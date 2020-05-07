Report: Chinese students in Australia threatened by Beijing

Report: Chinese students in Australia threatened by Beijing A new report by Human Rights Watch says China’s government and its supporters have monitored, harassed and intimidated pro-democracy Chinese students living in Australia

these Chinese students will probably face execution on their returnthey should be given asylum in Australia based on the Chinese Humans rights track recordstudents studying abroad to better their life should not face this kind of intimidationI am sure China will call them terrorist or Western sympathisers