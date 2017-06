Britain cut off the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius in 1965 before granting it independence in 1968.

Speaking before the vote, Mauritius’ Minister Mentor and Minister for Defence Anerood Jugnauth told the 193-member General Assembly that the Chagos Archipelago has been part of his country since at least the 18th century, when France had governed it. He said the entire territory had been ceded to the United Kingdom in 1810, and kept intact until the unlawful excision of the Chagos Archipelago in November 1965.