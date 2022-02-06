What's new

Representing Chinas ethnic groups is now cultural appropiation

U.S. and British state propaganda mouthpieces and overseas stenographers, boost lie about China appropiating Korean culture for another political onslaught against Winter Olympics in China.

All of them uncritically echoing the ridiciolous accussation of "cultural appropiation" in headlines and leading paragraphs as if they had any legitimacy, then only further down in the articles where 99% of the audience already stopped reading, acknowledging the contradicting fact that the show, smeared by Korean politicians in Washingtons pocket as "appropating" Korean culture, actually represented the 56 ethnic groups and their culture in China, including the Korean Chinese minority. A more than half a century old tradition at this point.

None of them explicitely point out or even criticise that the accussations are complete nonsense and pure smear. In fact some of the propaganda mouthpieces like Reuters tried to add weight to the accussation by lining up more of such accussations from the past with not regards to their validity.

Even more ridiculous are the accussations of "cultural appropiation" since the woman supposed to be "appropiating Korean culture" for wearing a Korean dress is actually ethnic Korean.

It doesnt matter what China does or doesn't. They will continue to hate China, Chinese culture and Chinese people as long as China and its people remain free, independent and prosperous
 
I don't know what's wrong with Korean being part of the ethnic group in China. South Korea shall get a life and stop complaining, giving the western and India a chance to attack China.

South Korean shall regret their ill treatment of this China Korean when they came to SK in the early 2000 only to be disappointed by the discrimination they received from South Korean. By late 2010, the number of Chinese Korean migrate to SK has almost come to halt. Becos they feel they can live a human life better in China than SK as a Korean. Plus the living standard in China has improve so much, it's not even worth migrate to other so called paradise.
 
If any south eastern Asian countries show Chinese community being part of their diverse society, China won't have any problems with it.
 
