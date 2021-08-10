Republic of Ghana looking to buy 6 Aero Vodochody L-39NG jet trainer

The Republic of Ghana is looking to procure six Aero Vodochody L-39NG aircraft for the Armed Forces of Ghana through a loan agreement worth € 111.3 million ($ 132 million). On August 2, Ghana’s Defense Minister sought parliamentary approval to procure six L-39NG aircraft from the Czech company Aero Vodochody.
L-39NG trainer jet (Picture source: Aero Vodochody)
The L-39NG is a jet trainer and light attack cost effective platform. The L-39NG is a single-engine two-seater with staggered seating and an advanced cockpit design that includes full glass cockpit, a sophisticated on board virtual training system and a Helmet Mounted Display.
The L-39NG is a key component of an innovative training concept developed by Aero that includes state-of-the-art ground-based training devices, new learning methods and environment and extensive use of Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence technologies. The L-39NG has been designed as a maintenance-friendly aircraft in anticipation of many decades of service.
