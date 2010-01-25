Prince Kassad
Reports on Malaysian fighter jet tender: Tejas in, JF-17 out
Malaysian press reports that six jets are participating in the country's light combat aircraft tender – and the Pakistani-Chinese JF-17 is not among them.
www.aerotime.aero
Six companies bidding for RMAF LCA contract
SIX companies are understood to have submitted bids to supply 18 light combat aircraft (LCA) to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) in a tender that closed last week, sources say.While the details were not readily available, the contract for one squadron (18 planes) of LCA is said to be valued...
www.theedgemarkets.com