Report: Libyan warlord responsible for murdering 26 Bangladeshis killed in drone strike

Published at 03:52 pm June 3rd, 2020

Bangladesh did reach out to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to bring back the bodies home and sought compensation for their families



Khaled Al-MishaiThe Libyan warlord Khaled Al-Mishai, who is said to be responsible for killing 26 Bangladeshis and four African migrants in the town of Mizda, has reportedly been killed in a drone strike by Libyan government forces.In a tweet, Libyan English daily The Libya Observer said Khaled Al-Mishai was killed in a drone strike by Libyan air force south of Gharyan on Tuesday.Warlord Haftar’s militiaman Khaled Al-Mishai was killed in a drone strike by Libyan air force south of Gharyan on Tuesday. Al-Mishai is allegedly responsible for the murder of 26 Bangladeshis and 4 African migrants in Mizda town.On May 28, a total of 26 Bangladesh citizens were killed and 11 others were injured in a gun attack by some human traffickers in the desert town of Mizdah, some 180km from Tripoli, the capital of Libya.Bangladesh did reach out to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to bring back the bodies home and sought compensation for their families. However, the victims were later buried in Libya’s Mizdah district.The Bangladesh government also sought information on the human traffickers and demanded punishment of those involved in human trafficking and killing after their arrest.On Saturday, Bangladesh released names of 23 of those who were killed.The 23 deceased are Sujan and Kamrul from Gopalganj; Jakir Hossain, Jewel, Firuz, Jewel-2, Manik, Asadul, Aynal Mollah, Monir, Sajib, Shaheen, and Shamim from Madaripur; Arfan from Dhaka; Lal Chand from Magura; Rajon, Rahim, Shakil, Sakib, Akash, Shohag and Muhammad Ali from Kishoreganj; and Rakibul from Jessore.