Reports of clashes between Taliban and Pakistani Forces !

Mods for how long are you gonna tolerate this guy Jacktheripper poster... @waz Half of his posts turn out to be false and now he comes with this headline from an obsecure source and on top of that we don't even know who is firing at where.. Besides the video is obsecure and it seems like light exchanges up in the air type of things video could even be from a wedding celebrations this is how obsecure this is..Then he has the audacity to add fiercer lmao.. Mods you seriously need to clean this place up.. I swear to god I won'teven rule out if this is some sort of indian viral shxt type of thingy