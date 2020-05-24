What's new

Report: Chinese bullets kill Tibetan soldier, injure one, in border clash

GamoAccu

GamoAccu

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
270
0
699
Country
United States
Location
United States
A Tibetan soldier of Company Leader rank has been reportedly killed, and his junior injured, by Chinese bullets at India’s northern border in Ladakh region while they were on patrol duty, according to sources.


Company Leader Nyima Tenzin, 51, was reportedly killed by a gunshot in the neck. He is said to be from the Tibetan settlement in Choglamsar near Ladakh’s capital Leh, and had 33 years of service. The injured man is Tenzin Loden, 24, also from Choglamsar settlement. The incident took place on Saturday night.


Both men were from the 7th battalion of the Special Frontier Force (SFF), also known as Establishment 22, which is a unit made up of Tibetans under the Indian army. Within the Indian army the Tibetan unit is known as the “Vikas battalion”.


The incessant move by Chinese soldiers to occupy border areas perceived by India as its own territory has left the two sides in ongoing confrontation. The situation intensified in June after Chinese soldiers killed 20 Indian solders in a hand-to-hand battle on the disputed border.


Months of military and diplomatic dialogue trying to persuade Beijing to withdraw its troops from the border incursion have failed to produce any results.


On Sunday hundreds of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers crossed into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) south of Panggong lake, occupied a hill called Helmet Top and began building fortifications.


Tibetan soldiers stationed at the nearby Thakung post intervened to prevent the PLA soldiers from building. Physical clashes followed that left dozens of Chinese soldiers injured. There were no reports of firing at the site.


PLA soldiers are now reportedly occupying Helmet Top, as well as nearby Black Top, both of which are on the Indian side of the LAC. These hilltop spots are said to be vantage points for Chinese soldiers to observe and track Indian movements across Panggong lake and as far as India’s tactically vital Chushul garrison.


Indian authorities have been keeping silent about a counter-operation by the SFF soldiers launched on Sunday night. An SFF detachment is reported to have occupied key heights that China claims as their own.


On Monday, the Indian army in a press release said, “On the night of 29/30 August, PLA troops violated the consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements… and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.


“Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground.”


A “flag meeting” — a meeting of commanders of both sides — is said to be in progress at a nearby Chushul post on the Indian side of the border to resolve the issues.


China on Monday accused the Indian Army of crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC), blatantly provoking China by seriously infringing on China’s territorial sovereignty.


The Global Times, China’s official newspaper, in a provocative editorial wrote that if India would like a military showdown, the PLA is bound to make the Indian army suffer much more severe losses than it did in 1962.

Chinese bullets kill Tibetan soldier, injure one, in border clash .:. Tibet Sun

A Tibetan soldier of Company Leader rank has been reportedly killed, and his junior injured, by Chinese bullets at India's northern border in Ladakh...
www.tibetsun.com www.tibetsun.com
 
H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
9,348
-19
13,853
Country
China
Location
Singapore
If you read the report if it's true, it says China occupied 2 hill tops, and killed 2 Indian soldiers. They said Chinese troops and Indians troops clashed but no casualties when we trued to take the two peaks, then later on we shot 2 Indian soldiers as they patrolled. And now we controlled 2 peaks. In return Indian troops occupied another area nearby.

This tells us, they lost in that first encounter as we occupied those 2 peaks and out of frustration, 'preampted' China by occupying the opposite side. So why didn't they take back those 2 peaks? But instead occupied the opposite peak with no Chinese soldiers? Lol. Friggin cowards didn't dare confront us.
 
GamoAccu

GamoAccu

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
270
0
699
Country
United States
Location
United States
Modi government said those 2 soldiers had a landmine accident but Ajai Shukla reported 1 soldier died and 1 severe injured.
 
T

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
10,652
3
15,378
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
GamoAccu said:
A Tibetan soldier of Company Leader rank has been reportedly killed, and his junior injured, by Chinese bullets at India’s northern border in Ladakh region while they were on patrol duty, according to sources.


Company Leader Nyima Tenzin, 51, was reportedly killed by a gunshot in the neck. He is said to be from the Tibetan settlement in Choglamsar near Ladakh’s capital Leh, and had 33 years of service. The injured man is Tenzin Loden, 24, also from Choglamsar settlement. The incident took place on Saturday night.


Both men were from the 7th battalion of the Special Frontier Force (SFF), also known as Establishment 22, which is a unit made up of Tibetans under the Indian army. Within the Indian army the Tibetan unit is known as the “Vikas battalion”.


The incessant move by Chinese soldiers to occupy border areas perceived by India as its own territory has left the two sides in ongoing confrontation. The situation intensified in June after Chinese soldiers killed 20 Indian solders in a hand-to-hand battle on the disputed border.


Months of military and diplomatic dialogue trying to persuade Beijing to withdraw its troops from the border incursion have failed to produce any results.


On Sunday hundreds of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers crossed into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) south of Panggong lake, occupied a hill called Helmet Top and began building fortifications.


Tibetan soldiers stationed at the nearby Thakung post intervened to prevent the PLA soldiers from building. Physical clashes followed that left dozens of Chinese soldiers injured. There were no reports of firing at the site.


PLA soldiers are now reportedly occupying Helmet Top, as well as nearby Black Top, both of which are on the Indian side of the LAC. These hilltop spots are said to be vantage points for Chinese soldiers to observe and track Indian movements across Panggong lake and as far as India’s tactically vital Chushul garrison.


Indian authorities have been keeping silent about a counter-operation by the SFF soldiers launched on Sunday night. An SFF detachment is reported to have occupied key heights that China claims as their own.


On Monday, the Indian army in a press release said, “On the night of 29/30 August, PLA troops violated the consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements… and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.


“Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground.”


A “flag meeting” — a meeting of commanders of both sides — is said to be in progress at a nearby Chushul post on the Indian side of the border to resolve the issues.


China on Monday accused the Indian Army of crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC), blatantly provoking China by seriously infringing on China’s territorial sovereignty.


The Global Times, China’s official newspaper, in a provocative editorial wrote that if India would like a military showdown, the PLA is bound to make the Indian army suffer much more severe losses than it did in 1962.

Chinese bullets kill Tibetan soldier, injure one, in border clash .:. Tibet Sun

A Tibetan soldier of Company Leader rank has been reportedly killed, and his junior injured, by Chinese bullets at India's northern border in Ladakh...
www.tibetsun.com www.tibetsun.com
Click to expand...

What you meant to say, that Indian soldier got neutralised by PLA.
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2018
858
8
1,570
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salaam

Were these guys fighting for the Tibetan army or the Indian army? Tibetan soldier killed by Chinese bullets? What a strange way to phrase it. As if the soldier had nothing to do with India.

These guys are fighting and dying for India, the Indians should own them.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
36,415
2
71,204
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Beast said:
Fake news, the first personnel killed when the IFV Indian army carry flips from rail and crushed him.. nothing to do with border clash.

Please refrain from posting twitter source. Any time dick harry from Twitter can give a story. Whether it's real or fake. That is another story.
Click to expand...
I am talking about this one:

Egz1wzyWoAAu6_P.jpg


This one is said to be Tibetan and killed by Chinese troops
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker Despite Boycott China Call, 3 In 4 Smartphones Shipped To India Were Chinese In Q2: Report Central & South Asia 4
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Defence Ministry report admits Chinese intrusion in Ladakh; Rahul Gandhi asks why is PM Modi lying Central & South Asia 33
Vanguard One After Pompeo says ‘tide is turning against Huawei,’ India reportedly weighs 5G ban on Chinese firm World Affairs 7
O Pompeo Says US "Looking At" Banning Chinese Social Media Apps: Report China & Far East 9
F-22Raptor After Pompeo says 'tide is turning against Huawei,' India reportedly weighs 5G ban on Chinese firm China & Far East 2
W.11 Reports on Chinese Behaviour Across LAC Are Exaggerated, Untrue: Lt Gen Narasimhan Central & South Asia 13
Chakar The Great Reports of 40 Chinese casualties in border clash with India are ‘fake news’ – Chinese Foreign Minist Central & South Asia 52
onebyone Chinese firm to deliver 28nm chip manufacturing machine in 2021-2022: reports China & Far East 32
Mighty Lion Indian Army rejects reports about patrol party being detained by Chinese forces in Ladakh Indian Defence Forum 20
Stealth Indian Army officer detained by Chinese Forces in Ladakh last week - NDTV Reported Indian Defence Forum 60

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top