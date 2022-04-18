What's new

Report: Putin sends letter to Bennett demanding Church In Old City Of Jerusalem"

(Amanda Borschel-Dan/ Times of Israel)



Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sent a letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urging Israel to hand over control of contested church property in the Old City of Jerusalem, the Ynet website reported Monday.
more at:
www.timesofisrael.com

Report: Putin sends letter to Bennett demanding handover of Old City property

Russian official says Moscow prepared to apply pressure to receive contested Alexander’s Courtyard site, after recent court ruling rejected Russia as rightful owner
www.timesofisrael.com www.timesofisrael.com
 
Adir-M said:
🤣
Last Days of Putin..
He is in no position to demand something.
How the special operations going?
Click to expand...
Russia isn't Grenada where they sent the 5th fleet against a single policeman with a truncheon.
Get your head out of the sand. If Russia is loosing why does it continue to occupy Ukraine.
Ukraine is winning the media war for sure. But then again Jews own the media and now now the Jews and nazis work together in Ukraine.
 
Adir-M said:
🤣
Last Days of Putin..
He is in no position to demand something.
How the special operations going?
Click to expand...

WOW ISRAEL. MURDERING CHILDREN! You certainly are big and brave. The whole world can see you for what you are. Cowards. You murder the Palestinian people at am alarming rate and you have an answer for every attrocious crime you commit. You make me sick. Israel and india
 

