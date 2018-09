Haqeeqat TV (an insider news resource) is mentioning india is storing ammunition in Kashmir region to initiate a strike against Pakistan. India may conduct an operation within few days to few weeks.If this is true, then foretelling of GhazwatulHind is about to be true. This will be a pre-war fought in the regions around Kashmir. It will not blow to a full-scale war and India will fail to gain anything as a result. GhazwatulHind will begin between two Eids after this - and as a result of GhazwatulHind, Kashmir will be liberated and India will break into pieces.