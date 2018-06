Kolkata, June 02, 2018 19:24 IST

Updated: June 02, 2018 19:38 IST



Yaba stands for the ‘madness drug’ in Thaiand originates from eastern Myanmar's Shan, Kachin and two other States, a drug, flows freely to the northeast across the Myanmar, Thailand, Bangladesh tri-junction





Civic official in Bangladesh, municipal ward councillor Ekramul Haque of Teknaf violence emanating from the war on drugs flowing across Myanmar, Bangladesh and India's northeastern States. At the centre of the operation is a pink methamphetamine-caffeine pill that goes by the name of Yaba.

Councillor Haque was a popular leader in the south eastern districts of Bangladesh. His death is explained by the Rapid Action Battalion [RAB] as an unfortunate consequence of a "gunfight" between the force and the drug peddlers. Yaba is widely available in Bangladesh.



As the month of Ramzan began, the Bangladesh government launched a sustained attack on drug cartels and drug lords, killing 120 suspected criminals in just two weeks.



On the Indian side, the Border Security Force has also responded. “With the operations going on in Bangladesh, we have sent an alert to our forces," said an official.



Yaba stands for the ‘madness drug’ in Thai, and originates from eastern Myanmar's Shan, Kachin and two other States and travels to southeast Bangladesh on the Laos-Thailand-Myanmar Golden Triangle. Large consignments enter India's Northeast, said an Indian intelligence official.







In Manipur, Yaba comes in via Moreh on the Myanmar-India border and the consignments move up through Tengnoupal, where an Indian Army base is located. "From the base I once witnessed, using binoculars, hundreds of carriers walking along the winding mountain roads. Their destination was Imphal and from there to Dimapur,” a senior intelligence official told The Hindu. Various stretches of this highway from Moreh to Imphal or Imphal to Dimapur are controlled by insurgent groups. In Dimapur, Yaba cost about Rs. 500 each.







“But then Yaba is spreading across the country, not just in affluent areas of Dhaka,” said Md. Jamal Uddin Ahmed, Director-General of the Department of Narcotics Control [DNC] of Bangladesh.



The drug entered Bangladesh over a decade ago when the producers came under severe pressure in Thailand.



“Two routes were opened. The first route, crossing the river Naf from northern Myanmar and the later one via the Bay of Bengal to Barishal or Khulna district,” the DNC chief said. There is a “possible” third route via India, he added.









People’s militia in Myanmar is responsible for Yaba manufacture.



Some of the leaders of those militias have been Parliamentarians elected from military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party. “There are hundreds of such militias, some small but some very big,” said Mr. Lintner. Mr. Ahmed, however, did not connect the militias with the Government or the Army. “There are influential people involved in the business and we have given a list of 49 groups in 2017 to the Myanmar government,” he added.



The modus operandi of the RAB and the government, especially after the killing of councillor Teknaf. Musician Arup Rahee, refugee and migration expert C.R. Abrar and human rights activist Nur Khan Liton all express worry about the killings.