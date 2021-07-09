report this youtube channel to CCPO lahore

this a**hole is doing drag races on lahore roads, in presence of traffic . he is even racing on ring road zigzagging traffic
he is posting these videos on youtube and is dumb enough to post his registration number
viral this and tag CCPO lahore, NHMP lahore ,
lets get this bastard off the roads and behind bars
vehicle - daihatsu mira cast , REG # LE -18-4443A
toyota vitz, AHG 242
racing on ring road . total disregard of traffic . major accident likely
ive reported this content to CCPO lahore and NHMP official
