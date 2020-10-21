What's new

Republic of Azerbaijan - Ministry of Defense - Statement on Tuesday, 20th October 2020.

Anadolu News Agency / Arab News / PIB - PTI
Ankara / Delhi / Riyadh
20th October 2020

thumbs_b_c_9d89a00fd9cbd7604fc2d13fb37f1915.jpg

Republic of Azerbaijan - Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday, 20th October 2020 that Azeri Military continues Azeri Armed Forces -Operation to save Republic of Azerbaijan - Occupied Land.

Republic of Azerbaijan - Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday, 20th October 2020 that Azeri Military - Operations against Former Soviet Union Nation - Forces Continued throughout the Night in the Frontlines of Aghdara, Agdam, Fuzuli, Hadrut, Jabrayil, Qubadli, and Zangilan.

Republic of Azerbaijan - Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday, 20th October 2020 that Former Soviet Union Nation - Forces opened Fire on the Defense Line of the Azeri Army with Cannons and Mortars.

Azeri Army - Frontline Troopers had destroyed Rus Federation - Defense Industries made 2 Turali Tanks - 72 Prototype; Four Rus Federation - Defense Industries made Unguided Missile - Grad Missile Systems; one D-30 Howitzer, and Five vehicles belonging to Former Soviet Union Nation Forces, according to Republic of Azerbaijan - Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday, 20th October 2020.

Republic of Azerbaijan - Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday, 20th October 2020 that several Former Soviet Union Nation Forces - Soldiers were neutralised in Azeri Army - Frontal Units - Operations and the Situation at the Front was under the Control of the Azeri Army.
 
