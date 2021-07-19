What's new

Report claims a Fatemiyoun Brigade militant has been killed last week while fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Patriot forever

jus_chillin said:
Iran is not currently hostile to Taliban. I remember Irans foreign office statement that Iran will not back shia militias against Taliban. Recently they held talks and even kabul and taliban negotiations. Unless further concerete evidence appears like weapons, organized backing and entry of a large new force in Afghanistan take this news with a pinch of salt. Infact border posts are very peaceful between IEA and Iran.

If favours Iran if CIA has less influence in Afghanistan and Americans troops dont have 100's of km of direct land access to Iran.

Alot of hazaras from Afghanistan ( many of them which visited or were refugees in Iran aswell were recruited by IRGC) . Its more a case of some of these fighters returned home and decided to fight as a part of local militias. Like some afghan refugees from Pakistan who went back home at some point are sometimes used to link Pakistan to Taliban.
 
This Muslim infighting is going to bring only more chaos and misery to the innocent civilians.
Man what are we doing to our countries? While our enemies are flourish and progressing, but we are going into the depths of darkness. Sad.
 
Deltadart said:
This Muslim infighting is going to bring only more chaos and misery to the innocent civilians.
Man what are we doing to our countries? While our enemies are flourish and progressing, but we we are going into the depths of darkness. Sad.
This is what happens when you bring outsiders to fight your wars from Arab-Ottomans to Pakistan & Co., joining Cold War and onwards. Breeding more traitors and not serving justice and punishing them, but yet let them flourish. You’ve screwed all your positions.

I will be realistic and even if it hurts others feeling. Muslims aren’t going to rise again ever. The period we are living in now is the death of Muslims not as a religion but as a society all together.

Malhama and all that we know our numbers will be reduced greatly. We’ve even got a hint the last battle both sides will disengage and Muslims will claim to be victorious. Just remember NATO disengaged from Afghanistan doesn’t mean they lost, they could’ve set up shop and put a bullet in each Afghan head or bomb the country to make a parking garage, what would you have done? All 1B+ Muslims are useless as our Prophet PBUH said you’ll be useless as the foam on the ocean water and go where the tide takes you.

Muslims can claim whatever victory they want but when your population is reduced down to the level of Jews; a symbolic victory doesn’t mean shit.
 
