Things heating up , its all US sponsored terror groups vs rest. I think the recent intelligence chiefs meeting in Pakistan involving Russia and China was to get a go ahead for action against ISIS. Realizing the gravity of situation in Afghanistan, it was decided to take the US by surprise who is busy in its internal politics specially after Trump's fail news conference with Putin.



Things will intensify and I believe it has been assured by Afghan official side that they ll stay away from all of this for now.

