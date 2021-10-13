What's new

Reports of Chinese S-400s on India’s Borders Deemed ‘Grave Threat’

DJ_Viper

DJ_Viper

https://westernmedia.org/2021/10/13/reports-of-chinese-s-400s-on-indias-borders-deemed-grave-threat/



Reports of Chinese S-400s on India’s Borders Deemed ‘Grave Threat’
October 13, 2021
Amid signs of a stalemate in talks between China and India over their dispute at the Ladakh border area, India’s main federal opposition Congress Party warned that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) reported deployment of Russian-made S-400 air defences systems at the border seriously challenged Indian security interests. “This is the first time that they have deployed the S-400 at the border. It is a grave threat to us and the government must take all steps to ensure that the issue [border standoff] is resolved”, spokesman Pawan Khera said. If confirmed, the S-400 would be one of the latest weapons systems deployed to reinforce the PLA’s Western Theatre Command facing India, which has traditionally been a lower priority for receipt of new hardware as primary threats to Chinese security have come from the U.S. and its allies operating near its eastern coasts. Other high end assets include Type 99A tanks, J-16 and J-20 heavy fighters, and H-6 bombers.
China currently deploys only two S-400 units – an asset for which it was the first ever export client and which is prized for its extreme engagement range, high situational awareness against stealth targets, powerful electronic warfare countermeasures, and ability to intercept hypersonic targets. India is notably the largest foreign client for the S-400, but having only placed its first order near the end of 2018 it has yet to receive its first units. Although China deploys many similar systems to the S-400, notably the S-300PMU-2 and HQ-9B, India has no modern long range air defence systems of it own.

Spokesman Khera further elaborated regarding the possible challenge to Indian air power: “The government has to be reminded time and again about the threat lurking at the border. In fact, all the Indians must be made aware of the threat at the border… How far are the Indian aircraft in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from these S-400s?” The unconfirmed deployment has reportedly been to the Ningchi Airbase around 20 kilometres current Indian positions. With Chinese S-400s having received new 40N6E missiles from Russia, they can engage targets 400km away allowing them to target aircraft and missiles deep into Indian territory. India primarily relies on MiG-29 fighters to guard its Ladakh border, although a small number of Rafale jets with superior sensors and of much more capable Su-30MKI aircraft, are also deployed. None of these have modern stealth capabilities or are considered capable of challenging the S-400, particularly as the Chinese-operated system is backed by more modern fighters including the J-16. Relations between Beijing and Delhi have overall been positive despite the border dispute, with the two seeing an increase in trade volumes and repeatedly making statements that they do not seek confrontation.


Reports of Chinese S-400s on India’s Borders Deemed ‘Grave Threat’ – Western Media

westernmedia.org westernmedia.org

HalfMoon

HalfMoon

Confirmed!


Chinese S-400 systems across LAC, forces India to rethink air defence
The PLA has upgraded Hotan air base in Xinjiang and Nyingchi air base in Tibet. Both bases are just across the LAC in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively with the PLA deploying S-400 squadrons to protect them from Indian aerial threat.
The Russian S-400 system is one of the most advanced anti-aircraft systems in the world with proven track record in West Asia. China is now interested in S-500 system being developed in Russia.(Reuters File Photo)


Published on Jun 23, 2021

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said that air defence was becoming more and more complex in the larger context of the proposed setting up of an air defence theater command. He said there were large use of air space, not limited to just aircraft and helicopters.

The on-going stand-off with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on China in East Ladakh with the presence of two S-400 squadrons of anti-aircraft systems at Hotan air base in Xinjiang and Nyingchi air base in Tibet, just across Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively, has forced the national security planners into a rethink about air defence and counter-measures. To add to this increasingly complex scenario are armed UAVs, swarm drones, missiles and rockets, which are now part of stand-alone weapon systems of the PLA.

While India is expected to get five squadrons of S-400 systems from Russia starting December 2021, the potency of the anti-aircraft system is such that it can target a fighter 400 kilometres away. This means that any aircraft that gathers height and stabilises for shooting down a target becomes a target of this weapon system itself. Perhaps, this is the reason why the Indian Air Force (IAF) is relying on Hammer air-to-ground missile on Rafale fighter as a future weapon as the missile does not need to be fired from a height; it just hugs the mountain features, zooms to a height when approaching the target and then destroys it top down at an ninety degree angle with the capacity of last minute target adjustments using three different guidance systems apart from GPS. The IAF has already tested the Hammer missile and is already in its inventory with the French even offering joint development and production of this long range potent weapon.

With the air defence system under challenge from a technologically advanced adversary in the north, the fundamental question that is being asked is should India invest in more aircraft and helicopters or stand-alone systems that will dictate future wars. While the IAF has been mandated to have 42 aircraft squadrons, each with 18 aircraft, the present strength is around 30 with the potential of six more squadrons to be added.

With Rafale capable of doing more than twice the number of sorties than a Russian MiG and the S-400 system a game changer in air defence, does IAF need 42 squadrons? Perhaps the answer lies in India raising more armed UAV, rocket and missile regiments that can suppress the troop and air defences of the adversary. It is for these very reasons that the Indian military is soon approaching the government for acquisition of armed Predator drones from the US on government to government basis. The US has also offered to train Indian personnel on cybersecurity as the defence systems are vulnerable to cyberattacks from adversaries acting on behalf on enemies of indian state.

It is quite evident that the war scenarios are changing with aircraft carriers, air bases and huge military cantonments all under threat from long distance missiles. The future lies in long range radars that can pick up enemy posture deep within its territory and a rapid response missile that obliterates the potential threat. India has to think China not Pakistan as the principal adversary has changed.

www.hindustantimes.com

Chinese S-400 systems across LAC, forces India to rethink air defence

The PLA has upgraded Hotan air base in Xinjiang and Nyingchi air base in Tibet. Both bases are just across the LAC in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively with the PLA deploying S-400 squadrons to protect them from Indian aerial threat.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
LOL

It will be fun to watch Indian S-400s taking down Indian Rafales.

This is not a joke. Indian military personnel have this unique skill. :agree::rofl:
 
cant leave this word can you?
it either regional power or super power
there's no in-between
 
If IAF is to loose their jets then it will be bcz of Indian Pilots not S400. Current thought process in Indian strategic planners is to keep SU30 as second tier fighter then what else can be expected. I mean SU30 played no role durring operation swift retort bcz it was deployed as tail end fighter. Indians jets are more likely to be targets of Chinese strategy than any air defense system on ground.
 
YOU PAKISTANIS have beating this WAR drum AND chinease slaughter of India and annexion of Ladakh for 18 months now
The cheer leaders are back AGAIN

DID you people not see THIS huge response
ARE you blind
We went on a war footing moving huge armies , equipping them with winter gear , pouring in spares ammo and demonstrating out impressive air lift capability

We answered chinease posture with impressive speed and organisation .,

WE WILL DO THE SAME AGAIN

With what china has in Tibet AND the huge barrier of himlayers CHINA does not have enough to defeat india
They have too much trouble in South CHINA sea with USA JAPAN taian

we have added Rafale more barak 8 more USA drones and more ammo better infrastucture roads bridges

WE ARE NOW GEARED TO FIGHTING A MAJOR WAR IN HIMLAYERS and stopping china

its too late for CHINA now
 
