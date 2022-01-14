Reporting From Inside The Warzone Ft. Sumaira Khan
In conversation with tonight’s guest, Sumaira Khan. What was her journey like? How did her father contribute to her success? What was her first job? Was it scary to be the only female journalist going to “Ilaqa-e-ghair”? For how long did she work in Khyber News? Was she operating on the field or in the studio? How was it like talking to the suffering families? Does she have PTSD from these incidents? Why did she switch from Khyber News to PTV? How was Sumaira’s experience meeting Benazir Bhutto before her demise? How was her experience with Express-News? What happened during the Marriott incident? Did she always want to be a war journalist? What was her work in Express Tribune? How is it like right now in Afghanistan? What is ISISK? Catch this and a lot more in tonight’s episode.
00:00 Tonight’s guest: Sumaira Khan
00:52 What was her journey like?
04:54 How did her father contribute to her success?
07:03 What was her first job?
08:32 Was it scary to be the only female journalist going to “Ilaqa-e-ghair”?
10:11 For how long did she work in Khyber News?
10:42 Was she operating on the field or in the studio?
11:48 What are the most profound memories she has with Khyber News?
14:10 How was it like talking to the suffering families?
17:16 Does she have PTSD from these incidents?
18:24 Why did she switch from Khyber News to PTV?
19:03 How was Sumaira’s experience meeting Benazir Bhutto before her demise?
24:28 How was her experience with Express-News?
26:31 What happened during the Marriott incident?
32:54 Did she always want to be a war journalist?
39:13 What content does she have on her YouTube channel?
41:28 What was her work in Express Tribune?
43:15 Why did she re-join Khyber News?
52:25 When did she join Indus News?
53:45 How is it like right now in Afghanistan?
56:35 How was it like to be there alone?
1:10:38 What is the economic situation there?
1:14:15 Where were her kids when she was in Kabul?
1:20:01 What is ISISK?
1:26:38 Can the situation get worse?
1:35:20 How does she envision the Pakistan of 2050?
