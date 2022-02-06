UPDATE 1-Olympics-S.Korea irked over 'Korean traditional dress' in Beijing Winter Games ceremony South Korean politicians and activists criticised what they called China's "cultural appropriation", after a woman appearing to be wearing Korean traditional dress appeared among those representing China's different ethnic groups during the opening ceremony of the Beijing...

Beijing's Minority Stunt The children representing the nation's ethnic minorities during the Olympics' opening ceremony were actually members of the Han majority, showing the tensions in the relation with China's deprived minorities.

Ethnic children faked at Games opening Fake fireworks, a fake singer and now fake children at the Olympics opening ceremony.

U.S. and British state propaganda mouthpieces and overseas stenographers, boost lie about China appropiating Korean culture for another political onslaught against Winter Olympics in China.All of them uncritically echoing the ridiciolous accussation of "cultural appropiation" in headlines and leading paragraphs as if they had any legitimacy, then only further down in the articles where 99% of the audience already stopped reading, acknowledging the contradicting fact that the show, smeared by Korean politicians in Washingtons pocket as "appropating" Korean culture, actually represented the 56 ethnic groups and their culture in China, including the Korean Chinese minority. A more than half a century old tradition at this point.None of them explicitely point out or even criticise that the accussations are complete nonsense and pure smear. In fact some of the propaganda mouthpieces like Reuters tried to add weight to the accussation by lining up more of such accussations from the past with not regards to their validity.Even more ridiculous are the accussations of "cultural appropiation" since the woman supposed to be "appropiating Korean culture" for wearing a Korean dress is actually ethnic Korean.The joke doesnt end here. The same "independent" propaganda mouthpieces in unison attacked the 2008 Olympics in China over the same culture represenation. Except at that time for not representing them enough instead. That time representation of the cultures in the show where not "authentic" enough because actors where "just" wearing traditional garbs to represent the cultures but not all picked by their actual ethnic background.It doesnt matter what China does or doesn't. They will continue to hate China, Chinese culture and Chinese people as long as China and its people remain free, independent and prosperous