65
    145.42

    165.10
    159.25
    163.28

    184.08
    118.88
    42.68


    4

    Assam
    1014.98
    843.95
    909.47

    937.56
    971.35
    1174.49

    960.82
    1028.00
    1316.39

    1038.30
    750.39
    398.34



    5

    Bihar
    1278.24
    1131.39
    1427.30

    1185.66
    1143.35
    1616.74

    1084.30
    958.11
    1528.33

    1288.25
    815.82
    308.49


    6

    Chandigarh
    12.93
    9.96
    13.67

    11.14
    16.76
    15.85

    18.71
    19.73
    14.78

    15.94
    8.44
    7.42



    7

    Chattisgarh

    572.27
    476.11
    701.80

    451.41
    398.27
    738.98

    536.09
    556.50
    955.55

    550.66
    556.26
    388.95


    8

    Dadra & Nagar Haveli

    12.70
    7.93
    8.53

    11.15
    13.99
    15.06

    21.00
    16.86
    16.73

    18.57
    14.30
    10.20


    9

    Daman & Diu

    9.89
    6.91
    7.67

    8.89
    10.42
    15.69

    14.75
    11.07
    9.94

    13.75
    9.67
    4.24


    10

    Delhi

    105.34
    91.63
    157.28

    88.20
    109.77
    92.24

    142.31
    188.28
    113.53

    156.30
    97.82
    99.45


    11
    Goa

    29.64
    24.55
    28.75

    18.43
    16.77
    24.10

    24.10
    18.80
    39.55

    20.91
    18.81
    17.44


    12

    Gujarat
    833.17
    755.55
    820.53

    612.33
    644.80
    1177.82

    793.97
    801.59
    1277.12

    835.63
    788.42
    419.25



    13

    Haryana
    284.46
    234.97
    416.27

    270.98
    267.93
    456.51

    294.13
    289.21
    481.66

    245.94
    222.54
    212.00



    14
    Himachal Pradesh

    230.57
    184.76
    305.54

    248.50
    245.68
    281.02

    212.92
    208.94
    342.33

    308.57
    305.32
    115.94




    15

    Jammu & Kashmir
    420.79
    327.09
    389.83

    353.88
    356.68
    411.61

    392.15
    357.30
    399.22

    485.82
    373.26
    166.66




    16

    Jharkhand
    458.01
    343.12
    372.01

    454.73
    398.49
    584.69

    485.26
    391.70
    566.63

    554.69
    399.57
    234.42




    17

    Karnataka
    743.57
    632.55
    851.25

    760.84
    740.45
    1113.78

    664.25
    670.97
    1169.22

    988.82
    933.99
    577.82




    18
    Kerala

    553.08
    498.92
    487.26

    270.31
    277.48
    607.44

    452.77
    427.38
    701.96

    299.74
    416.30
    219.50



    19

    Lakshadweep
    5.79
    5.08
    1.36

    4.28
    5.69
    2.72

    6.63
    3.81
    4.32

    6.50
    4.61
    2.10



    20

    Madhya Pradesh

    1201.10
    1083.79
    1722.60

    1001.20
    1068.21
    2011.41

    1466.53
    1458.76
    1926.20

    1388.04
    1357.95
    763.49





    21

    Maharashtra

    1299.78
    1190.83
    1826.53

    1068.07
    1085.92
    1672.89

    1122.28
    1150.31
    1691.54

    1476.67
    1339.23
    662.78



    22

    Manipur

    135.27
    126.71
    86.41

    111.39
    112.16
    104.16

    114.52
    76.56
    78.28

    128.59
    83.92
    40.55





    23

    Meghalaya

    119.27
    90.96
    70.58

    99.83
    102.22
    129.36

    160.60
    157.18
    141.75

    136.47
    102.84
    35.49





    24

    Mizoram
    105.98
    99.18
    89.45

    88.65
    90.48
    92.79

    92.92
    76.11
    89.44

    97.42
    67.23
    40.14





    25

    Nagaland

    127.07
    112.39
    62.67

    100.11
    100.78
    79.37

    101.03
    90.43
    131.84

    109.40
    77.79
    36.70





    26

    Orissa
    720.82
    643.43
    940.54

    630.37
    628.03
    1162.44

    740.90
    667.69
    1189.50

    784.82
    709.12
    508.92




    27

    Puducherry

    23.97
    20.36
    22.75

    14.43
    16.94
    19.72

    32.63
    35.31
    29.63

    33.39
    24.20
    9.85





    28

    Punjab
    377.84
    340.28
    454.67

    252.80
    278.34
    595.30

    264.13
    263.80
    631.86

    386.20
    352.83
    160.07



    29

    Rajasthan
    1163.20
    1059.30
    1711.69

    1208.27
    1239.14
    1728.28

    1213.79
    1188.69
    1759.17

    1324.02
    1298.48
    675.43





    30

    Sikkim

    49.74
    50.60
    40.96

    40.46
    41.01
    50.16

    44.52
    40.73
    50.10

    46.81
    33.18
    15.70





    31

    Tamil Nadu

    930.20
    834.47
    2082.25

    927.17
    981.23
    1479.84

    715.58
    713.22
    1693.78

    915.21
    917.30
    927.73





    32

    Tripura

    153.48
    121.28
    130.00

    125.15
    134.52
    118.14

    135.98
    119.40
    140.04

    142.12
    73.89
    45.45





    33

    Uttar Pradesh

    2825.08
    2279.05
    3636.90

    2956.41
    2790.68
    4315.55

    3182.19
    3049.90
    4749.33

    3316.11
    2734.75
    1965.82





    34

    Uttarakhand

    315.78
    260.84
    319.37

    287.01
    271.51
    326.06

    265.39
    254.38
    337.40

    349.12
    244.40
    109.28





    35

    West Bengal

    1083.06
    937.07
    1190.03

    960.30
    898.46
    1450.80

    743.42
    741.99
    1634.41

    868.88
    941.88
    590.17





    36

    Telangana

    415.41
    330.09
    334.68

    374.72
    387.23
    497.79

    394.29
    361.39
    622.22

    428.46
    253.14
    359.74





    Total

    18373.07
    15778.67
    22600.99

    16685.06
    16645.07
    25376.86

    17652.96
    17144.30
    27209.46

    19579.44
    17062.66
    10701.97


    Note:

    1. Allocation is as per original outlay/B.E. after revising the allocation under Infrastructure Maintenance to the extent of releases made.


    2. For the F.Y. 2016-17, the allocation under Health System Strengthening under NRHM is revised to the extent of additional allocation made available for Revised Estimate.


    3. Release for the F.Y. 2017-18 is updated upto 31.12.2017 and is provisional.


    4. The above releases relate to Central Govt. Grants & do not include State share contribution.


    5. Expenditure includes expenditure against central Release, State release & unspent balances at the beginning of the year. Expenditure for the F.Y. 2017-18 (upto 30.09.2017 as per FMR) are provisional.





    Statement Showing State wise Allocation, Release and Expenditure under NUHM for the F.Y. 2014-15 to 2017-18

    Rs. In Crore

    Sl. No
    Name of State

    2014-15
    2015-16
    2016-17
    2017-18

    Allocation
    Release
    Exp

    Allocation
    Release
    Exp

    Allocation
    Release
    Exp

    Allocation
    Release
    Exp

    1

    Andaman & Nicobar Islands
    0.73
    0.47
    0.00

    0.38
    0
    0.08

    0.43
    -
    0.41

    0.33
    -
    0.17

    2

    Andhra Pradesh

    89.96
    57.55
    15.73

    92.16
    43.14
    32.92

    58.62
    43.97
    63.62

    46.78
    35.09
    61.58

    3

    Arunachal Pradesh

    5.37
    0.94
    0.63

    1.61
    0
    0.84

    1.10
    1.10
    1.88

    0.80
    0.54
    0.78

    4

    Assam

    99.53
    33.18
    6.41

    36.34
    0
    11.51

    24.91
    12.46
    15.38

    17.95
    8.98
    6.65

    5

    Bihar

    40.86
    16.93
    0.10

    32.28
    16.14
    4.93

    21.41
    -
    8.39

    17.08
    -
    3.79

    6

    Chandigarh

    6.47
    2.19
    1.59

    3.10
    7.128
    5.13

    3.53
    1.49
    5.57

    2.74
    2.06
    1.43

    7

    Chattisgarh
    32.13
    24.30
    14.24

    27.98
    13.99
    19.30

    18.55
    18.55
    31.86

    14.80
    11.10
    13.80

    8

    Dadra & Nagar Haveli

    0.90
    0.47
    0.03

    0.22
    0.385
    0.48

    0.25
    0.13
    0.49

    0.20
    -
    0.17

    9

    Daman & Diu

    0.83
    -
    0.00

    0.21
    0.11
    -

    0.24
    0.18
    0.03

    0.18
    -
    0.02

    10

    Delhi

    82.50
    62.41
    65.36

    54.03
    54.03
    45.06

    61.47
    46.10
    34.03

    47.65
    42.89
    21.86

    11

    Goa

    2.70
    1.47
    0.75

    0.98
    0
    0.81

    0.65
    0.49
    0.97

    0.52
    0.39
    0.57

    12

    Gujarat

    110.58
    77.30
    53.13

    65.31
    48.98
    94.60

    43.31
    43.31
    99.79

    34.56
    117.04
    36.27

    13

    Haryana

    51.07
    38.63
    21.91

    32.04
    24.03
    36.72

    21.25
    21.25
    28.34

    16.96
    47.09
    14.73

    14

    Himachal Pradesh

    1.43
    1.08
    1.38

    1.08
    0.81
    0.24

    0.72
    0.36
    1.06

    0.57
    0.29
    0.04

    15

    Jammu & Kashmir

    12.71
    8.42
    3.46

    12.02
    11.22
    9.33

    7.97
    -
    15.21

    6.36
    4.77
    3.55

    16

    Jharkhand

    27.97
    16.50
    0.00

    17.34
    13.01
    5.49

    11.50
    -
    3.96

    9.17
    -
    0.92

    17

    Karnataka

    90.52
    64.68
    6.93

    74.80
    0
    27.83

    49.60
    24.80
    99.11

    39.58
    81.99
    30.81

    18

    Kerala

    30.50
    23.07
    22.57

    35.55
    26.66
    25.44

    23.57
    17.68
    35.73

    18.81
    14.11
    13.15

    19

    Lakshadweep

    0.22
    -
    0.00

    -
    0
    -

    -
    -
    -

    - -
    -
    20

    Madhya Pradesh

    104.06
    78.71
    15.42

    88.17
    63.98
    35.20

    58.46
    -
    30.64

    46.65
    -
    13.06

    21

    Maharashtra

    318.52
    240.92
    7.87

    214.24
    0
    61.56

    142.06
    71.03
    81.93

    113.36
    56.68
    57.08

    22

    Manipur

    9.71
    2.11
    0.50

    3.77
    0
    1.35

    2.58
    1.94
    0.70

    1.86
    -
    0.20

    23

    Meghalaya

    17.56
    13.17
    0.14

    7.79
    0
    4.19

    5.34
    2.68
    3.93

    3.85
    1.73
    1.30

    24

    Mizoram

    10.55
    4.10
    3.84

    8.85
    4.2
    3.26

    6.07
    4.55
    1.01

    4.37
    1.97
    3.33

    25

    Nagaland

    8.19
    2.53
    0.37

    8.65
    4.07
    1.68

    5.93
    4.45
    2.71

    4.27
    1.92
    2.62

    26

    Orissa

    31.37
    23.73
    3.56

    26.41
    24.59
    43.33

    17.51
    17.51
    66.38

    13.97
    39.58
    21.95

    27

    Puducherry

    3.66
    2.21
    0.60

    3.33
    1.67
    2.05

    3.79
    0.19
    2.94

    2.93
    2.20
    1.38

    28

    Punjab
    51.65
    39.07
    5.92

    31.96
    16.886
    54.19

    21.19
    21.19
    55.90

    16.91
    12.68
    12.51

    29

    Rajasthan
    74.91
    56.66
    11.00

    48.70
    48.7
    70.82

    32.29
    16.15
    97.59

    25.77
    -
    28.35

    30

    Sikkim

    1.34
    1.00
    0.40

    3.07
    0
    0.55

    2.11
    0.94
    0.47

    1.52
    0.68
    0.39

    31

    Tamil Nadu

    156.38
    118.28
    165.81

    111.99
    111.99
    153.52

    74.26
    39.54
    123.19

    59.26
    -
    56.05

    32

    Tripura

    10.75
    1.84
    0.15

    13.92
    1.77
    0.63

    9.54
    4.49
    1.23

    6.88
    3.10
    0.60

    33

    Uttar Pradesh

    200.97
    152.01
    34.36

    136.55
    72.153
    136.22

    90.54
    45.27
    151.78

    72.26
    54.20
    54.87

    34

    Uttarakhand

    12.84
    9.71
    5.05

    9.79
    4.9
    9.89

    6.49
    6.49
    8.60

    5.18
    3.50
    3.21

    35

    West Bengal

    160.69
    121.55
    6.75

    115.53
    61.057
    36.82

    76.61
    -
    109.51

    61.13
    55.02
    52.80

    36

    Telangana

    64.29
    48.63
    -

    65.87
    49.4
    7.76

    46.16
    23.08
    64.93

    36.84
    -
    8.24



    Total

    1,924.43
    1,345.82
    475.96

    1,386.00
    725.00
    943.75

    950.00
    491.37
    1,249.27

    752.05
    599.60
    528.24

    Note:


    1. Allocation is as per original outlay/B.E. after revising the allocation under Infrastructure Maintenance to the extent of releases made.


    2. For the F.Y. 2016-17, the allocation under Health System Strengthening under NRHM is revised to the extent of additional allocation made available for Revised Estimate.


    3. Release for the F.Y. 2017-18 is updated upto 31.12.2017 and is provisional.


    4. The above releases relate to Central Govt. Grants & do not include State share contribution.


    5. Expenditure includes expenditure against central Release, State release & unspent balances at the beginning of the year. Expenditure for the F.Y. 2017-18 (upto 30.09.2017 as per FMR) are provisional.




    Physical Progress under NRHM during last three (2014-15 to 2016-17)

    and current year 2017-18 up to Sept.)



    1. Augmentation of Human Resources
    For the last three year period from 2014-15 to 2016-17 and the current year (2017-18 up to Sept.), about 27,454 health HR on contractual basis have been added. These include 448 GDMOs, 1,141 ANMs, 9,101 Staff Nurses, 962 Specialists, 7,859 AYUSH Doctors and 12,957 Paramedics. Apart from providing support for health human resource, NRHM has also focused on multi-skilling of doctors at strategically located facilities identified by the states e.g. MBBS doctors are being trained in Emergency Obstetric Care (EmOC), Life Saving Anaesthesia Skills (LSAS) and Laparoscopic Surgery. Similarly, due importance is given to capacity building of nursing staff and auxiliary workers such as ANMs. NRHM has been supporting co-location of AYUSH services in public health facilities such as Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and District Hospitals (DHs) and also utilizing their services in RashtriyaBalSwasthyaKaryakram (RBSK) and other national programmes.

    1. ASHA
    Under the Framework for Implementation of NRHM, a female community health worker called Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) has been engaged in each village in the ratio of one ASHA per 1000 population or one ASHA per habitation in tribal areas. For the last three-year period from 2014-15 to 2016-17 and the current year (2017-18 up to Sept.), 72,806 ASHAs were selected under NHM.

    1. Infrastructure strengthening/upgradation
    NRHM seeks to strengthen public health delivery system at all levels. For the last three-year period from 2014-15 to 2016-17 and the current year (2017-18 up to Sept.), 5,217 new constructions and 8,990 renovation/up gradation projects for various health facilities were sanctioned.

    1. Mobile Medical Units
    In order to provide services at the doorsteps of population living in the most remote and hard to reach areas, States have been supported with Mobile Medical Units (MMUs). For the last three-year period from 2014-15 to 2016-17 and the current year (2017-18 up to Sept.), 268 MMUs were added and operationalized.


    1. National Ambulance Services
    At the time of launch of NRHM 2005, such ambulance networks were non-existent. As on Sept 2017, 32 States/UTs have the facility where people can Dial 108 or 102 for calling an ambulance. Dial 108 is predominantly an emergency response system, primarily designed to attend to patients of critical care, trauma and accident victims etc. Dial 102 services essentially consist of basic patient transport aimed to cater to the needs of pregnant women and children though other categories are also taking benefit and are not excluded. JSSK entitlements e.g. free transfer from home to facility, inter facility transfer in case of referral and drop back for mother and children are the key focus of 102 service. This service can be accessed through a toll free call to a Call Centre. For the last three year period from 2014-15 to 2016-17 and the current year (2017-18 up to Sept.), 4,812 Emergency Response Service vehicles and 1,127 empanelled vehicles were operational.

    1. Mainstreaming of AYUSH
    Since inception of NRHM, mainstreaming of AYUSH has been taken up by co-locating AYUSH facilities. For the last three year period from 2014-15 to 2016-17 and the current year (2017-18 up to Sept.), 1,431 PHCs and equivalent level facilities, 1361 CHCs and equivalent level facilities and 190 DHs were taken up for co-locating AYUSH facilities).



    1. 24x 7 Services and First Referral facilities
    For the last three year period from 2014-15 to 2016-17 and the current year (2017-18 up to Sept). 277 additional facilities were operationalized as First Referral Units (FRUs), 1,650 PHCs/CHCs were strengthened to provide 24X7 services and 4,670 NBCCs, 204 SNCUs and 584 NBSUs were established.



    1. Community Participation
    RogiKalyanSamiti (Patient Welfare Committee)/Hospital Management Society is a simple yet effective management structure. This committee is a registered society that acts as a group of trustees for the hospitals to manage the affairs of the hospitalTo ensure involvement of the communities in oversight of the provisioning of health care and to redress public grievances. For the last three year period from 2014-15 to 2016-17 and the current year (2017-18 up to Sept), a total of 3,140 RKS and 35,003 VHSNCs at village level were constituted.



    Physical Progress under NUHM during last three (2014-15 to 2016-17)

    and current year 2017-18 up to Sept.)



    FY 2014-15



    • 906 cities/towns covered under NUHM for implementation
    • 8285 total staff in position against 34387 approved i.e. 8069 Clinical & Paramedical and 216 Pragram management staff.
    • 22868 ASHA engaged against 560002 approved
    • 20073 MAS formed against 92713 approved


    FY 2015-16



    • 993 cities/towns covered under NUHM for implementation
    • 19942 total staff in position against 38358 approved i.e. 19094 Clinical & Paramedical and 848 Pragram management staff
    • 3100 Urban Primary Health Centres (U-PHCs) made operational against 4325 approved
    • 41190 ASHA engaged against 62803 approved
    • 48912 MAS formed against 98128 approved


    FY 2016-17



    • 1057 cities/towns covered under NUHM for implementation
    • 24417 total staff in position against 37001 approved i.e. 23290 Clinical & Paramedical and 1127 Pragram management staff
    • 4144 Urban Primary Health Centres (U-PHCs) made operational against 4544 approved
    • 54344 ASHA engaged against 62803 approved
    • 59099 MAS formed against 98128 approved


    FY 2017-18



    • 1067 cities/towns covered under NUHM for implementation
    • 25504 total staff in position against 35732 approved i.e. 124504 Clinical & Paramedical and 1000 Pragram management staff
    • 4048 Urban Primary Health Centres (U-PHCs) made operational against 4325 approved
    • 58810 ASHA engaged against 68922 approved
    • 67262 MAS formed against 110599 approved




    ‘Public Health & Hospitals’ being a State subject, the primary responsibility to roll out Universal Health coverage is that of respective State/ UT governments. Universal Health coverage is a key goal of the National Health Policy, 2017. The provision of comprehensive Primary Healthcare is an integral and pivotal part of Universal Healthcare. Selected sub-centres are being upgraded to Health and Wellness centres across the country. In the Budget 2018-19, an additional Rs.1,200crore have been allocated exclusively for Health and Wellness Centres.



    Under NHM all States/ UTs are already supported to provide a host of free services towards achievement of Universal Health Coverage including for maternal health, child health, adolescent health, family planning, universal immunisationprogramme, and for major diseases such as Tuberculosis, HIV/ AIDS, vector borne diseases such as Malaria, Dengue and Kala Azar, Leprosy etc. Other major initiatives for which States are being supported include JananiShishuSurakshaKaryakram (JSSK), RashtriyaBalSwasthyaKaryakram (RBSK), RashtriyaKishorSwasthyaKaryakram (RKSK), implementation of NHM Free Drugs and Free Diagnostics Service Initiatives, PM National Dialysis Programme and implementation of National Quality Assurance Framework.



    The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), ShAshwini Kumar Choubey stated this in a written reply in the RajyaSabha here today.



    *****

    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    06-February, 2018 16:58 IST
    High Expenditure in Treatment of Cardiovascular Diseases

    Specific information is not available in the NSSO reports. However, as per NSS Report No. 574: Health in India and Key Indicators of Social Consumption in India: Health, based on National Sample Survey 71st round (January 2014 – June 2014) conducted by NSSO, there were 341 estimated cases of hospitalization on account of cardio-vascular diseases reported per 100,000 persons and average medical expenditure per hospitalization case due to cardio- vascular diseases was estimated as Rs. 31647. Further, as per the aforesaid publications, an average medical expenditure during stay at hospital was Rs. 14,935 for rural area and Rs.24436 for urban area and average other expenditure during stay at hospital was Rs. 2021 for rural area and Rs.2019 for urban area.

    Health Technology Assessment in India (previously known as Medical Technology Assessment Board) has already been setup by the Government in this regard.

    The Government has taken several steps in order to set up more friendly health support system in the country which includes the following:

    (1) National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) – National Quality Assurance Standards have been developed keeping in the specific requirements for public health facilities as well global best practices.

    (2) Quality Certification- Quality Certification program for public health facilities has been launched with aim of recognizing the good preforming facilities as well improving credibility of public hospitals in community.

    (3) Kayakalp award scheme- Kayakalp Award Scheme aims to improving Cleanliness, Hygiene and waste management practices in Public Health Facilities.

    (4) Laboratory improvement for Excellence (LIFE): Scheme for Laboratory Quality Improvement mandates for focused intervention for improving & standardization the quality of laboratory services through assessment, capacity building, and accreditation.

    (5) Mera Aaspatal patient feedback system-This program utilises IT enabled tools to collect, analyse and improve the patient satisfaction in public health facilities.

    (6) Standard Treatment Guidelines- Standard Treatment Guidelines plays critical role in ensuring evidence based clinical practice and quality of care.

    The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha here today.



    *****

    ****

    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare06-February, 2018 16:56 IST
    Ambulance Under NRHM

    Public health and hospitals being a State subject, the primary responsibility to provide healthcare including general as well as critical care ambulance services lies with the respective State Governments. The data regarding number of people who died due to unavailability of ambulance service during an emergency especially in rural areas is not maintained centrally.



    However, under the National Health Mission (NHM), technical and financial support is provided to States/UTs to strengthen their healthcare systems including support for ambulance services including Dial-108, Dial-102 - Advance Life Support (ALS), Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances, based on the proposals made by the States/UTs in their Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs) within their overall resource envelope.

    As stated in reply to para (a) & (b) above, under NHM technical and financial support is provided to States/UTs, inter alia for ambulance services based on the proposals made by the States/UTs in their Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs) within their overall resource envelope.

    State/UT-wise number of Dial-108/Dial-102 ambulances and empanelled vehicles supported under NHM/NRHM (a sub-mission under NHM) during each of the last three years and current year are given below:



    Ambulances Operational under NHM (as on March 2015)

    Sl.no.

    State/UTs

    Dial 108

    Dial 102/104

    Other patients transport vehicle (empaneled)

    Total Ambulance under NHM

    1

    Bihar

    50

    792

    94

    936

    2

    Chhattisgarh

    238

    300

    0

    538

    3

    Himachal Pradesh

    183

    125

    0

    308

    4

    Jammu & Kashmir

    0

    331

    0

    331

    5

    Jharkhand

    0

    0

    2438

    2438

    6

    Madhya Pradesh

    604

    0

    940

    1544

    7

    Orissa

    420

    346

    60

    826

    8

    Rajasthan

    464

    400

    0

    864

    9

    Uttar Pradesh

    988

    1964

    0

    2952

    10

    Uttarakhand

    139

    109

    0

    248

    11

    Arunachal Pradesh

    0

    0

    0

    0

    12

    Assam

    380

    316

    235

    931

    13

    Manipur

    0

    40

    0

    40

    14

    Meghalaya

    42

    0

    0

    42

    15

    Mizoram

    0

    60

    0

    60

    16

    Nagaland

    0

    75

    0

    75

    17

    Sikkim

    0

    0

    0

    0

    18

    Tripura

    0

    0

    0

    0

    19

    Andhra Pradesh

    433

    0

    275

    708

    20

    Goa

    38

    0

    0

    38

    21

    Gujarat

    406

    0

    0

    406

    22

    Haryana

    0

    399

    0

    399

    23

    Karnataka

    711

    0

    200

    911

    24

    Kerala

    50

    0

    0

    50

    25

    Maharashtra

    937

    2754

    0

    3691

    26

    Punjab

    242

    0

    0

    242

    27

    Tamil Nadu

    704

    0

    0

    704

    28

    Telangana

    319

    0

    200

    519

    29

    West Bengal

    0

    0

    1802

    1802

    30

    A&N Island

    0

    1

    0

    1

    31

    Chandigarh

    0

    10

    0

    10

    32

    D&N Haveli

    0

    0

    0

    0

    33

    Daman & Diu

    3

    4

    0

    7

    34

    Delhi

    0

    120

    0

    120

    35

    Lakshadweep

    0

    0

    0

    0

    36

    Puducherry

    10

    1

    0

    11

    All India

    7361

    8147

    6244

    21752

    Source- MIS report received from States/UTs



    Ambulances Operational under NHM (as on March 2016)

    Sl.no.

    State/UTs

    Dial 108

    Dial 102/104

    Other patients transport vehicle (empaneled)

    Total Ambulance under NHM

    1

    Bihar

    49

    742

    94

    885

    2

    Chhattisgarh

    239

    300

    0

    539

    3

    Himachal Pradesh

    195

    125

    0

    320

    4

    Jammu & Kashmir

    0

    331

    0

    331

    5

    Jharkhand

    0

    0

    2322

    2322

    6

    Madhya Pradesh

    606

    0

    988

    1594

    7

    Orissa

    420

    455

    60

    935

    8

    Rajasthan

    741

    600

    0

    1341

    9

    Uttar Pradesh

    988

    1964

    0

    2952

    10

    Uttarakhand

    139

    109

    0

    248

    11

    Arunachal Pradesh

    0

    0

    0

    0

    12

    Assam

    380

    316

    235

    931

    13

    Manipur

    0

    43

    0

    43

    14

    Meghalaya

    42

    0

    0

    42

    15

    Mizoram

    0

    60

    0

    60

    16

    Nagaland

    0

    75

    0

    75

    17

    Sikkim

    0

    0

    0

    0

    18

    Tripura

    0

    0

    0

    0

    19

    Andhra Pradesh

    439

    0

    0

    439

    20

    Goa

    38

    0

    0

    38

    21

    Gujarat

    406

    0

    0

    406

    22

    Haryana

    0

    375

    0

    375

    23

    Karnataka

    711

    0

    200

    911

    24

    Kerala

    50

    0

    0

    50

    25

    Maharashtra

    937

    2674

    0

    3611

    26

    Punjab

    242

    0

    0

    242

    27

    Tamil Nadu

    704

    0

    0

    704

    28

    Telangana

    316

    0

    0

    316

    29

    West Bengal

    0

    0

    2300

    2300

    30

    A&N Island

    0

    1

    0

    1

    31

    Chandigarh

    6

    9

    0

    15

    32

    D&N Haveli

    0

    0

    0

    0

    33

    Daman & Diu

    3

    4

    0

    7

    34

    Delhi

    0

    120

    0

    120

    35

    Lakshadweep

    0

    0

    0

    0

    36

    Puducherry

    10

    1

    0

    11

    All India

    7661

    8304

    6199

    22164

    Source- MIS report received from States/UTs



    Ambulances Operational under NHM (as on March 2017)

    Sl.no.

    State/UTs

    Dial 108

    Dial 102/104

    Other patients transport vehicle (empaneled)

    Total Ambulance under NHM

    1

    Bihar

    10

    744

    94

    848

    2

    Chhattisgarh

    238

    359

    0

    597

    3

    Himachal Pradesh

    199

    125

    0

    324

    4

    Jammu & Kashmir

    0

    331

    0

    331

    5

    Jharkhand

    0

    0

    2657

    2657

    6

    Madhya Pradesh

    606

    0

    820

    1426

    7

    Orissa

    420

    475

    0

    895

    8

    Rajasthan

    637

    588

    0

    1225

    9

    Uttar Pradesh

    1488

    2270

    0

    3758

    10

    Uttarakhand

    139

    109

    0

    248

    11

    Arunachal Pradesh

    0

    94

    0

    94

    12

    Assam

    380

    316

    235

    931

    13

    Manipur

    0

    43

    0

    43

    14

    Meghalaya

    43

    0

    0

    43

    15

    Mizoram

    0

    60

    0

    60

    16

    Nagaland

    0

    80

    0

    80

    17

    Sikkim

    0

    0

    0

    0

    18

    Tripura

    0

    0

    0

    0

    19

    Andhra Pradesh

    439

    0

    0

    439

    20

    Goa

    32

    0

    4

    36

    21

    Gujarat

    406

    0

    0

    406

    22

    Haryana

    0

    364

    0

    364

    23

    Karnataka

    711

    0

    200

    911

    24

    Kerala

    43

    6

    0

    49

    25

    Maharashtra

    937

    2674

    0

    3611

    26

    Punjab

    242

    0

    0

    242

    27

    Tamil Nadu

    755

    0

    0

    755

    28

    Telangana

    316

    0

    0

    316

    29

    West Bengal

    0

    0

    2664

    2664

    30

    A&N Island

    0

    1

    0

    1

    31

    Chandigarh

    6

    9

    0

    15

    32

    D&N Haveli

    0

    0

    0

    0

    33

    Daman & Diu

    3

    4

    0

    7

    34

    Delhi

    0

    220

    0

    220

    35

    Lakshadweep

    0

    0

    0

    0

    36

    Puducherry

    11

    0

    0

    11

    All India

    8061

    8872

    6674

    23607

    Source- MIS report received from States/UTs



    Ambulances Operational under NHM [(as on Sept 2017) during 2017-18]

    Ambulances Operational under NHM

    Sl.no.

    State/UTs

    Dial 108

    Dial 102/104

    Other patients transport vehicle (empaneled)

    Total Ambulance under NHM

    1

    Bihar

    10

    799

    44

    853

    2

    Chhattisgarh

    239

    363

    0

    602

    3

    Himachal Pradesh

    198

    126

    0

    324

    4

    Jammu & Kashmir

    0

    331

    0

    331

    5

    Jharkhand

    0

    0

    2581

    2581

    6

    Madhya Pradesh

    606

    739

    0

    1345

    7

    Orissa

    420

    487

    0

    907

    8

    Rajasthan

    713

    586

    0

    1299

    9

    Uttar Pradesh

    1488

    2270

    150

    3908

    10

    Uttarakhand

    139

    109

    0

    248

    11

    Arunachal Pradesh

    0

    123

    0

    123

    12

    Assam

    380

    316

    235

    931

    13

    Manipur

    0

    43

    0

    43

    14

    Meghalaya

    43

    0

    0

    43

    15

    Mizoram

    0

    60

    0

    60

    16

    Nagaland

    0

    80

    0

    80

    17

    Sikkim

    0

    0

    0

    0

    18

    Tripura

    0

    0

    0

    0

    19

    Andhra Pradesh

    439

    0

    0

    439

    20

    Goa

    37

    0

    4

    41

    21

    Gujarat

    585

    0

    0

    585

    22

    Haryana

    360

    0

    0

    360

    23

    Karnataka

    711

    0

    200

    911

    24

    Kerala

    43

    0

    0

    43

    25

    Maharashtra

    937

    2674

    0

    3611

    26

    Punjab

    242

    0

    0

    242

    27

    Tamil Nadu

    829

    0

    0

    829

    28

    Telangana

    316

    0

    0

    316

    29

    West Bengal

    0

    0

    2635

    2635

    30

    A&N Island

    0

    1

    0

    1

    31

    Chandigarh

    6

    9

    0

    15

    32

    D&N Haveli

    0

    0

    0

    0

    33

    Daman & Diu

    3

    4

    0

    7

    34

    Delhi

    0

    265

    0

    265

    35

    Lakshadweep

    0

    0

    0

    0

    36

    Puducherry

    11

    0

    0

    11

    All India

    8755

    9385

    5849

    23989

    Source- MIS report received from States/UTs

    The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.



    *****

    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    06-February, 2018 16:57 IST
    Upgradation of Colleges under PMSSY

    13 Government Medical Colleges have been approved by Cabinet Committee on Economic affairs on 03.08.2016 for the upgradation under Phase-IV of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). List is given below:



    List of Government Medical Colleges approved under Phase-IV of PMSSY



    S.No.
    State
    Sl. No. of College
    Government Medical Colleges/Institutes

    1

    Bihar

    1
    Patna Medical College and Hospital, Patna
    2
    Government Medical College, Bhagalpur
    3
    Government Medical College, Gaya

    2
    Chhattisgarh
    4
    Government Medical College, Bilaspur
    5
    Government Medical College, Jagdalpur

    3
    Delhi
    6
    University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS)- Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital

    4
    Gujarat
    7
    Government Medical College, Surat
    8
    Government Medical College, Bhavnagar

    5
    Madhya Pradesh
    9
    Government Medical College, Indore

    6
    Odisha
    10
    Government Medical College, Cuttack

    7
    Rajasthan
    11
    Government Medical College, Jaipur

    8
    Uttar Pradesh
    12
    Government Medical College, Agra
    13
    Government Medical College, Kanpur


    The cost approved for each GMC is Rs. 200 crore with Central share constituting of Rs. 120 crore and State share constituting of Rs. 80 crore. The ratio of fund to be shared between State and Union Government is 60:40.


    Government Medical College, Surat and Government Medical College, Bhavnagar have been included under Phase-IV of PMSSY.


    The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.



    *****
     
    Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment
    06-February, 2018 15:49 IST
    Aids And Assistive living devices for Senior Citizens

    The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has launched the ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY)’ with an objective to provide senior citizens, belonging to BPL category and suffering from age related disabilities/ infirmities, with such physical aids and assisted living devices which can restore near normalcy in their bodily functions. Under the Scheme, assisted living devices such as walking sticks, elbow crutches, walkers/ crutches, tripods/ quadpods, hearing aids, wheelchairs, artificial dentures, spectacles are distributed to the beneficiary senior citizens. The Scheme is entirely funded from the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Fund (SCWF), established vide Senior Citizens’ Welfare Fund Rules, 2016 notified on 18.03.2016. The expected outlay for the Scheme till 2019-20 is Rs. 483.6 crores.


    The National launch of Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana was held at Nellore (A.P.) on 1st April, 2017. A total of 187 districts from all States/UTs have been selected for Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana distribution camps. The Scheme is being implemented in camp mode nationwide, after giving wide publicity before holding the camps. As on date, 19 distribution camps have been organized at district level.



    This information was given by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Vijay Sampla in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.



    *****

    Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment
    06-February, 2018 15:49 IST
    Aids And Assistive living devices for Senior Citizens

    The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has launched the ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY)’ with an objective to provide senior citizens, belonging to BPL category and suffering from age related disabilities/ infirmities, with such physical aids and assisted living devices which can restore near normalcy in their bodily functions. Under the Scheme, assisted living devices such as walking sticks, elbow crutches, walkers/ crutches, tripods/ quadpods, hearing aids, wheelchairs, artificial dentures, spectacles are distributed to the beneficiary senior citizens. The Scheme is entirely funded from the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Fund (SCWF), established vide Senior Citizens’ Welfare Fund Rules, 2016 notified on 18.03.2016. The expected outlay for the Scheme till 2019-20 is Rs. 483.6 crores.


    The National launch of Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana was held at Nellore (A.P.) on 1st April, 2017. A total of 187 districts from all States/UTs have been selected for Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana distribution camps. The Scheme is being implemented in camp mode nationwide, after giving wide publicity before holding the camps. As on date, 19 distribution camps have been organized at district level.



    This information was given by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Vijay Sampla in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.



    *****

    Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment
    06-February, 2018 15:46 IST
    Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007

    According to the findings of a recent Research Study on ‘Centre’s Policy of Older Persons’, commissioned by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, conducted through an External Agency viz. All India Senior Citizens’ Confederation, covering the States of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala, the working of Maintenance Tribunals and award of the maintenance allowance have been appeared fairly good.

    Pursuant to the observations of various judicial fora, and National Consultation Meet held in August 2016 and Recommendation of the Group of Secretaries on Education and Social Development constituted by the Government, suitable amendments to the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (MWPSC) Act, 2007 are under consideration in the Ministry.

    This information was given by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Vijay Sampla in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.



    *****
     
    Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
    13-February, 2018 09:51 IST
    ‘India Pharma & India Medical Device 2018’: Affordable and Quality Healthcare

    India’s biggest Global Conference on Pharma Industry and Medical Devices to begin in Bengaluru on 15th February With the theme, ‘Driving NextGen Pharmaceuticals’, the event would be a positive step towards the development of Future Drugs: Shri Ananthkumar Shri Ananthkumar to hold Roundtable of Pharma and Medical Devices CEOs to discuss Government policy and Challenges facing the Industry World Health Organization to hold workshop on ‘Regulatory System Strengthening and Prequalification’

    The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, along with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), is organizing ‘India Pharma & India Medical Device 2018’, with the theme - ‘Affordable and Quality Healthcare’, the 3rd International exhibition and conference on Pharmaceutical & Medical Device sector from 15th-17th February, 2018 in Bengaluru.

    Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Ananthkumar will inaugurate the three-day event and address the distinguished gathering in the presence of dignitaries such as Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Siddaramaiah and Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, Government of India.

    Shri Ananthkumar said that “With the theme, ‘Driving NextGen Pharmaceuticals’, the event would be a positive step towards the development of Future Drugs i.e. Biologics and will catalyze the overall growth of the Pharmaceuticals Sector in India”. The Minister added that the 3rd edition of the event will be beneficial for all stakeholders and in the coming years the event would grow to be the largest exhibition in Asia in the Pharmaceutical Sector.

    India Pharma & India Medical Device 2018 will see a roundtable of pharma and medical devices CEOs with Shri Ananthkumar, to discuss Government policy and challenges facing the Industry. The event will bring key stakeholders of the pharma and medical devices sectors under one roof, with hundreds of delegates including 50 Hosted Delegates from other Nations. Over 300 companies and 50 startups will showcase their products at the grand exhibition. The event will also see more than 90 eminent industry leaders speak at various sessions lined over three days.


    More than 20 international drug and device regulators will participate in a meet with Indian regulators. Ministerial delegations from CIS and BIMSTEC countries will also attend the event. A key highlight of India Pharma & India Medical Device 2018 is a workshop by World Health Organization on ‘Regulatory System Strengthening and Prequalification’. A conference will also be organized by NASSCOM on ‘Digital Transformation through Innovation in Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices and Healthcare Industries’.
    India Pharma & India Medical Device Awards will be announced to honor excellence and innovation in the field of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.
    For three days, the event will host Technical sessions build around themes like Discovering Innovative Medicines in India; Making India a Part of Global Supply Chain in Medical Devices; Opportunities, Challenges and Regulatory Requirements in the Development of Biologics; Opportunities & Challenges for Stem cells & Regenerative Medicine; Emerging Global Trends in Self Care and Relevance of OTC Regulatory Framework for Indian Public Healthcare System; a Sub-sectoral Approach to Make in India; and Moving towards API Self Sufficiency.

    The Social Media links for the events are as follows:

    India Pharma 2018: HASHTAG: #INDIAPHARMA

    Website: www.indiapharmaexpo.in (for LIVE WEBCAST of Sessions open for Media)

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiapharma2018

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiapharma2018

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiapharma2018/



    India Medical Device 2018: HASHTAG: #INDIAMEDICALDEVICE



    Website: www.indiamediexpo.in (for LIVE WEBCAST of Sessions open for Media)

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiamedicaldevice/

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Indiamedical18

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiamedical18/



    *****
     
    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    13-February, 2018 18:45 IST
    Medical Council of India (MCI) proposal to amend the Screening Test Regulations 2002, approved by Health Ministry

    It is now mandatory to qualify NEET to pursue foreign medical course

    A common National Entrance Exam viz. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test has been made mandatory for admission to all medical courses in the country. Indian students can also pursue medical education abroad and have to qualify a Screening Test called Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE), for registration to practice in India after obtaining primary medical qualification (MBBS) overseas. It has come to notice that medical institutions / Universities of foreign countries admit Indian students without proper assessment or screening of the students’ academic ability to cope up with medical education with the result that many students fail to qualify the Screening Test.

    In this regard, the proposal of Medical Council of India (MCI) to amend the Screening Test Regulations, 2002, making it mandatory to qualify NEET to pursue foreign medical course has been approved by this Ministry.

    Thus, the Indian Citizens / Overseas Citizen of India intending to obtain primary medical qualification from any medical institution outside India, on or after May 2018, shall have to mandatorily qualify the NEET for admission to MBBS course abroad. The result of NEET shall be deemed to be treated as the Eligibility Certificate for such persons, provided that such persons fulfils the eligibility criteria for admission to the MBBS course prescribed in the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997.

    ***
     
    Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
    15-February, 2018 16:00 IST
    India’s biggest Annual Conference on Pharma Industry and Medical Devices - India Pharma 2018 and India Medical Device 2018 - begins at Bengaluru

    ‘Namo-Care’ to turn India into largest Pharma manufacturer in the world in three years: Shri Ananthkumar New Pharmaceuticals Policy on the cards to ensure effective implementation of ‘Namo-Care’; Major reforms to be initiated in the Drug Price Control Order Expect $65 billion Pharma and $12 billion Medical Devices industry to double in next five years: Shri Ananthkumar Minister urges the Industry to take up the Challenges of implementing Namo-Care in coordination with Make in India initiative of the Government

    “Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme announced by the Government, popularly called as ‘Namo-Care’, has the potential to turn India into the largest pharma manufacturer of the world in about three years”, Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Ananthkumar, said while inaugurating the third edition of India Pharma 2018 and India Medical Device 2018, International conference and exhibition in Bengaluru today. The three-day event is being organized by Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). India Pharma & India Medical Device Awards were announced at the event to honour excellence and innovation in the field of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

    Addressing the distinguished gathering industry stalwarts and international drug regulators, Shri Ananthkumar said that Ayushman Bharat will lay down an ambitious framework for Universal Health Coverage by giving assured Affordable and Quality health cover of Rs. 5 lakh per annum to about 50 crore poorest of people in India. The Government will start rolling out Namo-Care in the next three months with the same speed and efficiency as highly successful initiatives like Mudra Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, UjalaYojana and neem coating of urea.” With this ‘Giga Health Reform’, the Government expects the $65 billion Pharma and $12 billion Medical Devices industry to double in next five years. “Can we produce affordable pharma products and medical devices of global standards? That is the real challenge”, the Minister added.

    Shri Ananthkumar added by saying, “Namo-Care cannot be effectively implemented in the currently fragmented ecosystem of the pharma industry. The Government accordingly intends to come up with a New Pharma Policy which will unify and synergize its various components of Pharma and medical devices sectors, such as Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), manufacturing, R&D, financing, quality control, drug control, price control and medical devices. The pharma and medical devices industry has to take up the Namo-Care challenge in coordination with the Make in India initiative of the Government to ensure 360 degree Health Security for All. I have given it the ‘3A formula’ – Availability, Authenticity and Affordability – without compromising upon the Quality”, the Minister added.

    The event saw a roundtable session of pharma and medical devices CEOs with Shri Ananthkumar, to discuss Government policy and challenges facing the industry. The Minister informed that during the interaction the CEOs have been exhorted to partner with the Government to find joint solutions for challenges facing the pharma and medical devices sector and ensure ‘Affordable and Quality Healthcare for All’ in the country, which is the theme of this conference.

    Addressing the audience, Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya, said that rapid growth in the pharma industry, especially in bulk drugs and APIs, is essential to ensure availability, accessibility and affordability of medicines for the masses. The Minister said that Government of India has been taking steps to ensure affordable and quality health care for all, like over 3150 Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendras being made functional across the country; 100% FDI in Greenfield projects and 75% in Brownfield projects in Pharma sector have been permitted through automatic route; transforming NIPERs into Innovation Hubs to promote R&D in pharma sector, inter alia, to serve the last man in the society, the Minister said.

    A host of dignitaries were present at the inaugural ceremony of the event, including Shri Jai Priye Prakash, Secretary DoP, Shri Suddhansh Pant, JS DoP, along with senior officers of the Ministry and stalwarts of the pharma and medical devices industry and government officials from India and abroad. Hundreds of delegates, including 50 Hosted Delegates from other nations and over 10,000 business visitors, are attending the event. Over 300 companies and 50 start-ups are showcasing their products. More than 90 eminent industry leaders would speak at various sessions spread over three days.

    Over 20 international drug and device regulators are set to meet with Indian regulators at the venue. Ministerial delegations from CIS and BIMSTEC countries are also attending the event. A key highlight of India Pharma & India Medical Device 2018 is a workshop by World Health Organization on “Regulatory System Strengthening and Prequalification updated by WHO.” A conference will also be organized by NASSCOM on “Digital Transformation through Innovation in Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices and Healthcare Industries.”

    Themed around ‘Affordable, Quality Healthcare,'the three day conference has back to back sessions to discuss topics like Discovering Innovative Medicines in India; Making India a Part of Global Supply Chain in Medical Devices; Opportunities, Challenges and Regulatory Requirements in the Development of Biologics; Opportunities & Challenges for Stem cells & Regenerative Medicine; Emerging Global Trends in Self Care and Relevance of OTC Regulatory Framework for Indian Public Healthcare System; aSub-sectoral Approach to Make in India; and Moving towards API Self Sufficiency.



    *****
    The Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Ananth Kumar and the Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya lighting the lamp during the inaugural function of the “India Pharma 2018 and India Medical Device 2018”, at Bangalore on February 15, 2018. The Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Sh. J.P. Prakash and other dignitaries are also seen.

    [​IMG]
    The Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Ananth Kumar releasing the Report on Trends and Opportunities in Pharma Sector, during the inaugural function of the “India Pharma 2018 and India Medical Device 2018”, at Bangalore on February 15, 2018. The Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya, the Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Sh. J.P. Prakash and other dignitaries are also seen.


    [​IMG]


    The Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Ananth Kumar presenting an Award, during the inaugural function of the “India Pharma 2018 and India Medical Device 2018”, at Bangalore on February 15, 2018. The Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya and other dignitaries are also seen.
    [​IMG]
    The Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Ananth Kumar addressing the inaugural function of the “India Pharma 2018 and India Medical Device 2018”, at Bangalore on February 15, 2018.


    [​IMG]

    The Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Ananth Kumar addressing the inaugural function of the “India Pharma 2018 and India Medical Device 2018”, at Bangalore on February 15, 2018.

    [​IMG]

    The Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya addressing the inaugural function of the “India Pharma 2018 and India Medical Device 2018”, at Bangalore on February 15, 2018.

    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: Feb 15, 2018
    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    19-February, 2018 13:17 IST
    Shri J P Nadda addresses Global Digital Health Partnership Summit at Australia

    India is committed to reforms in health service delivery using ICT under Digital India Program:J P Nadda

    “Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has great potential towards improvement of delivery of healthcare services. India is committed to reforms in health service delivery using ICTunder Digital India Program of Government of India.” This was stated by Shri J P Nadda, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare during his address at Global Digital Health Partnership Summit, at Canberra, Australia, today.The Union Health Minister spoke on the topic: Making Digital Health Services a Priority in Healthcare Reform.

    Mr. Greg Hunt, Minister of Health, Australia, Mr. Tim Kelsey, Chief Executive Officer, Australian Digital Health Agency,Ms. Glenys Beauchamp, Secretary, Department of Health, Australia along with delegates from Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States of America and WHO were also present at the summit

    ShriNadda stressed on the importance for building digital health ecosystem partnerships with private healthcare providers, academia, health IT practitioners, industry, patient groups and regulatory bodies. The Union Health Minister stated that adoption of Digital Technology for improvement of governance has always been central to polity of the Indian government. He further informed that there are four major areas where India has implemented Digital Technology in healthcare. “Towards improving health service delivery, towards improving compliance of people towards health & care, engaging citizens in partnering with government for planning and management of health services delivery and Improving governance”, ShriNadda added

    ShriNadda also informed the participations that the Health Ministry has rolled out large scale IT systems in different areas of healthcare ecosystem such asintegrated health surveillance program, public health management, hospital information system, supply chain management, online services, tele-medicine, programme monitoring andmHealth. “Such initiatives include systems for obtaining reliable information and near real-time data for policymaking, ensuring efficient program and service delivery”, ShriNadda said.

    Speaking about some of the initiatives of the Health Ministry, ShriNadda said that India’s National Health Portalprovidesauthenticinformation related to healthcare to citizens. He further said that NHP is functioning as Citizen Portal for Healthcare, providing health-related information to citizens and stakeholders in different Indian languages. “Total web users for national health portal till date are over 2.6 Million and over 2.2 Million calls were made by citizens till date. Content of the portal is currently available in 6 Indian languages- and it is planned to add 6 more languages”, ShriNadda elaborated

    The Union Health Minister further said that Hospital Information Systemis being implemented in hospitals for automation of hospital processes to achieve better efficiency and service delivery in public health facilities up toCommunity Health Centre level. “We have, e-Hospital- developed by National Informatics Centre which is implemented in more than 173 Hospitals and e-Sushrut– developed by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing Noida which is implemented in more than 80 hospitals. Online Registration System (ORS) is used for scheduling online appointments in public sector tertiary care hospitals. Around 139 hospitals are currently using ORS application. “Patient engagement in improving service delivery throughMyHospitalsystem which is usedfor collection of patient feedback on health services being rendered by public hospitals. The application is available in seven different languages and currently, more than 1067 hospitals, are covered in 23 States/UTs. So far more than 1.3 Million feedback have been received out of which 76% satisfied with the service, ShriNadda said. ShriNadda also informed the participants about the various mobile apps being used by the Health Ministry.

    Reiterating the commitment of the government, the Health Minister said that our vision is to create integrated digital health platform and enable creation of electronic health record for 1.3 billion people of India. “We wish to enable hospitals and health service providers to do so by giving them free software systems and data storage facilities, in addition we wish to use big data analytics to prioritize our interventions and become proactive in solving healthcare challenges of our citizen,” ShriNadda stated.

    ***
     
    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    21-February, 2018 12:00 IST
    Shri J P Nadda addresses Global Digital Health Partnership Symposium at Australia

    Digital health has great potential towards reducing inequity in provisioning and distribution of healthcare resources and services: J P Nadda

    “Digital health has great potential towards reducing inequity in provisioning and distribution of healthcare resources and services and it can greatly facilitate proactive treatment for disabled patients, children with developmental delays and deformities and people suffering from mental health illnesses and for those suffering from stigmatic infections such as HIV/AIDS, leprosy and tuberculosis.” This was stated by Shri J P Nadda, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare during his address at the Global Digital Health Partnership Symposium at Sydney, Australia, today. The Union Health Minister spoke on the topic: The role of digital health in supporting improved health outcomes in India.

    Mr. Michael Keenan, Minister of Human Services, Australia, Mr Jim Birch AM, Chair, Australian Digital Health Agency, Professor Robyn Norton, Co-founder and Principal Director of the George Institute for Global Health, Professor Ian Jacobs, President and Vice-Chancellor, UNSW Sydney, along with delegates from other countries were also present at the event.

    Addressing the participants, Shri Nadda said that it is evident from experiences of various countries that well-designed digital health systems and services can reduce medical errors and cost of care while improving health system efficiency. “We have seen many sectors benefitting from digital revolutions in the past such as retail, banking, logistics etc. The next decade of digital revolution is going to be seen in healthcare; in fact, digital revolution is long overdue in healthcare which can transform the way our physicians, nurses, field staff and hospitals work to deliver care,” Shri Nadda stated.

    The Union Health Minister informed the participants that the National Health Policy (2017) of India clearly articulates the healthcare aspirations of people of India with three distinct goals. “The first goal is to ensure district-level electronic database of information on health system components by 2020, which largely means moving away from paper-based data collection and recording in public health system to use of sophisticated computerized tools for improving functioning of hospitals and health system. The second goal is to strengthen the health surveillance system and establish registries for diseases of public health importance by 2020, where we intend to create registries to support epidemiological profiling of diseases to be better informed for targeted health interventions. The third goal pushes us to work for establishment of federated national e-health architecture, setting-up of health information exchanges and national Health Information Network by 2025,” Shri Nadda elaborated.

    Speaking about various strategic initiatives taken by the Union Health Ministry, Shri Nadda said that Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) is intended to establish first Health Information Exchange by connecting various Hospital Information Systems from 10 Indian States. He also highlighted the work done by the Ministry in building Registries. “We have started building registries for health facility and have given unique identification numbers to more than 200 thousand public health facilities. Incorporation of health facilities from private sector is ongoing. Creation of registries for patients and providers is also planned to be taken-up under IHIP,” Shri Nadda added.

    The Union Health Minister further said that the Health Ministry is in process of setting-up a National Digital Health Authority, a statutory body for creating frameworks, regulations and guidelines for interoperability and exchange of digital information. The Authority is also intended to promote adoption of eHealth standards. It will soon be set up through an Act of Parliament which would also address issues related to health data privacy and security. Shri Nadda also gave an overview of Health Data and Information Standards and Tele-medicine.

    Reiterating India’s commitment towards Digital Health, Shri Nadda said that modernization of healthcare through digital technology is an important public policy agenda and India is committed to modernizing its health facilities and services using digital technology. “Under the Digital India Programme of Government of India, we are giving lot of focus on use of ICTs for improving service delivery and Health Ministry has rolled out large scale IT systems in different areas of healthcare ecosystem such as public health management, hospital information system, supply chain management, online services, tele-medicine, programme monitoring, mHealth etc,” Shri Nadda stated.

    Stressing on the need of building collaborations, the Union Health Minister said that cyber security and protection of privacy of patient health data are major areas where cooperation from various countries would be required. “This area also requires collaboration with industry and academia to come-up with sustainable strategies to fight cybercrime. Similar collaborations would also be required when we intend to use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in hospitals or in community settings for use by health workers,” Shri Nadda said.

    ***
     
    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    21-February, 2018 12:00 IST
    Shri J P Nadda addresses Global Digital Health Partnership Symposium at Australia

    Digital health has great potential towards reducing inequity in provisioning and distribution of healthcare resources and services: J P Nadda

    “Digital health has great potential towards reducing inequity in provisioning and distribution of healthcare resources and services and it can greatly facilitate proactive treatment for disabled patients, children with developmental delays and deformities and people suffering from mental health illnesses and for those suffering from stigmatic infections such as HIV/AIDS, leprosy and tuberculosis.” This was stated by Shri J P Nadda, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare during his address at the Global Digital Health Partnership Symposium at Sydney, Australia, today. The Union Health Minister spoke on the topic: The role of digital health in supporting improved health outcomes in India.

    Mr. Michael Keenan, Minister of Human Services, Australia, Mr Jim Birch AM, Chair, Australian Digital Health Agency, Professor Robyn Norton, Co-founder and Principal Director of the George Institute for Global Health, Professor Ian Jacobs, President and Vice-Chancellor, UNSW Sydney, along with delegates from other countries were also present at the event.

    Addressing the participants, Shri Nadda said that it is evident from experiences of various countries that well-designed digital health systems and services can reduce medical errors and cost of care while improving health system efficiency. “We have seen many sectors benefitting from digital revolutions in the past such as retail, banking, logistics etc. The next decade of digital revolution is going to be seen in healthcare; in fact, digital revolution is long overdue in healthcare which can transform the way our physicians, nurses, field staff and hospitals work to deliver care,” Shri Nadda stated.

    The Union Health Minister informed the participants that the National Health Policy (2017) of India clearly articulates the healthcare aspirations of people of India with three distinct goals. “The first goal is to ensure district-level electronic database of information on health system components by 2020, which largely means moving away from paper-based data collection and recording in public health system to use of sophisticated computerized tools for improving functioning of hospitals and health system. The second goal is to strengthen the health surveillance system and establish registries for diseases of public health importance by 2020, where we intend to create registries to support epidemiological profiling of diseases to be better informed for targeted health interventions. The third goal pushes us to work for establishment of federated national e-health architecture, setting-up of health information exchanges and national Health Information Network by 2025,” Shri Nadda elaborated.

    Speaking about various strategic initiatives taken by the Union Health Ministry, Shri Nadda said that Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) is intended to establish first Health Information Exchange by connecting various Hospital Information Systems from 10 Indian States. He also highlighted the work done by the Ministry in building Registries. “We have started building registries for health facility and have given unique identification numbers to more than 200 thousand public health facilities. Incorporation of health facilities from private sector is ongoing. Creation of registries for patients and providers is also planned to be taken-up under IHIP,” Shri Nadda added.

    The Union Health Minister further said that the Health Ministry is in process of setting-up a National Digital Health Authority, a statutory body for creating frameworks, regulations and guidelines for interoperability and exchange of digital information. The Authority is also intended to promote adoption of eHealth standards. It will soon be set up through an Act of Parliament which would also address issues related to health data privacy and security. Shri Nadda also gave an overview of Health Data and Information Standards and Tele-medicine.

    Reiterating India’s commitment towards Digital Health, Shri Nadda said that modernization of healthcare through digital technology is an important public policy agenda and India is committed to modernizing its health facilities and services using digital technology. “Under the Digital India Programme of Government of India, we are giving lot of focus on use of ICTs for improving service delivery and Health Ministry has rolled out large scale IT systems in different areas of healthcare ecosystem such as public health management, hospital information system, supply chain management, online services, tele-medicine, programme monitoring, mHealth etc,” Shri Nadda stated.

    Stressing on the need of building collaborations, the Union Health Minister said that cyber security and protection of privacy of patient health data are major areas where cooperation from various countries would be required. “This area also requires collaboration with industry and academia to come-up with sustainable strategies to fight cybercrime. Similar collaborations would also be required when we intend to use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in hospitals or in community settings for use by health workers,” Shri Nadda said.

    ***
     
    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    22-February, 2018 17:50 IST
    Press Note

    Attention is invited towards recent amendments made in the Screening Test Regulations, 2002 and the Eligibility Requirement for Taking Admission in an Undergraduate Medical Course in a Foreign Medical Institution Regulations, 2002 for making it mandatory for the Indian students to qualify National – Eligibility – cum – Entrance (NEET) to pursue foreign medical course.

    After making the decision public, the Ministry is in receipt of the grievances of the students requesting that the students who have already gone abroad may be exempted from the requirement of qualifying NEET. In this context, it is informed that the regulations prescribe that the Indian Citizens / Overseas Citizen of India intending to obtain primary medical qualification from any medical institution outside India, on or after May 2018, shall have to mandatorily qualify the NEET for admission to MBBS course abroad. The decision will be implemented prospectively i.e. from May–2018. Thus, students who have already taken admission under current regulations to pursue primary medical course by taking Eligibility Certificate from MCI are exempted from qualifying NEET.

    ***

    The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu at an event to deliver 11th Convocation address at Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, in Chennai on February 22, 2018.
    [​IMG]
    The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu awarding degrees to the students at an event to deliver 11th Convocation address at Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, in Chennai on February 22, 2018.

    [​IMG]

    The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu awarding degrees to the students at an event to deliver 11th Convocation address at Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, in Chennai on February 22, 2018.

    [​IMG]

    The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu awarding degrees to the students at an event to deliver 11th Convocation address at Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, in Chennai on February 22, 2018.

    [​IMG]

    The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu delivering the 11th Convocation address at Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, in Chennai on February 22, 2018.

    [​IMG]
     
    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    23-February, 2018 17:47 IST
    Smt. Anupriya Patel reviews the activities of DHR & ICMR

    Smt. Anupriya Patel, Minister of State (Health & Family Welfare), in a high level meeting, reviewed the activities and achievements of Department of Health Research (DHR) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), here today. Dr. Sanjay Mehendale, Additional Director General, ICMR and Smt. Sarita Mittal Joint Secretary, Department of Health Research were also present.

    At the meeting, the MoS stressed on the need to increase the Viral Research Diagnostics Laboratories (VRDL) in the states, including UP. She also directed the officials for increasing the number of Multi-Disciplinary Research Units in the North Eastern States. SmtAnupriya Patel further said that as the Ministry has only 14 Model Rural Health Research Units (MRHRUs) in States, there should be one in each state.

    The Minister further stated that ICMR and DHR should work with all medical colleges and increase the number of grant/fellowships under the Grant-in-aid Scheme (GIA) and Human Resource Development Scheme (HRD).DHR/ICMR informed the Health Minister that establishment of Health Technology Assessment in India is a remarkable step towards achievement of Universal Health Care, one of the targets under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as it aims to encourage the process of development of standardized cost-effective interventions that will reduce the cost and variations in patient care, expenditure on medical equipment directly affecting the cost of patient care, reduction in out of pocket expenditure of patients and streamline the medical reimbursement procedures. SmtAnupriya Patel directed DHR/ICMR for taking Health Technology Assessment forward with all the state health departments. She said that taking health technology assessment forward will maximize health and reduce out-of-pocket expenditure and help the health departments both at the Centre and State for procurement health benefit packages.

    SmtAnupriya Patel also directed the ICMR for prioritizing the elimination of Kala Azar and Leprosy and said that ICMR should work in mission mode to achieve the target by the end of 2018. Similarly, it should work in mission mode to eliminate TB and Malaria.

    ***
     
    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    26-February, 2018 19:25 IST
    Shri J P Nadda launches Viral Load test for People Living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV); Terms it historic

    More than 12 lakh PLHIV will be benefitted

    Calling it a historic day, Shri J P Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare launched the ‘‘Viral Load testing for all People Living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV),”at a function, here today. The initiative will provide free of cost viral load testing for 12 lakh PLHIV on treatment in the country at least once a year. ShriNadda further announced that after ‘Treat All’, Viral Load test isa big step forward in treating and monitoring people living with HIV. “This Viral Load test is of immense importance to monitor the effectiveness of treatment of patients taking lifelong Antiretroviral Therapy,” he said.Smt. Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare was also present at the launch function.

    ShriNadda further said that routine viral load testing will optimize the utilization of 1st line regimens, thus preventing drug resistance and ensuring the longevity of people living with HIV. “Viral Load testing will empower medical officers at ART to detect failure on first line treatment early and therefore save PLHIV from developing resistance to drugs. It will also help in strengthening ‘Mission Sampark’ in tracking LFU (Loss to Follow Up) PLHIV,” ShriNadda added.

    The Union Health Minister informed that in 2017, India revised the Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) treatment protocols to initiate all PLHIV on ART "Treat All". “This ‘Treat All’ initiative was started to ensure that treatment is started early and the virus transmission is curtailed both at the individual and the community level. Now about 12 lakh PLHIV are availing the benefit of free treatment from more than 530 ART centres,” ShriNadda stated.

    Laying stress on addressing stigma & discrimination towards HIV, ShriNadda said that ending stigma is of paramount importance to enable persons infected and affected with HIV access health services. “To facilitate reduction in stigma and discrimination, the long pending HIV/AIDS Act has been passed, which is an historical step. Very few countries globally have such a law to protect rights of people infected with HIV,” ShriNadda elaborated. The Health Minister further informed that the key provisions of HIV/AIDS Bill are prohibition of discrimination, informed consent, non-disclosure of HIV status, anti-retroviral therapy & opportunistic infection management, protection of property of affected children, safe working environment and appointment of ombudsman in every State.

    At the function, Shri J P Nadda also released the National Guidelines for HIV-1 Viral Load Laboratory Testing, National Operational Guidelines for Viral Load Testing, Standard Operating Procedure for HIV-1 Quant Assay with CBNAAT and Guidelines on Quality Monitoring System for Outsourced Viral Load Tests.

    Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Smt. AnupriyaPatel said that India is committed to achieving the global 90-90-90 target by 2020. “With launch of Test and Treat, there is increase in number of PLHIV needing treatment and thus the Viral Load testing. With increase in number of PLHIV on treatment the monitoring needs have also increased. For achieving this, NACO has scaled up the viral load testing facility in the country to monitor the viral load suppression”, SmtAnupriya added. She commended NACO for its global recognition and committed to providing all support to the people living with HIV/AIDS.

    Also present at the event wereSh. Sanjeeva Kumar, AS & DG (NACO), Dr. HenkBekedam, WHO Country Representative to India, Dr. BilaliCamara, Country Director, UNAIDS and Dr. Timothy Holtz, Program Director, Division of Global HIV and TB/India CDC, Sh. AlokSaxena, Joint Secretary (NACO), Dr. NareshGoel, DDG(LS), NACO and other senior officials from Ministry and NACO, representatives from CDC, civil society organizations, development partners and network of positive people.





    ***

    The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda at the launch of the Viral Load testing for all PLHIV, in New Delhi on February 26, 2018. The Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel is also seen.
    [​IMG]
    The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda at the launch of the Viral Load testing for all PLHIV, in New Delhi on February 26, 2018. The Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel is also seen.

    [​IMG]
    The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda launching the Viral Load testing for all PLHIV, in New Delhi on February 26, 2018. The Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel and other dignitaries are also seen.


    [​IMG]
    The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda releasing the National Guidelines for Viral Load testing for PLHIV, at function, in New Delhi on February 26, 2018. The Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel and other dignitaries are also seen.

    [​IMG]

    The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda addressing at the launch of the Viral Load testing for all PLHIV, in New Delhi on February 26, 2018.


    [​IMG]
    The Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel addressing at the launch of the Viral Load testing for all PLHIV, in New Delhi on February 26, 2018.


    [​IMG]
     
    The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda chairing the 5th meeting of the Mission Steering Group of the National Health Mission (NHM), in New Delhi on February 27, 2018. The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs (I/C), Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, the Ministers of State for Health & Family Welfare, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Smt. Anupriya Patel are also seen.
    [​IMG]
    The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda chairing the 5th meeting of the Mission Steering Group of the National Health Mission (NHM), in New Delhi on February 27, 2018. The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs (I/C), Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, the Ministers of State for Health & Family Welfare, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Smt. Anupriya Patel are also seen.

    [​IMG]
     
    The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot chairing the Review Meeting for the Progress of “Allocation for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes”, in New Delhi on February 28, 2018. The Ministers of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri Vijay Sampla and Shri Krishan Pal and the Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Smt. G. Latha Krishna are also seen.
    [​IMG]
    The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda lighting the lamp at the inaugural function on the occasion of ‘World Rare Disease Day 2018’, in New Delhi on February 28, 2018. The Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh and the Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Preeti Sudan are also seen.

    [​IMG]

    The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda addressing the participants on the occasion of ‘World Rare Disease Day 2018’, in New Delhi on February 28, 2018.

    [​IMG]

    The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda addressing the participants on the occasion of ‘World Rare Disease Day 2018’, in New Delhi on February 28, 2018. The Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Preeti Sudan and other dignitaries are also seen.

    [​IMG]
    The Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh addressing the participants on the occasion of ‘World Rare Disease Day 2018’, in New Delhi on February 28, 2018. The Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Preeti Sudan and other dignitaries are also seen.

    [​IMG]
     
