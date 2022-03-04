Repository of journalistic sources and how to use them with Russia - Ukraine War in focus and Fact-checking considerations

Dear members,
Some members complain about the issue of reporting bias (and propaganda) in journalistic contents. These complaints were noticed in the following thread:
This thread is created to address the aforementioned problem by providing a repository of valuable sources as per the suggestion of a PDF Think Tank Consultant in following post:
NOTE: This thread will be updated from time-to-time.
- - - - -
Journalistic contents can be distinguished as follows:
1. Opinionated articles (First person view)
2. Standard articles (Third person view)
3. Social Media contents
4. Mapping information
A large number of members concentrate on opinionated articles, standard articles and social media contents to understand conflicts. Many are trying to understand the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War through relevant Twitter handles which depict snapshots of events through time and provide narratives in relation.
I would like to point out which sources you should check to understand the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War like it should be.
NOTABLE JOURNALISTIC SOURCES AND HOW TO USE THEM
This section highlights journalistic sources which are mapping the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War in real-time.
THE GUARDIAN
This is one of the largest journalistic brands with numerous authors contributing to it on a regular basis.
Standard coverage in following link:
1. Opinionated articles (First person view)
2. Standard articles (Third person view)
3. Social Media contents
Mapping of Russia-Ukraine War in following link:
4. Mapping information
REUTERS
This is one of the largest journalistic brands with numerous authors contributing to it on a regular basis.
Standard coverage in following link:
1. Opinionated articles (First person view)
2. Standard articles (Third person view)
3. Social Media contents
Mapping of Russia-Ukraine War in following link:
4. Mapping information
NEW YORK TIMES
This is one of the largest journalistic brands with numerous authors contributing to it on a regular basis.
Standard coverage in following link:
1. Opinionated articles (First person view)
2. Standard articles (Third person view)
3. Social Media contents
Mapping of Russia-Ukraine War in following link:
4. Mapping information
PROFESSIONAL COVERAGE OF THE RUSSIA - UKRAINE WAR
Professional coverage of the ongoing Russia - Ukraine War is apparent in following links:
MAPPING SOURCES
Russian military advances and clashes with opposing forces in Ukraine are being mapped in real-time in following sources:
EQUIPMENT LOSSES
Equipment losses of both Russia and Ukraine are documented in following source:
Credit to @Ali_Baba
GENERAL UPDATES
Straightforward updates of developments in the ongoing Russia - Ukraine War are provided in following source:
HUMANITARIAN CRISIS AND WAR CRIMES
Sheer scale of humanitarian crisis in the region is documented in following source:
Incidents of war crimes in Ukraine are documented in following source:
Use of cluster munitions in civilian areas is identified and tracked in following link:
TRACKING PROTESTS IN RUSSIA
Following source discloses total count of Russians who were arrested for participating in protests against Russian invasion of Ukraine:
TRACKING SANCTIONS IMPOSED ON RUSSIA
Following sources point out all manner of sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine:
INFORMATIVE ARTICLES
There is no harm in checking opinionated articles, standard articles and social media contents as well. These can be informative and valuable in their own right. Good examples below:
Credit to @fallschirmjager786
Credit to @gambit
ANTI-PROPAGANDA SOURCES
However, reporting bias and propaganda are relatively common in opinionated articles, standard articles and social media contents.
But there is hope - reporting bias and propaganda in opinionated articles, standard articles and social media contents are typically unmasked in following links:
credit to @sur
For Russia - Ukraine War:
NOTE: RUSI has identified a website (WarOnFakes) as a misleading/disinformation source.
Donbas in focus:
THE GHOST OF KYIV IS REAL?
Short answer: NO
US-FUNDED BIOWEAPONS PROGRAM IN UKRAINE?
Short answer: PROPAGANDA
ACADEMIC INSIGHTS
Expert insights from Harvard Kennedy School
RUSI Reflects
- - - - -
Valuable links shared by other members in another related thread:
