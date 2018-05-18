What's new

Report: Syrian defense systems activated following airstrikes

i24NEWS
September 02, 2020, 11:21 PMlatest revision September 02, 2020, 11:56 PM

It remains unclear who is responsible for the attack
Syrian media on Wednesday evening said that regime defense systems have been activated following airstrikes targeting several military installations.
It remains unclear who is responsible for the attack.
Local media also claimed that the strikes were thwarted by anti-aircraft missiles.
An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment on the incident.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the attack on the air base in Homs province saying Israel was "likely" responsible.
Wednesday's attack was the second this week, after Israeli strikes on Monday killed one civilian, three government troops and seven allied foreign fighters, according to the Observatory, a war monitor.
Monday's strikes hit Syrian army positions south of Damascus as well as positions belonging to Iran-backed paramilitaries, including fighters of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, in the southern province of Daraa, the Observatory said.
Israel has carried out hundreds of raids in Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011, targeting Iranian and Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.
The Israeli army rarely acknowledges individual strikes, but said that on August 3 it had used fighter jets, attack helicopters and other warplanes to hit Syrian military targets in southern Syria.
Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah warned on Sunday that the group would kill an Israeli soldier for each of its fighters slain by the Jewish state, after one of its combatants was killed in an Israeli strike in Syria on July 20.

