What's new

Report this bustard

Atlas

Atlas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
4,344
3
4,716
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
X-ray Papa said:
View attachment 759688
Ok this scum needs a permanent ban

This guy is using a anti-muslim and anti-rohingya monk as a profile picture.
Its like me using Nazi symbol or picture of Hitler.

PLZ report this guy @Buddhistforlife

@waz @krash @Foxtrot Alpha

@Atlas @SpaceMan18 @Bilal9 @Destranator

@Michael Corleone
Click to expand...
There is no use of reporting for permanent ban. Nothing will happen.

Once I repeatedly reported against someone named Ryadh, (who was anti islamic, anti muslim, and intentionally provoked flame. He presented to be Bangladeshi, actually was false flagger Indian.) . Mostly nothing happened.

Later I lost my temperament and used profane word and then a Pakistani ( at least claim to be a Pakistani; also a famous sycophant of Nilgiri) reported against me.

I get banned for 7 days.

Later I did, "Counter troll" against few despicable Pakistanis ( at least they use Pakistani flag ) , and got 23 days straight ban.

These troll gang had enough time to report , but as one man army , I had not enough time to search and report every posts.

However without reporting his profile, you can search and report against his posts ( if you have enough time to do so), moderators take action in such cases fast.

I reported many posts of many users and got good results.

(Nowadays don't find the energy ,though)

But for permanent ban? I don't think it will work. So such attempts will be ended in smoke I believe.

So better ignore such creatures, it's better not wasting your valuable time on him. Don't read his messages, he or other despicable people will automatically be silenced.

Thanks and regards.
 
Last edited:
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

FULL MEMBER
Jul 27, 2020
616
0
788
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
Bustard
Birds


Description
Description
Bustards, including floricans and korhaans, are large, terrestrial birds living mainly in dry grassland areas and on the steppes of the Old World. They range in length from 40 to 150 cm.



Why are you fighting with a bird bro?
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
11,830
22
16,126
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
PDF needs to be more hard for any anti Islam poster. I get permanent ban some months ago from a Western administered defense forum just by arguing hard that US will not impose Indonesia CATSA rule when Indonesia bought Russian defense equipment that is not considered big tickets (supporting equipments like missile for Sukhoi).

Even that Singaporean Moderator called OPSSG called me idiot by arguing hard about it.

LOL what later reveal is that Russian Naval gun is delivered to Indonesia just a month ago and nothing happen, USA doesnt impose any sanction to Indonesia whatsoever as I have predicted

Indonesia acquires A-220M naval guns for KCR-60M attack craft

The Indonesian Navy (Tentara Nasional Indonesia – Angkatan Laut: TNI-AL) has acquired two A-220M 57 mm naval guns from Russia, and is now installing the first unit on a...
www.janes.com

PDF doesnt even ban members due to different of opinion, let alone permanent ban
 
Last edited:
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
11,078
0
12,651
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Sifar zero said:
Bustard
Birds


Description
Description
Bustards, including floricans and korhaans, are large, terrestrial birds living mainly in dry grassland areas and on the steppes of the Old World. They range in length from 40 to 150 cm.



Why are you fighting with a bird bro?
Click to expand...
It is not an English language class and we are not English people. Hence, people sometimes make spelling mistakes. So, it is Bustard instead of a bastard.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

P
Pakistan foils attempt to smuggle endangered falcons
Replies
14
Views
702
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
ghazi52
Qatari prince reaches Thal for hunting Houbara Bustard
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
BATMAN
BATMAN
Devil Soul
150 houbara bustard released in Cholistan
Replies
0
Views
249
Devil Soul
Devil Soul
Yankee-stani
Saudi prince gifts PM Imran ‘gold Kalashnikov’
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
HAIDER
HAIDER
Dawood Ibrahim
Ban on hunting of the Houbara Bustard
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
holysmoker
holysmoker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom