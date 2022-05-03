What's new

Report: Russian carmaker hit by sanctions asks Iran for spare parts

Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2020
2,795
-12
6,309
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Netherlands
www.i24news.tv

Report: Russian carmaker hit by sanctions asks Iran for spare parts - I24NEWS

Numerous car makers have stopped sales of their cars or parts to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine - Click the link for more details.
www.i24news.tv www.i24news.tv

Numerous car makers have stopped sales of their cars or parts to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine

A Russian carmaker asked Iran to supply it with critical components it cannot access due to Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, Tehran's state media reported.
Hossein Bahrainian, from the Iranian Auto Parts Makers Association, said a Russian automaker had enquired about purchasing parts, without specifying the company by name, the official IRNA news agency said.

The components in demand included brake systems, seat belts, airbags, alternators, air conditioners, thermostats and power window systems, Bahrainian said, according to the report late Monday.

"Given the Russian automaker's demand for cooperation with Iranian equipment manufacturers, companies that have the capacity to supply Russia... in terms of quality and quantity of production, can try their luck for a presence in the market of this northern neighbor," he said.

Some Iranian car components, including engine cooling and suspension systems, have already been exported to Russia in recent years.

The two countries share a maritime border across the Caspian Sea.

Iran has also suffered under stringent economic sanctions, reimposed by the United States in 2018 after Washington unilaterally pulled out of a deal with world powers on Iran's nuclear program.

Western carmakers ventured into Russia to assemble cars over the past two decades as the country's economy expanded.

However, since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February, numerous car makers stopped sales of their cars or parts to Russia - including Audi, Honda, Jaguar and Porsche.

Makes that have halted Russian production include BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Mercedes, Volkswagen and Volvo
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Iran’s Master Class (For Russians) in Evading Sanctions
Replies
3
Views
404
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
D
Guardian: Long-range Iranian SAM Bavar 373 is being used by Russia against Ukraine
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
4K
mohsen
mohsen
H
Iran is learning from Russia’s use of missiles in Ukraine
Replies
2
Views
81
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
INS_Vikrant
Sukhoi upgrade gains urgency amid worries over Russian spares
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
baajey
baajey
Sineva
U.S. will continue to engage with Russia over Iran despite invasion of Ukraine -State Dept
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Targeted individuals
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom