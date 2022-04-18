Report: Putin sends letter to Bennett demanding Church In Old City Of Jerusalem"

Adir-M said:

Last Days of Putin..

He is in no position to demand something.

How the special operations going? Last Days of Putin..He is in no position to demand something.How the special operations going? Click to expand...

Russia isn't Grenada where they sent the 5th fleet against a single policeman with a truncheon.Get your head out of the sand. If Russia is loosing why does it continue to occupy Ukraine.Ukraine is winning the media war for sure. But then again Jews own the media and now now the Jews and nazis work together in Ukraine.