Report reveals role of foreign Daesh militants, including Europeans, in crimes against Izadis

Thu Oct 25, 2018

A recent report has disclosed that foreign militants, including many of European origins, were responsible for atrocities and acts of brutality carried out by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group against members of the Izadi minority.The Paris-based International Federation for Human Rights said in a report on Thursday that the extremist group's actions amount to genocide and crimes against humanity.Nadia Murad, an Iraqi Izadi human rights activist and one of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, confirmed the findings of the report.Murad was kidnapped from her hometown of Kojo in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh in 2014, and held by Daesh terrorists for three months.Back in August, an official at the Endowments and Religious Affairs Ministry of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government said more than 3,000 members of the Izadi minority remained unaccounted for ever since Daesh militants overran their hometowns in northern Iraq in 2014.“The fate of 3,102 Izadis remain unknown since Daesh terrorists attacked our towns and cities in mid-2014,” Khairi Bozarni said at a conference devoted to the “Izadi Genocide” in the Kurdish capital city of Erbil on August 15.Bozarni added that more than 2,500 Izadi Kurds had lost their lives at the hands of Daesh Takfiris, while another 6,000 – mostly women and children – had been abducted.