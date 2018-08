As a part of this bid, M/s Ostro Kutch Wind Private Limited was issued letter of award on 05.04.2017 for a capacity of 250 MW, with commissioning period of 18 months. A part capacity of 126 MW, located in Bhuj (Gujarat) was commissioned by M/s Ostro on 24.08.2018, ahead of schedule. The energy generated from this project is being purchased by Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and UP.