Stray missile? Downed jet? Unknown object explodes in N. Cyprus as Israel strikes Syria



An unidentified object crashed and exploded in Northern Cyprus at the same time as Israeli jets were carrying out overnight strikes on Syria. Local authorities believe it could have been a misfired missile or a downed combat jet.

A massive explosion rocked the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on Sunday night, causing a large fire early on Monday. The blast occurred in the Tashkent area, some 20km from Nicosia, and was heard for many miles around.



Footage from the scene shows an intense blaze and much debris scattered throughout the area. Local authorities immediately started investigating the crash but ruled out that the wreckage was that of a Northern Cypriot aircraft.