Newly Renovated Building of ESIC Regional Office, Puducherry Inaugurated Today

T

oday, the ESI Scheme is serving more than one lakh insured persons and 3.97 lakhs beneficiaries through a network of Regional Office, one ESI Hospital, 12 ESI Dispensaries, 06 Branch Offices, 2 Pay offices and 2 Inspection Offices spread througho

ut the districts of Puducherry and Karaikal.

DCBO will also distribute medicines to Insurance Medical Practitioner (IMP) and Employer Utility Dispensary (EUD) referred patients and will make referrals for secondary care, payment of bills of empanelled chemist/diagnostic center and to provide IT help care services to IPs/employers.

lab bills outside the approved list of medicines and lab tests prescribed by the modified EUD and modified IMP/IMP. Full establishment and operational cost of DCBO would be borne by ESIC and the concerned State would not be bearing any expenditure under this head.