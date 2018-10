Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey releases analytical report of the National Health Profile-2018

CBHI has been publishing National Health Profile every year since 2005. This is the 12th edition.

Under the Collection of Statistics Act 2008, over 20 lakh healthcare establishments like hospitals, doctors, clinics, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and nursing homes would be enumerated under this census capturing data on over 1400 variables.

Approximately 4,000 trained professionals are religiously working to approach every healthcare establishment for information collection. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the project technology partner adhering to paramount Data Security.

National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) and Central TB Division (CTD) on an integrated plan for the larger benefit of ensuing Hospital empanelment and private sector engagement.

The NHRR project involves conducting a national census for all public and private healthcare facilities including hospitals, doctors, clinics, blood banks, pharmacies, diagnostic labs etc. The aim of the project is to develop a comprehensive platform for over 25 lakh healthcare establishments. The platform will be very useful for all key stakeholders – government, private health establishments and the public.

The progress of the Data Collection of NHRR Census for the State of Bihar were also reviewed before the Hon’ble State Minister where it was stated that data collection in 13 District have completed and remaining 25 districts supposed to be completed by end of November, 2018.