Repository of journalistic sources and how to use them with Russia - Ukraine War in focus and Fact-checking considerations

NOTABLE JOURNALISTIC SOURCES AND HOW TO USE THEM

THE GUARDIAN

News, sport and opinion from the Guardian's global edition | The Guardian Latest international news, sport and comment from the Guardian

REUTERS

Ukraine | Reuters.com Latest Ukraine news from Reuters

NEW YORK TIMES

PROFESSIONAL COVERAGE OF THE RUSSIA - UKRAINE WAR

MAPPING SOURCES

Russia’s war in Ukraine: complete guide in maps, video and pictures Where is fighting happening and how did we get here?

Russia invades Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began with attacks by land, sea and air

Maps: Tracking the Russian Invasion of Ukraine Russia is advancing in eastern Ukraine, but it is stalled elsewhere

Ukraine Interactive map - Ukraine Latest news on live map - liveuamap.com Live Universal Awareness Map Liveuamap is a leading independent global news and information site dedicated to factual reporting of a variety of important topics including conflicts, human rights issues, protests, terrorism, weapons deployment, health matters, natural disasters, and weather...

Follow the Russia-Ukraine Monitor Map - bellingcat The Russia-Ukraine Monitor Map is an open source effort to track unfolding events in the conflict in Ukraine.

EQUIPMENT LOSSES

GENERAL UPDATES

The War Zone A strong offense for the world of defense.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS AND WAR CRIMES

Investigative Group Publishes Map Of Destroyed Civilian Targets In Ukraine The open-source investigative group Bellingcat has published an interactive map of civilian facilities destroyed by Russia in the course of its invasion of Ukraine.

Hospitals Bombed and Apartments Destroyed: Mapping Incidents of Civilian Harm in Ukraine - bellingcat Bellingcat is mapping incidents that appear to have led to civilian harm and damaged civilian infrastructure in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Invasion of Ukraine: Tracking use of Cluster Munitions in Civilian Areas - bellingcat Open source evidence shows that cluster munitions have hit civilian areas in Ukraine during opening days of war with Russia. The direction from which the rockets have travelled provide clues as to who may have fired them.

TRACKING PROTESTS IN RUSSIA

Независимый правозащитный медиа-проект ОВД-Инфо ОВД-Инфо, ОВД Инфо, OVD-Info, протесты, акция, задержание, обыск, арест, свобода собраний, политпрессинг, мониторинг, горячая линия, юристы, юридическая помощь, правозащита, правозащитники, пикет,…

TRACKING SANCTIONS IMPOSED ON RUSSIA

A Complete Summary Of All Russia Sanctions And Developments | ZeroHedge ZeroHedge - On a long enough timeline, the survival rate for everyone drops to zero

Russia Sanctions List In early 2014 several countries imposed sanctions against Russian companies and individuals over their alleged involvement in the crisis in Ukraine.

INFORMATIVE ARTICLES

Russia’s war in Ukraine, explained Putin’s invasion in February began Europe’s first major war in decades.

Zelensky vs Putin: who’s winning the PR battle? As Russian bombs fell across Ukraine, the contrast between the leaders of the warring nations could not be starker.

Mass Fire Strike on Ukraine In NVO, Mikhail Khodarenok has written about how a possible Russian Army campaign in Ukraine won’t be any cake walk. Here’s a translation.

Putin’s Fraudulent Foundation for Attacking Ukraine At a rambling photo-op, Putin rehashed the fake historical narrative he’s constructed to justify attacking Ukraine.

Who's the Nazi? | by Sławomir Sierakowski - Project Syndicate Sławomir Sierakowski highlights the resemblance of Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine to Adolf Hitler's destruction of Czechoslovakia.

The Russian Military’s Debacle in Ukraine A series of strategic missteps has hampered Putin’s campaign. Will desperation make up for a lack of preparation?

ANTI-PROPAGANDA SOURCES

PolitiFact PolitiFact is a fact-checking website that rates the accuracy of claims by elected officials and others on its Truth-O-Meter.

Home - EU DisinfoLab A vibrant home for disinformation activists and experts EU DisinfoLab is an independent non-profit organisation focused on tackling sophisticated disinformation campaigns targeting the EU, its member states, core institutions, and core values. What we do Research We continuously monitor...

Reuters Fact Check Fact checks from Reuters journalists on social media claims and visual material

For Russia - Ukraine War:

Ukraine Conflict Resource Hub - EU DisinfoLab Essential information and links to reliable research, analysis and fact-checks to help you navigate during this crisis.

Russia-Ukraine Disinformation Tracking Center - NewsGuard In this Tracking Center, NewsGuard is recording and debunking the top myths related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict — and the dozens of Russian disinformation and propaganda websites spreading them. As new domains publishing false narratives are identified, or as new myths appear and evolve...

OSINT in an Age of Disinformation Warfare Open-source intelligence is shaping our understanding and response to the war in Ukraine in a multitude of ways.

Donbas in focus:

Full Report: Russian Officers and Militants Identified as Perpetrators of the January 2015 Mariupol Artillery Strike - bellingcat The full investigation can be downloaded here A collection of intercepted phone conversations that were used as research materials in this investigation can be accessed here Our directory of archived videos of the Mariupol shelling and its aftermath can be accessed here Our map summarizing the...

‘Exploiting Cadavers ’and ‘Faked IEDs’: Experts Debunk Staged Pre-War ‘Provocation’ in the Donbas - bellingcat Russian media reported that a civilian car in the Donbas was destroyed by a Ukrainian IED in the days before the war. But damage to the vehicle doesn’t add up, and charred bodies show suspicious signs of an autopsy.

THE GHOST OF KYIV IS REAL?

The ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ Is The Mythical Hero Ukraine Needs Right Now There is no evidence that a single MiG pilot shot down multiple Russian warplanes, but, historically, such legends are potent morale boosters.

US-FUNDED BIOWEAPONS PROGRAM IN UKRAINE?

Social Media Posts Misrepresent U.S.-Ukraine Threat Reduction Program - FactCheck.org The U.S. Department of Defense's Biological Threat Reduction Program has provided technical support to improve and protect Ukraine's public health laboratories. Social media posts, however, falsely claim the program created "bioweapons labs" that are being targeted by Russian forces as part of...

PolitiFact - China repeats false claim that U.S has biolabs in Ukraine China’s government is amplifying debunked claims about non-existent U.S. biological weapons labs in Ukraine, bringing th

Fact Check: No, There Are No U.S.-Funded Bioweapons Labs in Ukraine False claims are going viral on social media.

Russia Makes Crazy Claim That U.S. Is Training Birds To Spread A Ukrainian Bioweapon (Updated) The Kremlin appears to be ramping up its disinformation campaign to a totally absurd degree as the conflict in Ukraine drags on.

EXCLUSIVE WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread The World Health Organization advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills" that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters.

ACADEMIC INSIGHTS

Russia-Ukraine War: Insights and Analysis From geopolitics to sanctions to the role of misinformation and cyberattacks, HKS scholars analyze the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what it means for the world.

RUSI Reflects: The Russia–Ukraine Air War Research Fellow Justin Bronk shares the lessons he thinks Western powers should draw from the first three weeks of the Ukrainian air war, and what opportunities NATO countries now have to 'fill the gaps' in their defensive capabilities, in preparation for the possibility that Russian forces...

Dear members,Some members complain about the issue of reporting bias (and propaganda) in journalistic contents. These complaints were noticed in the following thread:This thread is created to address the aforementioned problem by providing a repository of valuable sources as per the suggestion of a PDF Think Tank Consultant in following post:This thread will be updated from time-to-time.- - - - -Journalistic contents can be distinguished as follows:Opinionated articles (First person view)Standard articles (Third person view)Social Media contentsMapping informationA large number of members concentrate on opinionated articles, standard articles and social media contents to understand conflicts. Many are trying to understand the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War through relevant Twitter handles which depict snapshots of events through time and provide narratives in relation.I would like to point out which sources you should check to understand the ongoing Russia-Ukraine WarThis section highlights journalistic sources which are mapping the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War in real-time.This is one of the largest journalistic brands with numerous authors contributing to it on a regular basis.Opinionated articles (First person view)Standard articles (Third person view)Social Media contentsMapping informationThis is one of the largest journalistic brands with numerous authors contributing to it on a regular basis.Opinionated articles (First person view)Standard articles (Third person view)Social Media contentsMapping informationThis is one of the largest journalistic brands with numerous authors contributing to it on a regular basis.Opinionated articles (First person view)Standard articles (Third person view)Social Media contentsMapping informationProfessional coverage of the ongoing Russia - Ukraine War is apparent in following links:Russian military advances and clashes with opposing forces in Ukraine are being mapped in real-time in following sources:Equipment losses of both Russia and Ukraine are documented in following source:Credit to @Ali_Baba Straightforward updates of developments in the ongoing Russia - Ukraine War are provided in following source:Sheer scale of humanitarian crisis in the region is documented in following source:Incidents of war crimes in Ukraine are documented in following source:Use of cluster munitions in civilian areas is identified and tracked in following link:Following source discloses total count of Russians who were arrested for participating in protests against Russian invasion of Ukraine:Following sources point out all manner of sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine:There is no harm in checking opinionated articles, standard articles and social media contents as well. These can be informative and valuable in their own right. Good examples below:Credit to @fallschirmjager786 Credit to @gambit However, reporting bias and propaganda are relatively common in opinionated articles, standard articles and social media contents.But there is hope - reporting bias and propaganda in opinionated articles, standard articles and social media contents are typically unmasked in following links:credit to @sur RUSI has identified a website (WarOnFakes) as a misleading/disinformation source.Short answer: NOShort answer: PROPAGANDAExpert insights from Harvard Kennedy SchoolRUSI Reflects- - - - -Valuable links shared by other members in another related thread: