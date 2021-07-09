What's new

report this youtube channel to CCPO lahore

blueazure

blueazure

FULL MEMBER
May 29, 2015
1,277
0
1,863
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
this a**hole is doing drag races on lahore roads, in presence of traffic . he is even racing on ring road zigzagging traffic

he is posting these videos on youtube and is dumb enough to post his registration number

viral this and tag CCPO lahore, NHMP lahore ,

lets get this bastard off the roads and behind bars


vehicle - daihatsu mira cast , REG # LE -18-4443A
toyota vitz, AHG 242


racing on ring road . total disregard of traffic . major accident likely

ive reported this content to CCPO lahore and NHMP official
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
4,261
1
4,976
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
people like him who portray their thug life using weapons, cars, power, etc should be apprehended, before they commit some heinous things for publicity.. like the one who invited Ertaghul
 
blueazure

blueazure

FULL MEMBER
May 29, 2015
1,277
0
1,863
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hes probably some show room owner , new vehicles sans registration . car numbers , i ran, mostly fake plates

one of the MG he's racing is from Sialkot dealership ( MG cannt siakot )

guys, dont comment, REPORT !

 
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
1,306
0
2,393
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Lol tiny horse power cars and hardly anything to crow about but still can't help themselves from showing off. Imagine if they had Porsche, Ferrari or Bugatti then how they will be behaving.
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
4,488
9
5,889
mudas777 said:
Lol tiny horse power cars and hardly anything to crow about but still can't help themselves from showing off. Imagine if they had Porsche, Ferrari or Bugatti then how they will be behaving.
Click to expand...
Lol. Racing in what are basically boring family cars.
 
Smoke

Smoke

FULL MEMBER
Oct 4, 2016
721
0
1,151
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
God I wish someone could spend money and build an actual small track and have track days where people could race instead.. seriously.. earn money and taxes and keep the public safe.
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 2, 2013
5,979
7
8,808
Country
United States
Location
United States
mudas777 said:
Lol tiny horse power cars and hardly anything to crow about but still can't help themselves from showing off. Imagine if they had Porsche, Ferrari or Bugatti then how they will be behaving.
Click to expand...
Indeed! Just imagine If one of them had a Porsche Twin Turbo 911

I would become so emotional if I were to own one
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom