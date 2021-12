Report of UN Human Rights Commission on disappearance in Bangladesh

The Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, a working group on the human rights situation in various countries, has submitted a report to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) this year. The situation in Bangladesh has also been highlighted in the report.According to the UNHRC website, the working group reviewed the recent and recent disappearances in different countries and the information received in a three-session domestic meeting this year. Apart from this, they have also reviewed other common allegations.The working group carried out the review on the basis of information received from relatives of various non-governmental organizations and victims of disappearances and meetings with them and government representatives.In a face-to-face meeting, the working group shared its views and information on disappearances with the relatives and other representatives of the missing persons. The group later informed the governments of various countries in writing of their decision.The report, prepared at the end of the 125th session of the Working Group, spoke on the disappearance situation in Bangladesh. The meeting of the working group was held from 20 to 29 September. The working group updated the report on December 6.This is what the update report says about Bangladesh:The UN Human Rights Council's working group on disappearances has accused law enforcement and intelligence agencies of continuing to use disappearances as a tool to target political opponents and dissidents in Bangladesh. They have credible information about these allegations of disappearance.1. The Working Group has received information from various sources regarding alleged violation of the Declaration on the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances and obstruction of the implementation of this declaration in Bangladesh.2. This general complaint must be considered in addition to theThere was a lack of response from the government to these allegations; There is also the issue of non-response to the request to visit Bangladesh. There has been no response since March 12, 2013, which is even more uncomfortable. It is important to note that all of the allegations are related to law enforcement and intelligence agencies.3. According to various sources, the law enforcement agencies have been searching for about 600 people since 2009. Most of them have either been released or have been formally produced in court as detainees. However, several were found dead. Sources said there were six recorded incidents in which the fate and whereabouts of the victims remained unknown.4. Sources confirm that the Bangladesh Police, as well as the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, are actively involved in the 'war on drugs'; Which started in May 2016. It is well known that people are regularly involved in abductions, extrajudicial killings and disappearances.Allegedly,5. According to the Working Group, Gum is used as a tool to prevent any criticism against the government or political opposition. According to him, before the 2014 and 2016 elections, the number of human rights violations including disappearances increased dramatically. In such a context, it is alleged that the strategy of mass arrest was taken by making the leaders and activists of the opposition party the accused in the case.. Sources point out how surveillance (physical surveillance; as well as telephone eavesdropping; international mobile customer identification, location-based social network monitoring system software, and social media tracking via WiFi interceptors) are carried out to track down opponents as part of the aforementioned repressive measures. Surveillance strategies have reportedly increased in the wake of the epidemic. In this case,. The working group was further informed that relatives of the missing persons have been threatened to prevent further investigation into the incident. There have also been allegations of extortion from families by falsely promising to release or provide medical care to a missing loved one.. Sources told the working group that there are allegations that police officers refuse to record disappearances or accept them only when any allegations of law enforcement involvement are dropped. When the complaint is filed, apparently no investigation takes place and the final report is submitted. This is also the case in cases where there is a court order to investigate.Failure to locate missing persons, investigate incidents and hold those responsible accountable.