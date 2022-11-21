What's new

Reports of clashes between Taliban and Pakistani Forces !

Sam6536

Jun 26, 2022
Why?
I don't understand Pakistan-Afghanistan rivalry, both are predominantly Muslim nations so what's the issue?
 
[SSG]Q266

[SSG]Q266

Mar 24, 2022
For now, there is nothing we can do until the fighting is over, except giving our Jawans our duas

May Allah protect them, and ensure their victory.

Ameen.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
Mods for how long are you gonna tolerate this guy Jacktheripper poster... @waz @The Eagle @LeGenD

Half of his posts turn out to be false and now he comes with this headline from an obsecure source and on top of that we don't even know who is firing at where.. Besides the video is obsecure and it seems like light exchanges up in the air type of things video could even be from a wedding celebrations this is how obsecure this is..

Then he has the audacity to add fiercer lmao.. Mods you seriously need to clean this place up.. I swear to god I won'teven rule out if this is some sort of indian viral shxt type of thingy
 
Bleek

Bleek

Dec 21, 2021
Some of these clips are fake and taken from other countries, but yes there was a clash. There are rumours that the taliban have handed over the man responsible for the killing.
 
sur

sur

Aug 19, 2009
Footage shows one sided fire only
No response from other side
Which side is firing?

Silhouette of building looks like a check post.
A door can be seen in light of flashes,

Nighttime means that attacking side may have night vision?

Considering Indian account shared it could means the fire is coming from Afghan side on a Pakistani check post.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
sur said:
Footage shows one sided fire only
No response from other side
Which side is firing?

Silhouette of building looks like a check post.
A door can be seen in light of flashes,

Nighttime means that attacking side may have night vision?
He posting a belated news besides the footage he provided could even be from a wedding.. that is how much it is obsecure. It is about time to prema-ban this poster to much disinformation..

Enough is enough.. I say IP-ban him this is to much bro
 

Top Bottom