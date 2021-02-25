Report: More than 6,500 migrant workers have died during Qatar's World Cup prep

Salza said: Qatar: Death toll within 'expected range'

Qatar's government didn't dispute The Guardian's findings and characterized the death toll as "expected" in a statement to publication.



“The mortality rate among these communities is within the expected range for the size and demographics of the population," the statement read. "However, every lost life is a tragedy, and no effort is spared in trying to prevent every death in our country." Click to expand...

In a world that's moving towards celebrating more diversity and inclusivity, these sorts of statements reek of deep-seated prejudice...What the hell do you mean "among these communities"? and if 6,500 death was in the expected range during forecast period, why didnot they take extra measures to target a death toll that was an order of magnitude less than the present figure?South Asian blood was spilled for these vanity projects