Report claims a Fatemiyoun Brigade militant has been killed last week while fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Deltadart said: This Muslim infighting is going to bring only more chaos and misery to the innocent civilians.

Man what are we doing to our countries? While our enemies are flourish and progressing, but we we are going into the depths of darkness. Sad. Click to expand...

This is what happens when you bring outsiders to fight your wars from Arab-Ottomans to Pakistan & Co., joining Cold War and onwards. Breeding more traitors and not serving justice and punishing them, but yet let them flourish. You’ve screwed all your positions.I will be realistic and even if it hurts others feeling.The period we are living in now is the death of Muslims not as a religion but as a society all together.Malhama and all that we know our numbers will be reduced greatly. We’ve even got a hint the last battle both sides will disengage and Muslims will claim to be victorious. Just remember NATO disengaged from Afghanistan doesn’t mean they lost, they could’ve set up shop and put a bullet in each Afghan head or bomb the country to make a parking garage, what would you have done? All 1B+ Muslims are useless as our Prophet PBUH said you’ll be useless as the foam on the ocean water and go where the tide takes you.Muslims can claim whatever victory they want but when your population is reduced down to the level of Jews; a symbolic victory doesn’t mean shit.