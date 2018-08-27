Republic of India - DNA Technology Bill

Congress slams DNA Technology Bill https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/congress-slams-dna-technology-bill/article24785914.ece New Delhi, August 26, 2018 21:07 IST Updated: August 26, 2018 21:16 IST The Narendra Modi government is suffering from the “Big Brother Syndrome”, the Congress on Sunday said, criticising the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Bill, 2018, that allows law enforcement agencies to collect DNA samples, create “DNA profiles” and special databanks for forensic-criminal investigations. The Bill was introduced by the government in Lok Sabha on August 9, the last day of the monsoon session. Intrusive behaviour Accusing the government of repeatedly displaying “intrusive and nosy behaviour”, Congress spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Singhvi said the BJP-led government wants “an India that is defined by them”. “This government...has repeatedly made attempts at doing 360-degree profiling of its citizens. Surveillance breeds conformity...,” Mr. Singhvi said. The Bill is not the only instance of privacy violation by the government, Mr. Singhvi said. “The example of Aadhaar misuse... A perfectly valid comprehensive structure was brought by us, but the government distorted it and made it a snooping device,” Mr. Singhvi said. “This huge DNA laboratory to collect DNA...how is it safeguarded in the laboratory? No provision has been made to safeguard, protect it. There is also no provision in the Bill on how long the government will get to store this sensitive data,” he said. Congress demanded that the Bill be withdrawn at the earliest from Lok Sabha.“We demand that the Modi government introduces a comprehensive Data Protection Law first, encompassing issues pertaining to all the sectors and Ministries of the Government. ,” he added. ************