Reports of Noshki FC HQ under attack

Multiple blasts reported in Nushki and Panjgur.
Last edited:
Seems like situation in Balochistan will get worse before it gets better.Might be fake but couldn't resist posting it as it has been reported a lot.
Pro ethno-nationalist terrorist accounts are even claiming that FC HQ in Nushki has been taken over by terrorist.
Reports of Commandos being air dropped are also coming in.
And second attack in Panjgur was also reported.
Blast in Hub also reported
Blast in Hub also reported
Pakistan is being attacked by Indian sponsored Terrorists, time to go on a war footing and do a major operation.Coordinated attacks show strength of terrorists in Balochistan
Things go from bad to worse while Pakistani state continues to ignore the security situation of Balochistan