Report this bustard

View attachment 759688
Ok this scum needs a permanent ban
This guy is using a anti-muslim and anti-rohingya monk as a profile picture.
Its like me using Nazi symbol or picture of Hitler.
PLZ report this guy @Buddhistforlife
@waz @krash @Foxtrot Alpha
@Atlas @SpaceMan18 @Bilal9 @Destranator
@Michael Corleone
There is no use of reporting for permanent ban. Nothing will happen.
Once I repeatedly reported against someone named Ryadh, (who was anti islamic, anti muslim, and intentionally provoked flame. He presented to be Bangladeshi, actually was false flagger Indian.) . Mostly nothing happened.
Later I lost my temperament and used profane word and then a Pakistani ( at least claim to be a Pakistani; also a famous sycophant of Nilgiri) reported against me.
I get banned for 7 days.
Later I did, "Counter troll" against few despicable Pakistanis ( at least they use Pakistani flag ) , and got 23 days straight ban.
These troll gang had enough time to report , but as one man army , I had not enough time to search and report every posts
.
However without reporting his profile, you can search and report against his posts ( if you have enough time to do so), moderators take action in such cases fast.
I reported many posts of many users and got good results.
(Nowadays don't find the energy ,though)
But for permanent ban
? I don't think it will work. So such attempts will be ended in smoke I believe.
So better ignore such creatures, it's better not wasting your valuable time on him. Don't read his messages, he or other despicable people will automatically be silenced.
Thanks and regards.