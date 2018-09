National Digital Communications Policy-2018

re-designation of the Telecom Commission as the "Digital Communications Commission”.

Broadband for all; Creating four million additional jobs in the Digital Communications sector; Enhancing the contribution of the Digital Communications sector to 8% of India's GDP from ~ 6% in 2017; Propelling India to the Top 50 Nations in the ICT Development Index of ITU from 134 in 2017; Enhancing India's contribution to Global Value Chains; and Ensuring Digital Sovereignty.

Provide universal broadband connectivity at 50 Mbps to every citizen;

Provide 1 Gbps connectivity to all Gram Panchayats by 2020 and 10 Gbps by 2022;

Ensure connectivity to all uncovered areas;

Attract investments of USD 100 billion in the Digital Communications Sector;

Train one million manpower for building New Age Skill;

Expand IoT ecosystem to 5 billion connected devices;

Establish a comprehensive data protection regime for digital communications that safeguards the privacy, autonomy and choice of individuals

Facilitate India's effective participation in the global digital economy;

Enforce accountability through appropriate institutional mechanisms to assure citizens of safe and

Secure digital communications infrastructure and services.