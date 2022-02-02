What's new

Reports of Noshki FC HQ under attack

Coordinated attacks show strength of terrorists in Balochistan

Things go from bad to worse while Pakistani state continues to ignore the security situation of Balochistan
 
Might be fake but couldn't resist posting it as it has been reported a lot.

Pro ethno-nationalist terrorist accounts are even claiming that FC HQ in Nushki has been taken over by terrorist.

Reports of Commandos being air dropped are also coming in.

And second attack in Panjgur was also reported.

Blast in Hub also reported
 
Seems like situation in Balochistan will get worse before it gets better.
 
I highly doubt they have taken over the FC HQ
 
The commandos and whatever is all unconfirmed and excessive, situation is quite fluid as attack is unfolding reportedly. Though what is confirmed is that explosions in both Panjgur and Noshki have occurred and likely FC HQ targeted in the case of Noshki
 
The way the windows were out made me think sonic boom from an aircraft but then again could be a bomb’s shockwave.
 
Pakistan is being attacked by Indian sponsored Terrorists, time to go on a war footing and do a major operation.
 
