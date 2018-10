To sign internal security cooperation agreement on Oct 22

This will be the first such agreement between the authorities that look after internal security of the two countries



The proposed pact is expected to cover areas of intelligence sharing, exchange programme, sharing of best practices, cooperation in disaster mitigation besides others, an official said.

While Mr. Singh is the head of eight central armed police forces with a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel, Mr. Zhao is responsible for day-to-day law enforcement in China and commands about 19 lakh personnel.

Republic of India does not have an extradition treaty with China