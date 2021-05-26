Report: The 2021 elections of Syria is Assad's last chance to run for president

انتخابات سوریه و تحرکات مشکوک آمریکایی‌ها برای تخریب فضای سیاسی/ آیا آخرین حضور بشار اسد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری سوریه خواهد بود؟ +تصاویر انتخابات سوریه در شرایطی برگزار می‌شود که تحرکات اخیر آمریکایی‌ها از طرح جدید ضد دمشق در سایه آخرین دور ریاست جمهوری احتمالی بشار اسد خبر می‌دهد.

Syria's presidential election is being held today with the announcement of a three-man list of presidential candidates, namely Abdullah Salem Abdullah, Bashar Hafez al-Assad and Mahmoud Ahmad al-Mar'i. On Thursday, May 20, the first round of the Syrian presidential election was held at the Syrian embassies and consulates with the votes of Syrian citizens living abroad. The current election is somewhat different from the past and is doubly important. This is the second and final term for incumbent President Bashar al-Assad to run for president since the Syrian constitution was rewritten in 2012. This increases the importance of the elections.Another point is that the current elections will be held with some political variables, such as the reopening of some Arab embassies in Damascus and the resumption of diplomatic and military relations with this country and the increase of Syrian military control in more areas of the country. Thus, today, for the first time in 10 years, elections will be held in areas that were previously outside the control of the Syrian government, including the northern suburbs of Latakia.