Reports:160 Documents to Be Signed between UAE, Israel in Washington

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 06:45Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emirates Anwar Gargash, Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat and US President's senior adviser Jared Kushner hold a meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates August 31, 2020. Ministry of Presidential Affairs/WAM/Handout via ReutersTel Aviv - Nazir MagallyIsraeli and Emirati negotiators, who met in Abu Dhabi on Monday, have exchanged drafts of at least 160 documents expected to be signed between the two countries in Washington, political sources in Tel Aviv said.According to the sources, each side would study the documents ahead of signing them during an official ceremony which the United States wants to organize on September 14.The sources said that White House advisor Jared Kushner, who is US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, informed Israel and the United Arab Emirates that the US administration wants the agreements to be struck before the Jewish New Year.However, the two sides were not hopeful on completing their task by then, over local and international legal issues which require time for examination.The possible delay has compelled the leaderships of both countries to discuss either postponing the signing of the agreements until next month or signing some of them and delaying the rest.“If the Americans insist on their planned date, then only some of the documents will be signed by the two sides this month,” the sources said.Israel and the UAE announced on August 13 that they would normalize diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by Trump.Officials from both countries have said they are looking at cooperation in defense, medicine, agriculture, tourism and technology.In an interview with Israel Hayom, Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis said: “We have a golden opportunity that comes only once in every generation. We are working 18 hours per day. Regional cooperation is one of the most important files in the agreements.”"We are talking about commercial deals worth $500 million in the initial stages, and this will keep rising all the time,” the Minister added.Israel's national carrier El Al on Thursday announced a first cargo flight to Dubai, days after its groundbreaking commercial passenger trip to the UAE.The cargo flight is scheduled to take off from Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv on September 16, the airline said in a statement.