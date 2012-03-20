Report will help reveal truth on Sino-Indian border clash: Military spokesman

By Zhao Lei | chinadaily.com.cn

Updated: Feb 20, 2021



The Chinese media's reporting on the People's Liberation Army soldiers' heroic acts in the Sino-Indian border clash in June will help to show the truth about and responsibility for the conflicts to the world, a military spokesman said.



Ren Guoqiang, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry, said on Friday afternoon that responsibility for the Galwan Valley conflict fell utterly on India because it was the Indian military that deliberately caused the incident and casualties.



"After the conflicts, the Chinese side exercised a high level of restraint in consideration of the relations between the two countries and two militaries and strived to de-escalate the tension," he said in a news release published on the ministry's website. "However, the Indian side has hyped up the incident several times, distorting facts, misleading the international community and libeling our troops."



Ren said history allows no falsification and heroes shall not be forgotten.



"The Chinese media's coverage about our heroes is objective presentation of facts and would help to tell the truth to the world and enable people to know who is righteous and who is not," he said.



The fallen soldiers and the injured will always be remembered by the country and its people, and family members of the deceased heroes will be taken good care of, Ren said.



PLA Daily, the Chinese military's flagship newspaper, published a long story about officers and soldiers killed or injured during the June clash in the Galwan Valley on its front page on Friday.