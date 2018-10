Union Home Minister chairs meeting of Eastern Zonal Council in Kolkata

30 issues on agenda discussed, 26 resolved

the institution of the Zonal Councils as well as the Inter State Council in order to promote and maintain a good federal atmosphere of cooperation among the States and between the Centre and the States as well.

in the last 4 years, 13 Zonal Council meetings and 15 Standing Committee meetings have been held. In these meetings, about 700 issues had been discussed, out of which about 450 were resolved.

Phulbari Dam under the Agreement of 1978 between Bihar and West Bengal

establishment of shelters

land acquisition for development of 11 airports in these States

Out of the total 30 items discussed today 26 were resolved in the meeting.

installation of Doppler radar