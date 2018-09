20th livestock Census to be conducted from 1st October in all districts of the country

The enumeration will be done in all villages and urban wards. Various species of animals (Cattle, Buffalo, Mithun, Yak, Sheep, Goat, Pig, Horse, Pony, Mule, Donkey Camel, Dog, Rabbit and Elephant)/poultry birds (Fowl, Duck, Emu, Turkeys, Quail and other poultry birds) possessed by the households, household enterprises/non-household enterprises and institutions will be counted at their site.

Twenty Embryo Transfer Technology (ETT) centres are being established in the country

9 crore milch animals are being identified using UID (Unique Identification Device).