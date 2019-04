France investment firm AXA IM divests from Israel arms manufacturer



21 April 2019



AXA IM – a branch of the French multinational firm specialising in financial services – has agreed to divest from Elbit Systems, an arms manufacturer which has supplied the Israeli army with weapons to be used against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip.



The move came after a several-year-long campaign by two NGOs, “SumOfUs” and “Stop Assistance to Israeli Apartheid”, which called on the financial giant to reassess its investments and complicity in the Israeli occupation.

In April 2018, SumOfUs – an international NGO that seeks to counter the power of big businesses – launched an international petition to support Stop Assistance to Israeli Apartheid’s campaign. The petition garnered more than 140,000 signatures, causing AXA IM to “quietly reduce” its investments in Elbit Systems and Israeli banks this year.



BDS France continues: “However, AXA remains linked to Elbit Systems through its subsidiary Alliance Bernstein (AB). Last month, we learned that AXA no longer controls AB – [going] from a 65.6% to 31.7% stake in the company.” BDS stressed however that the stake reduction “absolutely does not absolve [AXA] of its complicity in the investments maintained by AB in the arms manufacturer and in five Israeli banks”.



The NGOs, therefore, welcomed the decision but called on AXA to go further and divest completely from all organisations complicit in the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.



AXA’s decision to divest follows in the footsteps of other international corporations, including banking giant HSBC which in December also divested from Elbit Systems. After a long-term campaign which saw over 24,000 people email the bank to express their concern over its investments in Elbit and 40 HSBC branches across the UK picketed monthly, HSBC announced that it would cease its links with the controversial arms manufacturer.

Other firms which have divested from organisations with links to Israel’s occupation include Danish pension fund Sampension, car rental company Europcar and security company G4S.