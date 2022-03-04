What's new

Repository of journalistic sources and how to use them with Russia - Ukraine War in focus and Fact-checking considerations

Dear members,

Some members complain about the issue of reporting bias (and propaganda) in journalistic contents. These complaints were noticed in the following thread:

Russia-Ukraine War - News and Developments

Tensions are rising in the east of Europe. It seems that both the Russian forces and Ukrainian forces are mobilized. After the end of the ceasefire, many clashes were recorded in the Donbas region, where separatist Russian militias were located. Due to growing concerns, NATO forces directed many...
defence.pk

This thread is created to address the aforementioned problem by providing a repository of valuable sources as per the suggestion of a PDF Think Tank Consultant in following post:

Russia-Ukraine War - News and Developments

Bro this guy in an actor playing another role. Putin getting humiliated by a guy who used to play piano with his d*ck,who transformed from a comedian to a real chief of state and commander,how amazing. :)
defence.pk

NOTE: This thread will be updated from time-to-time.

- - - - -

Journalistic contents can be distinguished as follows:

1. Opinionated articles (First person view)
2. Standard articles (Third person view)
3. Social Media contents
4. Mapping information

A large number of members concentrate on opinionated articles, standard articles and social media contents to understand conflicts. Many are trying to understand the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War through relevant Twitter handles which depict snapshots of events through time and provide narratives in relation.

I would like to point out which sources you should check to understand the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War like it should be.

NOTABLE JOURNALISTIC SOURCES AND HOW TO USE THEM

This section highlights journalistic sources which are mapping the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War in real-time.

THE GUARDIAN

This is one of the largest journalistic brands with numerous authors contributing to it on a regular basis.

Standard coverage in following link:

www.theguardian.com

News, sport and opinion from the Guardian's global edition | The Guardian

Latest international news, sport and comment from the Guardian
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

1. Opinionated articles (First person view)
2. Standard articles (Third person view)
3. Social Media contents

Mapping of Russia-Ukraine War in following link:

www.theguardian.com

Russia’s war in Ukraine: complete guide in maps, video and pictures

Where is fighting happening and how did we get here?
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

4. Mapping information

REUTERS

This is one of the largest journalistic brands with numerous authors contributing to it on a regular basis.

Standard coverage in following link:

www.reuters.com

Ukraine | Reuters.com

Latest Ukraine news from Reuters
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

1. Opinionated articles (First person view)
2. Standard articles (Third person view)
3. Social Media contents

Mapping of Russia-Ukraine War in following link:

graphics.reuters.com

Russia invades Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began with attacks by land, sea and air
graphics.reuters.com graphics.reuters.com

4. Mapping information

NEW YORK TIMES

This is one of the largest journalistic brands with numerous authors contributing to it on a regular basis.

Standard coverage in following link:

www.nytimes.com

Russia-Ukraine War

World
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

1. Opinionated articles (First person view)
2. Standard articles (Third person view)
3. Social Media contents

Mapping of Russia-Ukraine War in following link:

www.nytimes.com

Maps: Tracking the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Russia is advancing in eastern Ukraine, but it is stalled elsewhere
www.nytimes.com

4. Mapping information

PROFESSIONAL COVERAGE OF THE RUSSIA - UKRAINE WAR

Professional coverage of the ongoing Russia - Ukraine War is apparent in following links:

MAPPING SOURCES

Russian military advances and clashes with opposing forces in Ukraine are being mapped in real-time in following sources:

www.theguardian.com

Russia’s war in Ukraine: complete guide in maps, video and pictures

Where is fighting happening and how did we get here?
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

graphics.reuters.com

Russia invades Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began with attacks by land, sea and air
graphics.reuters.com graphics.reuters.com

www.nytimes.com

Maps: Tracking the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Russia is advancing in eastern Ukraine, but it is stalled elsewhere
www.nytimes.com

Institute for the Study of War

www.understandingwar.org www.understandingwar.org

liveuamap.com

Ukraine Interactive map - Ukraine Latest news on live map - liveuamap.com

Live Universal Awareness Map Liveuamap is a leading independent global news and information site dedicated to factual reporting of a variety of important topics including conflicts, human rights issues, protests, terrorism, weapons deployment, health matters, natural disasters, and weather...
liveuamap.com liveuamap.com

www.bellingcat.com

Follow the Russia-Ukraine Monitor Map - bellingcat

The Russia-Ukraine Monitor Map is an open source effort to track unfolding events in the conflict in Ukraine.
www.bellingcat.com www.bellingcat.com

EQUIPMENT LOSSES

Equipment losses of both Russia and Ukraine are documented in following source:

www.oryxspioenkop.com

Attack On Europe: Documenting Equipment Losses During The 2022 Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

www.oryxspioenkop.com www.oryxspioenkop.com
Credit to @Ali_Baba

GENERAL UPDATES

Straightforward updates of developments in the ongoing Russia - Ukraine War are provided in following source:

www.thedrive.com

The War Zone

A strong offense for the world of defense.
www.thedrive.com www.thedrive.com

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS AND WAR CRIMES

Sheer scale of humanitarian crisis in the region is documented in following source:

www.rferl.org

Investigative Group Publishes Map Of Destroyed Civilian Targets In Ukraine

The open-source investigative group Bellingcat has published an interactive map of civilian facilities destroyed by Russia in the course of its invasion of Ukraine.
www.rferl.org www.rferl.org

Incidents of war crimes in Ukraine are documented in following source:

www.bellingcat.com

Hospitals Bombed and Apartments Destroyed: Mapping Incidents of Civilian Harm in Ukraine - bellingcat

Bellingcat is mapping incidents that appear to have led to civilian harm and damaged civilian infrastructure in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
www.bellingcat.com www.bellingcat.com

Use of cluster munitions in civilian areas is identified and tracked in following link:

www.bellingcat.com

Invasion of Ukraine: Tracking use of Cluster Munitions in Civilian Areas - bellingcat

Open source evidence shows that cluster munitions have hit civilian areas in Ukraine during opening days of war with Russia. The direction from which the rockets have travelled provide clues as to who may have fired them.
www.bellingcat.com www.bellingcat.com

TRACKING PROTESTS IN RUSSIA

Following source discloses total count of Russians who were arrested for participating in protests against Russian invasion of Ukraine:

ovdinfo.org

Независимый правозащитный медиа-проект ОВД-Инфо

ОВД-Инфо, ОВД Инфо, OVD-Info, протесты, акция, задержание, обыск, арест, свобода собраний, политпрессинг, мониторинг, горячая линия, юристы, юридическая помощь, правозащита, правозащитники, пикет,…
ovdinfo.org ovdinfo.org

TRACKING SANCTIONS IMPOSED ON RUSSIA

Following sources point out all manner of sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine:

A Complete Summary Of All Russia Sanctions And Developments | ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge - On a long enough timeline, the survival rate for everyone drops to zero
www.zerohedge.com www.zerohedge.com

www.riskadvisory.com

Russia Sanctions List

In early 2014 several countries imposed sanctions against Russian companies and individuals over their alleged involvement in the crisis in Ukraine.
www.riskadvisory.com www.riskadvisory.com

INFORMATIVE ARTICLES

There is no harm in checking opinionated articles, standard articles and social media contents as well. These can be informative and valuable in their own right. Good examples below:

www.vox.com

Russia’s war in Ukraine, explained

Putin’s invasion in February began Europe’s first major war in decades.
www.vox.com www.vox.com

www.scmp.com

Zelensky vs Putin: who’s winning the PR battle?

As Russian bombs fell across Ukraine, the contrast between the leaders of the warring nations could not be starker.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

russiandefpolicy.com

Mass Fire Strike on Ukraine

In NVO, Mikhail Khodarenok has written about how a possible Russian Army campaign in Ukraine won’t be any cake walk. Here’s a translation.
russiandefpolicy.com russiandefpolicy.com
Credit to @fallschirmjager786

www.polygraph.info

Putin’s Fraudulent Foundation for Attacking Ukraine

At a rambling photo-op, Putin rehashed the fake historical narrative he’s constructed to justify attacking Ukraine.
www.polygraph.info www.polygraph.info
Credit to @gambit

www.project-syndicate.org

Who's the Nazi? | by Sławomir Sierakowski - Project Syndicate

Sławomir Sierakowski highlights the resemblance of Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine to Adolf Hitler's destruction of Czechoslovakia.
www.project-syndicate.org www.project-syndicate.org

www.newyorker.com

The Russian Military’s Debacle in Ukraine

A series of strategic missteps has hampered Putin’s campaign. Will desperation make up for a lack of preparation?
www.newyorker.com www.newyorker.com

ANTI-PROPAGANDA SOURCES

However, reporting bias and propaganda are relatively common in opinionated articles, standard articles and social media contents.

But there is hope - reporting bias and propaganda in opinionated articles, standard articles and social media contents are typically unmasked in following links:

PolitiFact

PolitiFact is a fact-checking website that rates the accuracy of claims by elected officials and others on its Truth-O-Meter.
www.politifact.com www.politifact.com

FactCheck.org

www.factcheck.org www.factcheck.org

www.disinfo.eu

Home - EU DisinfoLab

A vibrant home for disinformation activists and experts EU DisinfoLab is an independent non-profit organisation focused on tackling sophisticated disinformation campaigns targeting the EU, its member states, core institutions, and core values. What we do Research We continuously monitor...
www.disinfo.eu www.disinfo.eu

www.reuters.com

Reuters Fact Check

Fact checks from Reuters journalists on social media claims and visual material
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
credit to @sur

For Russia - Ukraine War:

www.disinfo.eu

Ukraine Conflict Resource Hub - EU DisinfoLab

Essential information and links to reliable research, analysis and fact-checks to help you navigate during this crisis.
www.disinfo.eu www.disinfo.eu

www.newsguardtech.com

Russia-Ukraine Disinformation Tracking Center - NewsGuard

In this Tracking Center, NewsGuard is recording and debunking the top myths related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict — and the dozens of Russian disinformation and propaganda websites spreading them. As new domains publishing false narratives are identified, or as new myths appear and evolve...
www.newsguardtech.com www.newsguardtech.com

rusi.org

OSINT in an Age of Disinformation Warfare

Open-source intelligence is shaping our understanding and response to the war in Ukraine in a multitude of ways.
rusi.org rusi.org

NOTE: RUSI has identified a website (WarOnFakes) as a misleading/disinformation source.

Donbas in focus:

www.bellingcat.com

Full Report: Russian Officers and Militants Identified as Perpetrators of the January 2015 Mariupol Artillery Strike - bellingcat

The full investigation can be downloaded here A collection of intercepted phone conversations that were used as research materials in this investigation can be accessed here Our directory of archived videos of the Mariupol shelling and its aftermath can be accessed here Our map summarizing the...
www.bellingcat.com www.bellingcat.com

www.bellingcat.com

‘Exploiting Cadavers ’and ‘Faked IEDs’: Experts Debunk Staged Pre-War ‘Provocation’ in the Donbas - bellingcat

Russian media reported that a civilian car in the Donbas was destroyed by a Ukrainian IED in the days before the war. But damage to the vehicle doesn’t add up, and charred bodies show suspicious signs of an autopsy.
www.bellingcat.com www.bellingcat.com

THE GHOST OF KYIV IS REAL?

Short answer: NO

www.thedrive.com

The ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ Is The Mythical Hero Ukraine Needs Right Now

There is no evidence that a single MiG pilot shot down multiple Russian warplanes, but, historically, such legends are potent morale boosters.
www.thedrive.com www.thedrive.com

US-FUNDED BIOWEAPONS PROGRAM IN UKRAINE?

Short answer: PROPAGANDA

www.factcheck.org

Social Media Posts Misrepresent U.S.-Ukraine Threat Reduction Program - FactCheck.org

The U.S. Department of Defense's Biological Threat Reduction Program has provided technical support to improve and protect Ukraine's public health laboratories. Social media posts, however, falsely claim the program created "bioweapons labs" that are being targeted by Russian forces as part of...
www.factcheck.org www.factcheck.org

www.politifact.com

PolitiFact - China repeats false claim that U.S has biolabs in Ukraine

China’s government is amplifying debunked claims about non-existent U.S. biological weapons labs in Ukraine, bringing th
www.politifact.com www.politifact.com

factcheck.thedispatch.com

Fact Check: No, There Are No U.S.-Funded Bioweapons Labs in Ukraine

False claims are going viral on social media.
factcheck.thedispatch.com factcheck.thedispatch.com

www.thedrive.com

Russia Makes Crazy Claim That U.S. Is Training Birds To Spread A Ukrainian Bioweapon (Updated)

The Kremlin appears to be ramping up its disinformation campaign to a totally absurd degree as the conflict in Ukraine drags on.
www.thedrive.com www.thedrive.com

www.reuters.com

EXCLUSIVE WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread

The World Health Organization advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills" that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

ACADEMIC INSIGHTS

Expert insights from Harvard Kennedy School

www.hks.harvard.edu

Russia-Ukraine War: Insights and Analysis

From geopolitics to sanctions to the role of misinformation and cyberattacks, HKS scholars analyze the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what it means for the world.
www.hks.harvard.edu www.hks.harvard.edu

RUSI Reflects

rusi.org

RUSI Reflects: The Russia–Ukraine Air War

Research Fellow Justin Bronk shares the lessons he thinks Western powers should draw from the first three weeks of the Ukrainian air war, and what opportunities NATO countries now have to 'fill the gaps' in their defensive capabilities, in preparation for the possibility that Russian forces...
rusi.org rusi.org

- - - - -

Valuable links shared by other members in another related thread:

Russia-Ukraine War - News and Developments

I think this thread has lost some important perspective. Russia is at war with a technologically near peer adversary. Despite being 10 times larger and more numerous, it is performing an invasion into Ukrainian home turf. This means the logistics problem is mostly for Russia. Supply lines for...
defence.pk

Russia-Ukraine War - News and Developments

Ignoring the political correctness / BLm stuff that’s a sign with a powerful message. Somehow I read that tweet as "No Slav are allowed in Paradise"............
defence.pk

Russia-Ukraine War - News and Developments

A lot of friendly fire incidents comin up I imagine
defence.pk
 
This is a very important thread and I highly recommend for the quality of debates on PDF going forward that this thread be nurtured and supported with fact checking links and advice for using user generated content etc.

Thank you for taking the time to write this, it’s appreciated at lest by me. Wish I could offer you a positive but that option is not showing up.

Perhaps this can be considered for sticky post?
 
RescueRanger said:
This is a very important thread and I highly recommend for the quality of debates on PDF going forward that this thread be nurtured and supported with fact checking links and advice for using user generated content etc.

Thank you for taking the time to write this, it’s appreciated at lest by me. Wish I could offer you a positive but that option is not showing up.

Perhaps this can be considered for sticky post?
Thread updated, shifted to appropriate section, and made sticky for the benefit of all members of the Forum.

Thanks for your feedback, good Sir.

Thanks for your feedback, good Sir.
 

