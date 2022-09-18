Report of flood-hit Pakistan rejecting Bangladesh’s $145,000 aid offer false​

Report of flood-hit Pakistan rejecting Bangladesh’s $145,000 aid offer false It was reported that the Pakistan Army was averse to the proposal of aid from Bangladesh as any such relief assistance may undermine the country's global image

It was reported that the Pakistan Army was averse to the proposal of aid from Bangladesh as any such relief assistance may undermine the country's global imageFlood affected people carry belongings out from their flooded home in Shikarpur, Sindh province on August 31, 2022Tribune DeskSeptember 17, 2022 12:04 PMThe report of Pakistan rejecting Bangladesh’s offer to supply humanitarian aid worth Tk1.4 crore (roughly $145,000) after the recent floods and heavy monsoons in the country reduced the hope of a quick revival from the economic crisis is false.According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs sources, no formal proposal has been made to Pakistan in this regard so far, reports BBC.Earlier, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the aid for flood-ravaged Pakistan, according to local media.According to some local news outlets, Pakistan Army was reportedly averse to the proposal of aid from Bangladesh as any such relief assistance may undermine Pakistan’s global image.Taking any help from a country that was once part of Pakistan could be embarrassing for the Pak Army which still denies the genocide perpetrated by it against Bangladesh in 1971.However, these reports of rejection of aid are completely false and baseless, confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh and diplomatic sources in Islamabad.The Bangladesh Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief on September 1 reportedly allocated funds for 10 tonnes of biscuits, 10 tonnes of dry cakes, 1,00,000 water purification tablets, 50,000 packets of oral saline, 5,000 mosquito nets, 2,000 blankets, and 2,000 tents to be sent to Pakistan.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina noted that the Awami League government had always been generous towards humanity and that the concerned authorities had been directed to assist in the relief efforts in Pakistan.She further underscored that though Bangladesh had won the 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan, it was their duty to help Pakistan as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had always emphasized helping those in need.According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency, unprecedented heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers in the northern mountains of Pakistan resulted in huge floods that affected nearly 33 million people and killed an estimated 1,355 people including over 450 children.Having no option of resurrecting the damaged economy due to sheer mismanagement, climate change, and natural calamity, the Pakistan government has appealed to the international community to provide aid for the flood victims, reported Bangladesh Live News.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on September 10 visited Pakistan to express solidarity with the Pak government and people and to exchange views on the national and global response to the catastrophe caused by climate change.The US has responded by announcing an aid of $30 million while help has also been promised by the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, Qatar, and Turkey.Nearly 80 districts of Pakistan have been worst hit by the floods. Thousands of people have been lodged in tents or are waiting for shelter under open skies along the main highway that leads to Hyderabad. Either side of the highway could be seen inundated by floodwater for miles.