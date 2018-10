Dissent is welcome, but disintegration is not: Vice President

The Vice President appreciated the good work done by NHRC as a diligent watchdog of human rights protection and said that the massive rise in the number of complaints received by the NHRC from 496 in 1993 to 79,612 cases in 2018

Following is the text of Vice President’s address

“I am delighted to participate in this INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS CONCLAVE and share my thoughts with all of you.

Since its establishment on 12 October 1993, the NHRC, India has played a pivotal role in the enforcement of the fundamental rights outlined in our Constitution and those contained in key international human rights instruments to which India is a party. The Commission has earned the confidence and trust of all stakeholders, given its constructive and growing role as a watchdog of human rights protection in society. There has been a surge in the number of complaints received by the Commission over the years – from a mere 496 complaints in the year of its inception, to 79,612 cases registered and 64,670 cases disposed off during the period 2017-18 (up to 31.03.2018). The phenomenal increase in the number of complaints received by the Commission is indicative of the growing awareness of their rights among the people as also their growing faith in the Commission to obtain relief and redress for rights violations.

I am delighted therefore, that the Commission has chosen to deliberate upon these three vital human rights concerns at this conclave -- 1) Emerging Dimensions of Human Rights with focus on Trafficking/Migrant/Forced Labour and Rights of Marginalised Sections of Society; 2) Protect, Respect and Remedy Framework of Business and Human Rights; and 3)Empowerment and Protection of Women and Children: Challenges and Road Ahead.