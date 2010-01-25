What's new

Reports on Malaysian fighter jet tender: Tejas in, JF-17 out

P

Prince Kassad

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2020
736
-35
466
Country
India
Location
Hong Kong
www.aerotime.aero

Reports on Malaysian fighter jet tender: Tejas in, JF-17 out

Malaysian press reports that six jets are participating in the country's light combat aircraft tender – and the Pakistani-Chinese JF-17 is not among them.
www.aerotime.aero www.aerotime.aero

www.theedgemarkets.com

Six companies bidding for RMAF LCA contract

SIX companies are understood to have submitted bids to supply 18 light combat aircraft (LCA) to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) in a tender that closed last week, sources say.While the details were not readily available, the contract for one squadron (18 planes) of LCA is said to be valued...
www.theedgemarkets.com www.theedgemarkets.com
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
729
0
696
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hahahaah. The Indian fake news invention is out of line today. How come so many fake news has penetrated the topic section of PDF today. I would rather believe in dogs can fly report than this fake news
 
POPEYE-Sailor

POPEYE-Sailor

FULL MEMBER
Jan 15, 2006
1,394
-4
1,538
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Prince Kassad said:
www.aerotime.aero

Reports on Malaysian fighter jet tender: Tejas in, JF-17 out

Malaysian press reports that six jets are participating in the country's light combat aircraft tender – and the Pakistani-Chinese JF-17 is not among them.
www.aerotime.aero www.aerotime.aero

www.theedgemarkets.com

Six companies bidding for RMAF LCA contract

SIX companies are understood to have submitted bids to supply 18 light combat aircraft (LCA) to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) in a tender that closed last week, sources say.While the details were not readily available, the contract for one squadron (18 planes) of LCA is said to be valued...
www.theedgemarkets.com www.theedgemarkets.com
Click to expand...
all indian faked factory news :P
 
serenity

serenity

FULL MEMBER
Jan 9, 2007
1,236
0
2,965
Country
China
Location
Australia
So all in considered are trainers except Tejas.

Now L-15 is in which wasn't considered before.
Interesting. If this is accurate information I think Malaysia may select Tejas and using this change as a way to select Tejas. It's the only fighter in the whole group which are trainers.

But Tejas is much more expensive than everything else in fact even for IAF it is around Su-30MKI price.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 4, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

M
Asian fighter requirements continue to grow
2
Replies
16
Views
3K
Kinshuk
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom