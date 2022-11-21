Reports of clashes between Taliban and Pakistani Forces !

JackTheRipper
Afghan are brave and they defeated 2 super power. They know only fighting nothing else.Why?
I don't understand Pakistan-Afghanistan rivalry, both are predominantly Muslim nations so what's the issue?
Both of them are not Islamic at all.Why?
Bajwa is earning corruption money , generals are waiting for property in DHA , why our jawans are fighting at borders? Kia marna ghareebon k buchon na ha ?Meanwhile bajwa is counting his money. NS is plotting how to kill IK
Footage shows one sided fire only
No response from other side
Which side is firing?
Silhouette of building looks like a check post.
A door can be seen in light of flashes,
Nighttime means that attacking side may have night vision?