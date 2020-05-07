What's new

Report: Chinese students in Australia threatened by Beijing

Report: Chinese students in Australia threatened by Beijing


Report: Chinese students in Australia threatened by Beijing

A new report by Human Rights Watch says China’s government and its supporters have monitored, harassed and intimidated pro-democracy Chinese students living in Australia
these Chinese students will probably face execution on their return

they should be given asylum in Australia based on the Chinese Humans rights track record

students studying abroad to better their life should not face this kind of intimidation

I am sure China will call them terrorist or Western sympathisers
 
